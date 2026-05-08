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“Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event
Pedro Pascal at a Star Wars event, wearing a red jacket and glasses, next to Sigourney Weaver.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Pedro Pascal is leading the upcoming Star Wars film, set to release later this month. 

The actor debuted as the titular character in The Mandalorian in 2019 and will make the jump to the big screen in the new movie titled The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Ahead of the film’s release, Pascal has been attending fan events alongside his co-stars. However, a clip from one event has gone viral after fans mocked the actor over an awkward mistake.

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal’s awkward hand gesture at a Star Wars event sparks viral reactions from fans.
  • An old clip of Pascal and Vanessa Kirby resurfaces ahead of the film’s release.
  • Pascal teased what’s in store for The Mandalorian and Grogu in their big-screen debut.

“Lost all his aura,” one fan said on X after watching the clip.

RELATED:

    Fans mock Pedro Pascal over akward moment at Star Wars event 

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    On May 6, Pedro Pascal attended a Star Wars fan event in Paris, where he posed on the red carpet alongside Sigourney Weaver and director Jon Favreau.

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    While posing on the red carpet, Pascal flashed a four-finger gesture toward fans. The actor, who played Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, frequently used the gesture while promoting the Marvel film.

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: Disney+

    After briefly pausing, Pascal changed the gesture, though the moment quickly spread online. 

    On X, it garnered more than 4 million views within hours of being posted. Fans quickly mocked the actor for seemingly forgetting which franchise he was promoting.

    “He forgot he wasn’t promoting Fantastic Four for a sec,” one person said.

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: MustBeTheHero

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    Another quipped, “Notice how he looked less happy once he remembered which movie it was for.”

    “The way his smile drops is unintentionally hilarious,” a third user added. 

    Pedro Pascal’s old clip with Fantastic Four co-star is making fans uncomfortable

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

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    Ahead of the new Star Wars film, an old clip of Pascal and Vanessa Kirby resurfaced online. Kirby played Pascal’s wife, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, in Fantastic Four

    In the video, the two actors shared several playful physical interactions during a press event.  However, some fans said the interaction made them uncomfortable, with several blaming Kirby for initiating the contact.

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: Disney+

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    Others criticized the interaction, arguing it was inappropriate given Kirby’s marriage to Paul Rabil.

    “If my wife was doing this with her coworker I’d end my sh*t in a public place,” one person said.

    A second wrote, “She didn’t have to be so inconsiderate towards her husband.”

    A few fans defended the interaction, finding it harmless and platonic, especially since Pascal is rumored to be gay.

    Pedro Pascal discusses The Mandalorian and Grogu’s jump to the big screen

    “Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

    Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney

    Pascal first appeared as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019. It follows Din’s journey as he bonds with a Jedi youngling named Grogu while going on adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

    After three seasons of the show, creator Jon Favreau decided to continue the duo’s story with a feature film.

    During an interview with Fandango, Pascal spoke about bringing the series to theaters. He said he was blown away by Favreau’s script and praised the filmmaker’s imagination. 

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    “It was a feeling of true adventure with characters that are grounded in real relationships,” Pascal stated. 

    Aside from Pascal, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver as Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt. Grogu is brought to life through animatronics, puppetry, and visual effects.

    The Mandalorian and Grogu will release in theaters on May 22, 2026.  

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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