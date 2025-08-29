Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After 3-Year-Old’s Tragic Drowning In Home Pool, Momfluencer Takes “Full Accountability” In Public Statement
Mother and young son sitting on blanket in grass, illustrating momfluencer after tragic drowning incident.
Parenting, Society

After 3-Year-Old’s Tragic Drowning In Home Pool, Momfluencer Takes “Full Accountability” In Public Statement

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser has taken to social media months after her 3-year-old son Triggdrowned in the family home’s swimming pool and passed away.

Trigg’s accident occurred in Emilie’s absence when his father, Brady, who was tasked with looking after him and his brother, became distracted by a $25-dollar bet he was placing.

  TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser lost her 3-year-old son Trigg in
  • TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser lost her 3-year-old son Trigg in a drowning accident.
  • His father, Brady, was distracted by an online bet at the time of the tragedy.
  • Emilie has publicly taken full responsibility for her son’s passing.

As a result, Trigg was hospitalized but succumbed to an accident less than a week later, prompting authorities to unsuccessfully pursue charges against the father.

Emilie, after ruminating about the possibility of her son’s fate being different had she been home that day, has claimed sole responsibility for his passing.

    Emilie Kiser says her grief is impossible to put into words

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling in a car, related to momfluencer after 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    In an Instagram post within the last 24 hours, the social media personality posted an image of a printed statement, saying: “Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words.”

    “I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby.”

    “Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable.”

    Family posing happily with two young children, highlighting momfluencer's full accountability after tragic drowning incident.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    “I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It’s a pain, heartache, and void that no family should ever have to endure.”

    The Instagram post follows a court decision to redact the grieving mother’s earlier account of her feelings on Trigg’s passing

    Emilie’s statement follows a June 3 court motion by the Arizona Superior Court for Maricopa to redact a section of the ensuing police affidavit.

    Mother and young child sitting on a blanket in grass, highlighting momfluencer taking accountability after tragic drowning incident.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    Speaking to People at the time, a source claimed that the withheld information “reflected an intensely personal account of her grief and trauma, submitted to help the court understand her perspective — not for public consumption.”

    “The core legal issues remain fully transparent through public filings by counsel and the court. Emilie’s sealed declaration does not hinder the public’s understanding of the case or its legal significance,” a representative elaborated.

    Police initially charged Brady with neglect after footage of the accident discredited his account

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by EMILIE KISER (@emiliekiser)

    Said “core legal issues” entailed the state’s pursuit of a conviction against the father after CCTV evidence conflicted with the Brady’s claims that his son had strayed from his vision for “three to five minutes.”

    Police would later disclose that the child had been away from his father for nine minutes, seven of which he was in the swimming pool.

    Official documents noted: “Brady’s statements do not match what is seen on the video; he did not accurately describe one thing [Trigg] did after he went outside.”

    Public statement by momfluencer taking full accountability after 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    “This leads to the conclusion that Brady was not aware of what [Trigg] was doing and was not watching him. The combination of these factors led to drowning, and a remedy to any of the contributing circumstances could have prevented the outcome.”

    Emilie says she takes full responsibility for her son’s passing

    On Friday, July 25, the charges against Brady were dropped with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office website, citing “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

    Pregnant momfluencer in pink bikini lounging by pool with child giving thumbs up on sunny day at home.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    Emilie has now assumed responsibility for Trigg’s passing, saying: 

    “I take full accountability as Trigg’s mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him.

    “One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

    Brady is yet to speak on the matter

    A smiling family sitting on wooden chairs, representing momfluencer taking full accountability after tragic drowning in home pool.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    Brady has not broken his silence, with the closest thing to a statement from him made by his attorney, Flynn Carey.

    On July 25, she toldPeople: “Brady remains in the midst of the grieving process and is thankful to be with his family as they heal together. We appreciate the compassion and support shown during this difficult time.”

    Social media, while empathetic, is confused by Emilie taking the blame. 

    The public is struggling with idea that it was Emilie’s fault

    Family embracing outdoors in a scenic mountainous area, related to momfluencer's public statement on tragic drowning incident.

