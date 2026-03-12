Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hypocrite”: Pedro Pascal Accused Of Blocking Fans After They Call Him Out Over Controversial Rumored Boyfriend
Two men smiling outdoors, one with curly hair and sunglasses, the other wearing a green cap and glasses.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Hypocrite”: Pedro Pascal Accused Of Blocking Fans After They Call Him Out Over Controversial Rumored Boyfriend

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

27

1

Pedro Pascal has found himself on the receiving end of criticism for allegedly blocking fans who expressed disapproval of his rumored boyfriend.

The famous Chilean actor has kept his love life under wraps for years. Last month, he was linked to Rafael Olarra, an Argentine designer, after being photographed with him in New York City.

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal is facing backlash online after social media users reported that the actor blocked them.
  • The users claimed they were blocked for criticizing Rafael Olarra, Pedro’s rumored boyfriend, over his alleged political views.
  • Pedro and Rafael, who is publicly known to have dated Luke Evans, sparked romance rumors last month.

Around Valentine’s Day, the two further sparked romance speculation when they were seen at a screening of Wuthering Heights and later strolling through Beverly Hills, with Pedro kissing Rafael’s shoulder and wrapping his arms around him.

RELATED:

    Pedro Pascal has come under fire for allegedly blocking fans who criticized his rumored new romance
    Pedro Pascal wearing black suit and glasses at an event, linked to rumored boyfriend controversy and blocking fans.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    According to reports from social media users, the Last of Us star went on a “blocking spree,” targeting fans who criticized Rafael’s supposed support of Israel and conservative views on women’s rights. 

    “So… pedro pascal just blocked me for calling out the z!onist Imao,” read one post by an X user who goes by “Jess.”

    Jess claimed Pedro hit the “block” button on Instagram after she tagged Rafael on the social media app and wrote, “Not you commenting on this post when you follow Jordan Peterson (who is literally against women’s rights)…. Zionist.”

    Two men wearing sunglasses, one with arm around the other, smiling outdoors in casual clothing.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The fan added of Pedro, “He requested to follow me at first, but then when I clicked on his account, it showed I was blocked :’) i’m guessing he was about to dm (direct message) me, but changed his mind and simply blocked me instead.”

    Jordan Peterson is a conservative-leaning psychologist and public speaker who has been criticized for his views on women’s rights and other social issues.

    The psychology professor has opposed transgender rights and the use of nonbinary pronouns. In a 2023 article in The New York Post, he said trans actor Elliot Page had his breasts removed by a “criminal physician.”

    The Mandalorian actor has been romantically linked to designer Rafael OlarraPedro Pascal sitting outdoors in a casual shirt with curly hair during evening light, facing sideways with a thoughtful expression.

    Image credits: rafaolarra/Instagram

    Pedro, whose sister Lux is a trans woman, has advocated for trans rights and worn “Protect the Dolls” T-shirts to public events. The term “dolls” is often used to refer to trans people in the LGBTQ+ community.

    Meanwhile, the claims that Rafael supports Israel amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict appear to stem from his alleged social media activity.

    The designer’s supposed views, fans argued, go against Pedro’s voiced stance regarding both the conflict and women’s rights. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread involving Pedro Pascal with fans calling him out over rumored boyfriend controversies.

    Image credits: astronautellie

    Pedro Pascal Instagram profile with no posts, linked to Doctors Without Borders, amid rumors and fan backlash.

    Image credits: astronautellie

    Tweet criticizing Pedro Pascal, accusing him of hypocrisy and blocking fans over rumors about his controversial rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: itsmeashraf04

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal’s controversial rumored boyfriend and fan reactions on social media in 2026.

    Image credits: puppytalis

    The fan who claimed to have been blocked by the Mandalorian actor said on X she was “shocked,” noting she had been a fan of Pedro for years, and accused him of going on a “blocking spree.”

    “All those celebrities living in America pretending to care don’t care,” one critic wrote.

    “He blocked me too,” fumed someone else.

    “Never trust celebrities,” a third user added.

