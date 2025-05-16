Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disturbing Moment As Madeleine McCann Suspect Smirks When Asked If He Ended Her Life
Man suspected in Madeleine McCann case smirks in courtroom wearing a grey blazer and striped shirt during legal proceedings.
News

Disturbing Moment As Madeleine McCann Suspect Smirks When Asked If He Ended Her Life

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

“This monster is the stuff nightmares are made of,” that’s how one netizen described Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, after he appeared to smirk while leaving a German courthouse.

Did you k*ll Maddie?” one journalist shouted, causing the convicted felon to flash a smile.

Highlights
  • Christian Brueckner, suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance, smirked when asked if he ended her life during court appearance.
  • German prosecutors assert they have strong evidence Madeleine passed away and that Brueckner responsible.
  • Brueckner is close to complete his sentence for an unrelated crime.
  • Prosecutors seek to keep him behind bars by linking him to McCann's case.

The 48-year-old was appearing before judges in Lehrte, not for any offence directly related to the McCann case, but rather for insulting guards at the prison where he is serving a seven-year sentence for r*pe—a punishable offence in the country.

According to German prosecutors, Brueckner is the main suspect in McCann’s disappearance, and claim to have thousands of pages worth of evidence to prove it.

RELATED:

    Christian Brueckner, suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, smirked while confronted by journalists in Germany

    Young blonde girl with a slight smile, related to Madeleine McCann case, captured in a close-up image with soft lighting.

    Image credits: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disclaimer: this story contains references to adult crimes committed against children. Reader discretion is advised.

    “We have strong evidence that Madeleine McCann is d*ad and that our suspect k*lled her,” prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said in an interview.

    “We don’t have the body and no parts of the body, but we have enough evidence.”

    Man suspected in Madeleine McCann case smirks while escorted by security in a courtroom with wooden paneling.

    Image credits: Alexander Koerner/Getty

    Brueckner’s latest court appearance is due to an outburst he had in March while he was enduring solitary confinement. According to authorities, he insulted a female prison guard, calling her a “laughing stock” and telling her to “shut [her] gob” while in an enraged state.

    Despite the conviction, he received only probation and was ordered to pay court costs, as well as to issue a written apology.

    The suspect’s projected release this September has placed mounting pressure on German investigators, who are looking to bring formal charges against Brueckner to extend his imprisonment for a further 15 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Proving Brueckner’s involvement in McCann’s alleged murder is the prosecutors’ “last chance” to keep him behind bars

    Madeleine McCann suspect in courtroom smirking during tense moment in legal proceedings with lawyers nearby.

    Image credits: Alexander Koerner/Getty

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, proving Brueckner’s connection to Madeleine McCann is the prosecutors’ “only ace left up their sleeve” for keeping him behind bars after losing an October 2024 trial that found their evidence “almost worthless.”

    With his 2005 sentence running out, prosecutors sought to extend his punishment by proving his guilt in five other cases of r**e and child a**se allegedly committed by Brueckner between 2000 and 2017.

    Photo of a metal case containing documents and a blurred image related to Madeleine McCann suspect investigation.

    Image credits: BPIOrgNews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Presiding judge Uta Engemann, however, said that Brueckner could “not be convicted of the acts he’s accused of” because of “unreliable testimony” and a lack of forensic evidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again,” a source close to the case told the Telegraph. “Prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on but they are nervous.”

    Two small swimsuits laid flat on a surface, related to Madeleine McCann suspect evidence in the case.

    Image credits: BPIOrgNews

    To support their case, German authorities are relying on “over “20,000 pages of Madeleine evidence,” extracted from an abandoned factory Brueckner purchased in Neuwegersleben, Germany in 2008.

    In 2016, investigators scoured the area and uncovered a trove of items that painted a disturbing portrait of the suspect’s obsessions.

    Contained in a suitcase were folders and USB sticks containing disturbing images and videos of children, as well as 75 swimsuits for minors, small toys, handwritten accounts of abductions and perverted fantasies.

    German prosecutors are urging their British counterparts to reopen their investigation warning that “time is running out”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The suitcase also contained snippets of internet chats with other alleged child abusers.

    “I want to capture something small and use it for days,” one message read, with similar ones describing scenarios in which he would dr*g and kidnap women and young girls. 

    Investigators say the digital material retrieved from the factory strongly supports the theory that Madeleine passed away shortly after her disappearance from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

    Young girl in pink hat and shorts holding tennis balls, representing Madeleine McCann suspect disturbing moment smirk.

    Image credits: https://www.netflix.com/title/80194956

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to physical evidence, prosecutors have gathered testimonies. One informant, Helge Busching, recalled a conversation with Brueckner during a 2008 festival in Spain. When Busching mentioned the missing child in Portugal, Brueckner allegedly replied, “Yes, she did not scream.”

    Parents of Madeleine McCann holding a photo of their missing daughter during a press conference.

    Image credits: Miguel Villagran / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    German authorities urged their British counterparts to reopen their investigation into the disappearance of the toddler, but received only a cautious response from the UK’s Metropolitan Police (MET).

    “We will continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May, 2007,” the MET said, explaining that those efforts will include collaboration with officials from both Germany and Portugal.

    “Vile.” Netizens took to social media to argue about the merits of the prosecutors’ accusations

    Tweet by user stuart truman discussing the Madeleine McCann suspect’s disturbing smirk when questioned.

    Image credits: angelus1755

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing disrespect toward Madeleine McCann amid disturbing moment with suspect smirking.

    Image credits: RobsGirl10

    Screenshot of a tweet denying abduction related to the disturbing moment as Madeleine McCann suspect smirks.

    Image credits: HeavyMetalSvet

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user disputing the Madeleine McCann suspect's involvement in her disappearance in a reply to Daily Mirror.

    Image credits: RantzTube

    Tweet questioning Germany authorities on press conference about Madeleine McCann suspect and proof, posted by user A.

    Image credits: BritishMadam

    Madeleine McCann suspect smirking during questioning about ending her life in a disturbing moment caught on camera

    Image credits: WMurphyLaw

    Suspect in Madeleine McCann case smirks during questioning about ending her life, showing disturbing behavior in custody.

    Image credits: MorganaBwrites

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing outrage over disturbing moment involving Madeleine McCann suspect smirking when questioned.

    Image credits: OriGamiFreePoem

    Suspect in Madeleine McCann case smirking during questioning about her disappearance and possible death.

    Image credits: ScPresson

    Madeleine McCann suspect smirking during questioning about involvement in her disappearance.

    Image credits: clubcillian

    Madeleine McCann suspect smirks during questioning in a courtroom setting amid intense media coverage.

    Image credits: linzi_loopy

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet questioning the justice system as Madeleine McCann suspect smirks during a disturbing moment in court.

    Image credits: jessica_trauger

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad to see you’re adding all the conspiracy theorists.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    moyamcbride avatar
    MoMcB
    MoMcB
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad to see you’re adding all the conspiracy theorists.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda