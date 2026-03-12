“Hypocrite”: Pedro Pascal Accused Of Blocking Fans After They Call Him Out Over Controversial Rumored Boyfriend

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal has found himself on the receiving end of criticism for allegedly blocking fans who expressed disapproval of his rumored boyfriend.

The famous Chilean actor has kept his love life under wraps for years. Last month, he was linked to Rafael Olarra, an Argentine designer, after being photographed with him in New York City.

Highlights Pedro Pascal is facing backlash online after social media users reported that the actor blocked them.

The users claimed they were blocked for criticizing Rafael Olarra, Pedro’s rumored boyfriend, over his alleged political views.

Pedro and Rafael, who is publicly known to have dated Luke Evans, sparked romance rumors last month.

Around Valentine’s Day, the two further sparked romance speculation when they were seen at a screening of Wuthering Heights and later strolling through Beverly Hills, with Pedro kissing Rafael’s shoulder and wrapping his arms around him.

Pedro Pascal has come under fire for allegedly blocking fans who criticized his rumored new romance



According to reports from social media users, the Last of Us star went on a “blocking spree,” targeting fans who criticized Rafael’s supposed support of Israel and conservative views on women’s rights.

“So… pedro pascal just blocked me for calling out the z!onist Imao,” read one post by an X user who goes by “Jess.”

Jess claimed Pedro hit the “block” button on Instagram after she tagged Rafael on the social media app and wrote, “Not you commenting on this post when you follow Jordan Peterson (who is literally against women’s rights)…. Zionist.”

The fan added of Pedro, “He requested to follow me at first, but then when I clicked on his account, it showed I was blocked :’) i’m guessing he was about to dm (direct message) me, but changed his mind and simply blocked me instead.”

Jordan Peterson is a conservative-leaning psychologist and public speaker who has been criticized for his views on women’s rights and other social issues.

The psychology professor has opposed transgender rights and the use of nonbinary pronouns. In a 2023 article in The New York Post, he said trans actor Elliot Page had his breasts removed by a “criminal physician.”

The Mandalorian actor has been romantically linked to designer Rafael Olarra

Pedro, whose sister Lux is a trans woman, has advocated for trans rights and worn “Protect the Dolls” T-shirts to public events. The term “dolls” is often used to refer to trans people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, the claims that Rafael supports Israel amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict appear to stem from his alleged social media activity.

The designer’s supposed views, fans argued, go against Pedro’s voiced stance regarding both the conflict and women’s rights.

The fan who claimed to have been blocked by the Mandalorian actor said on X she was “shocked,” noting she had been a fan of Pedro for years, and accused him of going on a “blocking spree.”

“All those celebrities living in America pretending to care don’t care,” one critic wrote.

“He blocked me too,” fumed someone else.

“Never trust celebrities,” a third user added.

Fans took issue with Rafael’s alleged support for conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson



“Hope y’all start opening your eyes soon and stop babying this 50 year old man,” read another comment.

A separate critic called Pedro a “a big time hypocrite,” accusing him of performative activism and only chasing “clout and trends.”

Other fans suggested Rafael was linked to disgraced financier and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein due to his company being mentioned in the Epstein files.



The 42-year-old is the creative director of the Faena Group, a luxury hotel development company.

Most of the documents mentioning the company seemingly revolve around a modeling contract. Faena hired one of the models from the agency MC2 Models, founded by Epstein’s co-conspirator Jean-Luc Brunel, to speak at an event.

Many netizens shared unsubstantiated claims linking Rafael to Jeffrey Epstein



“Faena will provide wardrobe for events. Faena will provide hair and make-up + styling for the photo shoots. Model will be speaking on behalf of Faena, not endorsing Faena,” reads one document released by the US Department of Justice.

There is no direct mention of Rafael in the files. The designer does not follow Jordan Peterson on social media at the time of writing.

The 42- year- old is the creative director of Faena Group, a hotel development company



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Neither Pedro nor Rafael has addressed the online allegations made against them.

On his Instagram stories, Pedro recently shared a post by the organization My Voice, My Choice about a march in support of women’s rights in his native Chile to protest the newly elected president, José Antonio Kast.

Pedro, an advocate for women’s rights, has not commented on claims that he blocked fans who criticized his rumored boyfriend



The Golden Globe-nominated actor has also posted a picture of a poster that reads, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

“I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Additionally, he called Harry Potter author J.K Rowling a “heinous loser” for her attacks on the trans community.

Fans called the alleged blocking “ childish behavior” and commented on the accusations against Pedro Pascal