    Image credits: emiliekiser

    “So… what I heard was Dad was busy placing bets on line while Mom was at work,” wrote one person.

    “Why is she taking responsibility? Her husband, Brady, is at fault,” wrote another.

    “He left that little boy unsupervised and then lied about it. You don’t hear him apologizing and accepting accountability. 

    “Yes, they should’ve had a fence. But had his dad actually been watching him, we’re talking at least 9 minutes unaccounted for according to the article, Trigg would still be alive today,” one person wrote in response to a news report.

    While the internet is critical about the accident, netizens cannot help but feel sympathy for Emilie

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing momfluencers following a 3-year-old's tragic drowning in a home pool incident.

    Image credits: realCowboyDrew

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a momfluencer taking full accountability after her 3-year-old’s tragic drowning in a home pool.

    Image credits: DaveL303

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a momfluencer's tragic drowning incident involving her 3-year-old child.

    Image credits: Ant1Lif3

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing responsibility after a 3-year-old’s tragic drowning in a home pool.

    Image credits: KobexLA

    Tweet expressing frustration over a momfluencer taking accountability after 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool.

    Image credits: Chanel583710

    Tweet discussing a momfluencer's full accountability after her 3-year-old's tragic drowning in a home pool incident.

    Image credits: Frederi32464870

    Tweet expressing deep heartbreak over tragic drowning of 3-year-old in home pool and momfluencer's accountability statement.

    Image credits: Clauv90

    Social media post by momfluencer expressing sorrow after 3-year-old’s tragic drowning in home pool incident.

    Image credits: Mercypp34

    Tweet criticizing momfluencer after 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool, urging more child supervision over posting videos.

    Image credits: 700R____

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing accountability after 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool incident.

    Image credits: quietcoyote99

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing parental responsibility after a tragic drowning involving a momfluencer’s child.

    Image credits: AlecSaunders3

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing infant swimming resource and a 3-year-old's tragic drowning in home pool incident.

    Image credits: AmericanRebble

    Tweet by Heather Oliver commenting on pool safety, emphasizing compulsory approved pool fences in Australia after tragic drowning.

    Image credits: HeatherOli20504

    Tweet criticizing a husband’s priorities after a 3-year-old's tragic drowning, highlighting accountability and parental attention.

    Image credits: JeromeSteps

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Nova Rook
    58 minutes ago

    It's unpleasant how BP chooses to share pointless and hurtful comments on a story about the death of a child. Why does BP choose to spread these messages.

    Mel in Georgia
    25 minutes ago (edited)

    I was following our toddler around outside at my in-laws'. They had an in-ground jacuzzi. I was 3 feet behind him when he just walked right into it and sank to the bottom. I immediately yanked him out, but it shows how quickly it can happen. Unsecured pools are a terrible hazard for little kids. The dad was obviously negligent, but practically no parent has eyes on their kids every second. "In 2021, 380 children (US) fatally drowned. Children five years old and younger are especially vulnerable – this age group represents 75% of child drowning deaths and 77% of nonfatal injuries. 81% of fatal child drownings happened in residential settings." I'm not sure I'd even have a pool if I had little ones.

    Nova Rook
    58 minutes ago

    It's unpleasant how BP chooses to share pointless and hurtful comments on a story about the death of a child. Why does BP choose to spread these messages.

    Mel in Georgia
    25 minutes ago (edited)

    I was following our toddler around outside at my in-laws'. They had an in-ground jacuzzi. I was 3 feet behind him when he just walked right into it and sank to the bottom. I immediately yanked him out, but it shows how quickly it can happen. Unsecured pools are a terrible hazard for little kids. The dad was obviously negligent, but practically no parent has eyes on their kids every second. "In 2021, 380 children (US) fatally drowned. Children five years old and younger are especially vulnerable – this age group represents 75% of child drowning deaths and 77% of nonfatal injuries. 81% of fatal child drownings happened in residential settings." I'm not sure I'd even have a pool if I had little ones.

