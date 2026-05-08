“Lost All His Aura”: Fans Roast Pedro Pascal Over Strange Slip-Up At New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal is leading the upcoming Star Wars film, set to release later this month.

The actor debuted as the titular character in The Mandalorian in 2019 and will make the jump to the big screen in the new movie titled The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Ahead of the film’s release, Pascal has been attending fan events alongside his co-stars. However, a clip from one event has gone viral after fans mocked the actor over an awkward mistake.

Highlights Pedro Pascal’s awkward hand gesture at a Star Wars event sparks viral reactions from fans.

An old clip of Pascal and Vanessa Kirby resurfaces ahead of the film’s release.

Pascal teased what’s in store for The Mandalorian and Grogu in their big-screen debut.

“Lost all his aura,” one fan said on X after watching the clip.

RELATED:

Fans mock Pedro Pascal over akward moment at Star Wars event

Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

On May 6, Pedro Pascal attended a Star Wars fan event in Paris, where he posed on the red carpet alongside Sigourney Weaver and director Jon Favreau.

ADVERTISEMENT

While posing on the red carpet, Pascal flashed a four-finger gesture toward fans. The actor, who played Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in last year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, frequently used the gesture while promoting the Marvel film.

Image credits: Disney+

After briefly pausing, Pascal changed the gesture, though the moment quickly spread online.

On X, it garnered more than 4 million views within hours of being posted. Fans quickly mocked the actor for seemingly forgetting which franchise he was promoting.

“He forgot he wasn’t promoting Fantastic Four for a sec,” one person said.

Image credits: MustBeTheHero

ADVERTISEMENT

Another quipped, “Notice how he looked less happy once he remembered which movie it was for.”

“The way his smile drops is unintentionally hilarious,” a third user added.

Pedro Pascal’s old clip with Fantastic Four co-star is making fans uncomfortable

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the new Star Wars film, an old clip of Pascal and Vanessa Kirby resurfaced online. Kirby played Pascal’s wife, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, in Fantastic Four.

In the video, the two actors shared several playful physical interactions during a press event. However, some fans said the interaction made them uncomfortable, with several blaming Kirby for initiating the contact.

Image credits: Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

Others criticized the interaction, arguing it was inappropriate given Kirby’s marriage to Paul Rabil.

“If my wife was doing this with her coworker I’d end my sh*t in a public place,” one person said.

A second wrote, “She didn’t have to be so inconsiderate towards her husband.”

A few fans defended the interaction, finding it harmless and platonic, especially since Pascal is rumored to be gay.

Pedro Pascal discusses The Mandalorian and Grogu’s jump to the big screen

Image credits: Lucasfilm/Disney

Pascal first appeared as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019. It follows Din’s journey as he bonds with a Jedi youngling named Grogu while going on adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

After three seasons of the show, creator Jon Favreau decided to continue the duo’s story with a feature film.

During an interview with Fandango, Pascal spoke about bringing the series to theaters. He said he was blown away by Favreau’s script and praised the filmmaker’s imagination.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a feeling of true adventure with characters that are grounded in real relationships,” Pascal stated.

Aside from Pascal, the film also stars Sigourney Weaver as Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt. Grogu is brought to life through animatronics, puppetry, and visual effects.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will release in theaters on May 22, 2026.