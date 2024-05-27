ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling is a lot of fun, and visiting new places is a privilege. But planning your time and figuring out transportation are the technical things that are required so that you can go on amazing trips. It’s also essential to plan well in advance when you’re traveling with young children.

Except, this dad decided he didn’t need to do any of that. Instead, he felt that his 5-year-old child was perfectly capable of managing a long plane trip alone. Luckily, his wife had common sense and put her foot down.

More info: Reddit

Woman confronts husband after he decides to send their young child alone by plane all because he ended up getting work at the last minute

Share icon

Image credits: Rahul Singh (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband took their 5YO son on a ski trip to Aspen, but a couple of days before they were scheduled to return, he realized he had to go to Singapore for work

Image credits: atlantis902

She fought with her husband as he wanted to send his kid alone by flight from Aspen to Paris, saying the crew would care for him and the poster would be waiting for him at the airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Original Poster (OP) is a mom to a 5-year-old. She shared that her husband had taken their son on a ski trip to Aspen with his friends. When asked why she didn’t join them, the woman said, “I was 7 months pregnant then and didn’t want to risk it.” While on vacation, her husband learned he had a work meeting in Singapore. It was a few days before they planned to return, and he thought letting a little child fly home alone from Aspen (USA) to Paris was a good idea.

The woman insisted that her husband travel back with their son because he was too young to go alone on such a long journey. But the man kept saying that the crew would care for him and that the poster would be at the airport when he landed. She told netizens, “I’m going to be honest I wouldn’t care if missing the meeting cost him money. My son’s comfort is more important.” But her husband didn’t share this view and instead got mad at her for insisting he accompany his child.

Any child who travels on a commercial train, bus, flight, or other form of transport without a guardian present is considered an unaccompanied minor. Many companies have Unaccompanied Minor (UM) programs in place, which helps make things safer for the children. Nearly 7 million kids travel by plane yearly with the help of UM programs. Parents are often charged an additional fee if they choose to send their child alone and avail of this service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite how often kids seem to be traveling on their own, there are still many safety concerns. There have been instances of children being put on the wrong flight or cases where airlines have faced trouble. For example, a gate agent put a 6-year-old child on the wrong flight, and he landed in Orlando instead of Fort Myers. In another instance, a 16-year-old was taken to Puerto Rico instead of Ohio because nobody scanned his boarding pass. Some flights can also be diverted or delayed, which is stressful for a young child.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Some commenters did the math and found that such a long flight might involve at least 13 hours of travel. Connecting flights would take even longer, and it would be next to impossible for such a young child to deal with all that. That’s why airlines also mention that parents who are sending minors on flights should opt for nonstop options. One hack is to book a seat on larger carriers because they have more daily flight options in case there are any last-minute changes.

Another thing airlines also mention regarding unaccompanied kids is that their adults should wait at the airport till the flight has left. This is a necessary precaution in case of any flight disruptions. The staff on the flight aren’t fully responsible for the child’s wellbeing, and it’s up to the parents to follow all protocols to ensure their child is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why some guardians try to keep track of their kids virtually through their phones, text alerts, airtags, or other useful apps. This will help parents get some peace of mind when their child is soaring up in the air all alone. But, in this case, the poster’s son was quite young and would not have been able to carry any technology with him to update his parents.

That’s why it makes sense that the woman insisted her husband travel with their son. She did not mind him even missing the meeting because the safety of her kid was of the utmost importance. He, however, did not understand the seriousness of the situation and valued his work more. Do you think there was any way for the 5-year-old to travel alone? Let us know what you think.

People mentioned that if such a young kid traveled alone, it would have inconvenienced the crew and the people sitting beside him who’d constantly have to check up on him

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Oleksandr P (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Jeffry Surianto (not the actual photo)