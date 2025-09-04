Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father
Middle-aged man and young woman smiling together, related to Mackenzie Phillips family incest allegations topic.
Celebrities, Parenting

Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Phillips, 65-year-old daughter of ’60s Mamas and Papas’ musician John Phillips, has made a rare public appearance—and outlets have since used the opportunity to rehash her salacious claims about the two’s incestuous relationship.

The One Day at a Time alum made these accusations in her 2009 book, in which she claimed her father would take advantage of her while she was blacked out on booze and mind-bending pharmaceuticals.

Highlights
  • Mackenzie Phillips, 65, made a rare public appearance, reviving controversy around her 2009 claims.
  • She alleged her father, musician John Phillips, misused her for a decade.
  • The relationship began when she was 18 and continued until she became pregnant.

She alleged that the pattern continued for a decade right up until the eve of her wedding—stating further that it had at a point become consensual.

As can be expected, family members have since weighed in on the claim, and surprisingly, it is not all backlash.

RELATED:

    Mackenzie Phillips says it happened for the first time when she was 18, on the eve of her wedding

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Getty / David Livingston

    The first time it happened to her was in 1979, on the night before she married Jeff Sessler. She was 18 at the time and passed out in a hotel room.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “For a moment, I was in my body for a horrible truth,” she said of a moment of sobriety she experienced after the first occurrence.

    “I boxed it away. I started very early on in my life compartmentalizing. … This was the mother of all difficult experiences. … I [have spent] the last 30 years trying not to look at it,” she told her host.

    The interaction continued until she got pregnant, and her father paid for the abortion

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Getty / Images Press

    From there on, according to her account in a 2009 Oprah interview, her use of substances escalated.

    She claimed that her father assisted her to the point that he supplied and even injected her.  

    Over this period, the interaction–in her own words–became “consensual.”

    “It didn’t happen every day, it didn’t happen every week, but it certainly happened and happened many times,” she said.

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Youtube / Chynna Phillips Baldwin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The interactions would continue for over a decade and only stopped when she became pregnant and suspected the child was her father’s.

    She decided to have an abortion, which she says was paid for by her father.

    John Phillip’s second wife says the claims are false and slammed Oprah for the interview 

    Michelle Phillips née Gilliam, who married the singer after he split from Susan, Mackenzie’s mother, would later give an interview to the Hollywood Reporter (via Today).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She rubbished the actress’s claims. While admitting that “John was a bad parent, and a […] addict,” she asked, “But his daughter?” 

    “If she thinks it’s true, why isn’t she with a good psychiatrist on a couch?”

    The woman also took issue with Oprah calling her “unconscionable” for letting Mackenzie on to her show. 

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Getty / Aaron Rapoport

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I have every reason to believe it’s untrue,” she declared. “Oprah should be more judicious about who she has on her show.”

    Chyna, Mackenzie’s half-sister, believes the sordid tale 

    Michelle’s daughter, Chyna Phillips, 57, however, appears to see things from her half sister’s point of view and corroborated a phone call 11 years after Mackenzie’s allegedly intimate relationship with her father stopped.

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Youtube / Chynna Phillips Baldwin

    Speaking on the former’s podcast in November 2023, Chyna and Mackenzie delved into their father, who succumbed to congestive heart failure two years prior.

    Both agreed that he was a “genius” when it came to songwriting, and the younger of the two said:

    “You know, I loved his laugh, and yet there was this whole other side to Dad that was kind of like a monster.”

    “Very, very dark side,” echoed Mackenzie.

    Mackenzie claims she forgave her father

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @chynnaphillipsbaldwin Love, Regret, Memories, and Forgiveness. The LONG-AWAITED Interview with my sister Mackenzie! FULL VIDEO OUT NOW! Watch it on our California Preachin’ YouTube Channel! LINK IN BIO #sisters#mackenziephillips#chynnaphillips#californiapreachin#love#trauma#childhoodmemory#lifeexperience#emotions#fyp#overcomer♬ Love – Slowly

    The one aspect of Mackenzie’s claims that the internet finds difficult to process is her proclaimed forgiveness for her father’s behavior.

    She noted as much when she said:

    “Dad was something else and I get a lot of criticism and a lot of trolling online for having forgiveness in my heart.”

    The public, however, feels that harsher penalties could be put in place

    The public’s sentiments remain the same.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reacting to the news on Facebook, one person wrote: “Absolutely awful to go through this, it’s never ever the child being [misused’s] fault, Ever!”

    “Raise children so they don’t spend a lifetime recovering from their childhood trauma,” they continued.

    “I really wish harsh penalties were put in place for those that hurt children!”

    Mackenzie was seen at a The Beach Boys’ band member’s memorial a month ago

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: Instagram / chynna_phillips

    The last time Mackenzie was seen in public, she was with her son Shane Barakan, 38, as they visited shops.

    She sported a gray baseball cap over her loose black hair with an open denim shirt, black slacks, and white sneakers.

    Prior to this sighting, she appeared at a memorial for The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson. Chyna shared the photo on July 15 and captioned the Instagram post with:

    “Wonderful to spend time with good friends and loved ones.” 

    One netizen says the problem is a lot more common than people think

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mackenzie Phillips’ Family Breaks Silence On Explosive 10-Year Incest Allegations With Father

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    5

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm glad that today these accusations would be taken more seriously. What a terrible thing to go through. It can mess you up for life.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amorlow-e-ry5-0-1 avatar
    amorlowery
    amorlowery
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was standard knowledge in the sixties. Everyone heard about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm glad that today these accusations would be taken more seriously. What a terrible thing to go through. It can mess you up for life.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amorlow-e-ry5-0-1 avatar
    amorlowery
    amorlowery
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was standard knowledge in the sixties. Everyone heard about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT