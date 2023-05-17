Woman With Fertility Issues Requests That Coworker Puts Away Her Mother’s Day Flowers, Boss Objects

Say whatever you want, motherhood is sexy.

Sure, it is a challenge to grow a human being from practically nothing, making sure they don’t make intellectually questionable decisions in life all while sacrificing every bit of your own existence as a free person. But when your kid’s daycare teacher tells you that he or she prefers a book over a toy, or you find a toy car lodged in your shoe one morning, you understand you’ve done well in life.

Sadly, it is never without nuance.

There is a fine line between asking coworkers to be respectful and straight up demanding that the world revolves around you

A bakery manager approached netizens with a dilemma of having to make a decision that would in any case hurt someone

The manager ultimately decided to say no to the woman who demanded another employee get rid of her flowers

This one Redditor, a manager of a bakery with several employees in their team, recently approached the r/AITA community for some perspective.

The story goes that one employee recently placed some flowers on her desk. She got them for Mother’s Day.

However, there is another employee who has been having great difficulty in conceiving. And the display of motherly sentimentalism wasn’t all that pleasant for her.

So, she in turn asked OP if they could do something about it, i.e. make the mother chuck the flowers into a volcano so that they wouldn’t trigger her.

The manager was sympathetic, but otherwise didn’t comply. The mother employee enjoyed the flowers quite a bit, and there was no legal or hygienic reason for them to ask to dispose of the flowers. Also, it kinda sorta is a whose liberty is more important kind of situation, and those are never easy.

OP did nothing, the employee got upset, and so the manager is now asking netizens if she’s really the bad guy.

And, no, people online ruled NTA on this one. While many sympathized with the woman—infertility is a very hard thing to get over on many levels—it would also not be right to expect all mothers to now suddenly start changing their own very normal ways and habits to compensate for someone else. The world does not revolve around one individual’s fertility problems.

That pretty much set the tone for the entire community. The manager did nothing wrong here, and the employee just has to learn to deal with it. If anything, for her own mental well being.

And speaking of dealing with it, there are a number of ways to do so, both with treatment and with personal coping mechanisms. The National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom explains that treatment depends on the situation concerning infertility. Sometimes it can be as easy as taking some medicine, while in other cases, it might require surgery. In any case, there is always assisted conception.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s the mental side of things. Resolve: The National Infertility Association stresses the need for learning and understanding about normal reactions to infertility first, and then moving on to other options. These include not isolating yourself but finding “your tribe”, allowing yourself to cry or be angry, communicating this with your partner, and, last but not least, learning more about what it is that you’re dealing with. Because knowing is half the battle.

According to the CDC, almost 1 in 5 women in the United States, ages 15 to 49, with no prior births, fail to get pregnant within a year. And about a quarter of these women have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

According to the CDC, almost 1 in 5 women in the United States, ages 15 to 49, with no prior births, fail to get pregnant within a year. And about a quarter of these women have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.

Folks online backed the manager, explaining that the world doesn’t revolve around the woman who was upset, though they did empathize with her