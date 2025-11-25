Who Is Maggie Gyllenhaal? Maggie Gyllenhaal is an American actress and filmmaker known for her distinctive voice and compelling screen presence, effortlessly navigating independent films and major studio productions. Her work often features complex, emotionally resonant characters across various genres. She first gained widespread attention for her daring performance in the 2002 film Secretary, earning critical praise and a Golden Globe Award nomination. This landmark role solidified her status as a versatile and fearless performer in Hollywood.

Full Name Maggie Gyllenhaal Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Peter Sarsgaard Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Swedish, English Education Harvard-Westlake School, Columbia University, Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Father Stephen Gyllenhaal Mother Naomi Achs Siblings Jake Gyllenhaal, Luke Gyllenhaal Kids Ramona, Gloria Ray

Early Life and Education Born in Manhattan, New York City, Maggie Gyllenhaal grew up in Los Angeles within a family deeply immersed in filmmaking. Her parents, Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Achs, were both directors and screenwriters, fostering an early exposure to the arts. She attended Harvard-Westlake School before pursuing literature and Eastern religions at Columbia University, further refining her artistic sensibilities. Gyllenhaal also studied acting for a summer at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Notable Relationships A long-term romance has defined Maggie Gyllenhaal’s personal life with actor Peter Sarsgaard; the couple began dating in 2002 and later married in 2009 in Italy. Their enduring partnership is a notable example of stability in Hollywood. The couple shares two daughters, Ramona, born in 2006, and Gloria Ray, born in 2012. Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard frequently appear together, often collaborating on film projects as well.

Career Highlights Maggie Gyllenhaal’s breakthrough role in the 2002 film Secretary captivated critics and earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination, establishing her as a formidable talent. She followed this success with acclaimed performances in films like The Dark Knight and Crazy Heart, receiving an Academy Award nomination for the latter. Later, Gyllenhaal made a celebrated directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote and produced. This critically acclaimed film earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, marking a significant transition in her career.