After “Evidence” Madeleine McCann Is Deceased, German Police Issue Urgent Request To British
Young girl with light brown hair wearing a red velvet dress, related to Madeleine McCann case and German police urgent request.
Crime, News

After “Evidence” Madeleine McCann Is Deceased, German Police Issue Urgent Request To British

German authorities are urging their British counterparts to reopen their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, warning that “time is running out” before prime suspect Christian Brueckner is released from prison.

Brueckner is a convicted offender with a long criminal record and is currently imprisoned in Germany. 

  • German police urge UK to reopen Madeleine McCann case before suspect Christian Brueckner is released from prison in September.
  • Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, is linked to disturbing evidence found in a 2016 German factory search.
  • German authorities plan to present over 20,000 pages of evidence Brueckner to McCann.

Although he has not been formally charged in connection to McCann’s case, a growing body of evidence revealed in a Sun Investigation that was broadcast on Channel 4 this week has led investigators to believe that he is in fact responsible for her presumed passing. 

“The clock is ticking against the case,” said a source close to the investigation, as Brueckner’s potential release date of September 17 inches ever closer. “Investigators do not want to see [him] walk free.”

    German police beg UK police for help before main suspect in Madeleine McCann’s case walks free

    Young girl with light brown hair and green eyes wearing a red velvet dress, related to Madeleine McCann police request news.

    Image credits: Rex Features

    Disclaimer: this story contains references to adult crimes committed against children. Reader discretion is advised.

    It all began with a haunting discovery in a German factory in 2016. Much of the evidence linking Brueckner to the McCann case was discovered when police conducted a search in an abandoned factory he had purchased in Neuwegersleben, Germany in 2008—just a year after McCann vanished.

    Close-up of young girl Madeleine McCann with blonde hair and green eyes, related to German police urgent request.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Following a tip from a neighbor about a potential grave site, investigators scoured the area and uncovered a trove of items that painted a disturbing portrait of the suspect’s private obsessions.

    Hidden beneath the remains of Brueckner’s dead dog, police found a metal suitcase and wallet stuffed with USB sticks, memory cards, and photographs.

    Man in a gray blazer speaking indoors with German police in background after evidence Madeleine McCann is deceased news.

    Image credits: Mirrorpix

    Among the contents were disturbing images and videos of children, at least 75 swimsuits for minors, small toys, handwritten accounts of abductions and perverted fantasies, as well as snippets of internet chats with other alleged child abusers.

    “I want to capture something small and use it for days,” one message read, with similar ones describing scenarios in which he would dr*g and kidnap women and young girls. 

    Authorities also recovered black-market weapons, ammunition, and masks.

    Proving Brueckner’s role in McCann’s disappearance is the police’s last chance to keep the suspect behind bars

    Snow-covered abandoned buildings surrounded by trees in a winter landscape linked to Madeleine McCann investigation.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    Investigators say the digital material retrieved from the factory strongly supports the theory that Madeleine passed away shortly after her disappearance from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007.

    Sources state that German authorities are preparing to present “over 20,000 pages of Madeleine evidence.”

    German police display evidence related to Madeleine McCann case, including a black knitted hat found in a camper van.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    In response to German calls for cooperation, the UK’s Metropolitan Police (MET) issued a cautious statement, saying that they will “continue to support Madeleine’s family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May, 2007,” and explaining that those efforts will include collaboration with officials from both Germany and Portugal.

    Silver suitcase containing photo and documents related to Madeleine McCann case, under German police investigation.

    Image credits: Channel 4

    The MET’s tepid response raised concern among German authorities, who reportedly believe that, without their intervention, they may not have enough time or jurisdictional reach to file charges before Brueckner is freed.

    Prosecutors sought to extend Brueckner’s sentence last year, but a judge dismissed their evidence as “worthless”

    Person holding a photo of Madeleine McCann in a pink polka dot shirt related to German police urgent request.

    Image credits: Netflix

    48-year-old Christian Brueckner has been serving a sentence for the 2005 r**e of a 72-year-old woman in the same resort where McCann disappeared.

    In October 2024, prosecutors called for him to be jailed for a further 15 years. In a troubling development, presiding judge Uta Engemann said that Brueckner could “not be convicted of the acts he’s accused of” because of “unreliable testimony” and a lack of forensic evidence.

    Couple sitting indoors with serious expressions during an interview about Madeleine McCann and German police request.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    With his 2005 sentence running out, prosecutors sought to extend his punishment by proving his guilt in five other cases of r**e and child a**se allegedly committed by Brueckner between 2000 and 2017.

    Couple standing near large globe indoors, woman holding a doll, related to Madeleine McCann German police urgent request.

    Image credits: Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

    Engemann dismissed the evidence and witness testimony presented at the time, reportedly labeling them as “almost worthless.” While she recognized her verdict could be “unsatisfactory” for the victims, she stressed she was bound by an oath of impartiality.

    Young blonde girl smiling and holding a blue cloth, related to Madeleine McCann German police urgent request news.

    Image credits: Handout/Getty Images

    A source close to the case told the Telegraph that the development left prosecutors with no other option but to play the “only ace left up their sleeve” for keeping Brueckner behind bars—his alleged involvement in Madeleine’s passing.

    “That will create a new arrest warrant and he’ll be stuck behind bars,” the source said. “Madeleine prosecutors still have firepower they can rely on but they are nervous.

    “As soon as Brueckner is free he will disappear and likely never be seen again.”

    “I feel for his next victim.” Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the case

    Comment on social media reading Evil man keep him locked up, discussing Madeleine McCann case and German police urgent request.

    Comment by Nanny Netty Allen reacting to Madeleine McCann case development, expressing concern about suspect release.

    Comment by Kim Randall on social media expressing hope for proof related to Madeleine McCann case from German police.

    Comment expressing concern about potential victims after evidence Madeleine McCann is deceased, with German police urging British action.

    User comment expressing concern about the dangerous situation related to Madeleine McCann case by Asli Akoğlu.

    Comment on social media expressing sadness about a tragic situation related to Madeleine McCann case.

    Comment by Jules Malpus expressing anger over evidence related to Madeleine McCann case and a convicted offender.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing evidence related to Madeleine McCann’s case and German police inquiry.

    Comment by Aslı Akoğlu stating that the parents had nothing to do with it and mentioning abuse by the suspect.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment urging action related to Madeleine McCann with urgent tone and concern.

    Comment on Madeleine McCann case from user Ellie Glitz criticizing the parents' responsibility and behavior online.

    Comment from Damian Brown questioning why parents have not been charged for leaving a minor alone, calling for accountability.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Madeleine McCann case and suspect information.

    Comment by Liz Dolegiewicz Mlynarski expressing that the parent should have been charged related to Madeleine McCann case.

    Comment expressing doubts on evidence and abduction claims in Madeleine McCann case amidst police investigation.

    Comment by Michael Ginge Davison stating disbelief that people still believe Madeleine McCann's parents are innocent after 18 years.

    Comment by Ralph Yardley expressing opinion on accountability in Madeleine McCann case on social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case shared by German police.

    Comment from Emma Spenceley discussing parental responsibility in children’s safety related to Madeleine McCann case.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