    Fans took issue with Rafael’s alleged support for conservative psychologist Jordan Peterson
    Man in dark suit and pink shirt speaking during an indoor interview about Pedro Pascal controversy and rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: Jordan B Peterson

    “Hope y’all start opening your eyes soon and stop babying this 50 year old man,” read another comment.

    A separate critic called Pedro a “a big time hypocrite,” accusing him of performative activism and only chasing “clout and trends.”

    Pedro Pascal and a woman posing indoors, both dressed elegantly in black attire against a patterned wall.

    Image credits: luxpascal_/Instagram

    Tweet from user expressing frustration and calling out Pedro Pascal for alleged fake activism and hypocritical behavior online.

    Image credits: kireigeto

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Pedro Pascal amid rumors and fan backlash over his rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: herabearrxo

    Other fans suggested Rafael was linked to disgraced financier and s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein due to his company being mentioned in the Epstein files.

    The 42-year-old is the creative director of the Faena Group, a luxury hotel development company.

    Most of the documents mentioning the company seemingly revolve around a modeling contract. Faena hired one of the models from the agency MC2 Models, founded by Epstein’s co-conspirator Jean-Luc Brunel, to speak at an event.

    Many netizens shared unsubstantiated claims linking Rafael to Jeffrey Epstein
    Man in yellow hoodie sitting outdoors surrounded by greenery, unrelated to Pedro Pascal blocking fans controversy.

    Image credits: rafaolarra/Instagram

    Man wearing a gray hoodie standing outdoors on a rocky and grassy terrain with a serious expression.

    Image credits: US Department of Justice

    “Faena will provide wardrobe for events. Faena will provide hair and make-up + styling for the photo shoots. Model will be speaking on behalf of Faena, not endorsing Faena,” reads one document released by the US Department of Justice.

    There is no direct mention of Rafael in the files. The designer does not follow Jordan Peterson on social media at the time of writing.

    The 42-year-old is the creative director of Faena Group, a hotel development company
    Faena hotel rooftop with red umbrellas, ocean view, and city skyline in the background in a sunny setting.

    Image credits: Faena

    Neither Pedro nor Rafael has addressed the online allegations made against them.

    On his Instagram stories, Pedro recently shared a post by the organization My Voice, My Choice about a march in support of women’s rights in his native Chile to protest the newly elected president, José Antonio Kast.

    Pedro, an advocate for women’s rights, has not commented on claims that he blocked fans who criticized his rumored boyfriend
    Pedro Pascal smiling in a black sleeveless top at a public event, surrounded by photographers and fans.

    Image credits: Gabriel Hutchinson Photography

    The Golden Globe-nominated actor has also posted a picture of a poster that reads, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”

    “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

    Additionally, he called Harry Potter author J.K Rowling a “heinous loser” for her attacks on the trans community.

    Fans called the alleged blocking “childish behavior” and commented on the accusations against Pedro Pascal

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration amid Pedro Pascal being accused of blocking fans over rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: Deardamianstill

    Tweet criticizing support for an old man amidst controversy, related to Pedro Pascal blocking fans over rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: dudinhaispunk

    Tweet screenshot by user shine criticizing male feminists, relating to Pedro Pascal accused of blocking fans over rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: ladymysticalwmn

    Social media post accusing Pedro Pascal of hypocrite behavior after blocking fans over rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: blossomsunfold

    Tweet by user noelle criticizing Pedro Pascal, highlighting fan reactions and controversy around rumored boyfriend speculation.

    Image credits: horrordixon

    Tweet criticizing Pedro Pascal, mentioning fans calling him out and accusations of blocking over rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: MaxLoganTGC

    Tweet discussing privilege and calling out hypocrisy, related to Pedro Pascal accused of blocking fans over rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: monkeycarnation

    Twitter user commenting on celebrity worship during a discussion about Pedro Pascal and rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: not_a_funkiller

    Tweet screenshot showing user jaz replying to a controversial rumored boyfriend claim about Pedro Pascal, calling him a hypocrite.

    Image credits: itolerateshit

    Tweet by user Fikafika discussing Hollywood dating patterns amid controversy involving Pedro Pascal and rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: fikah738

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing celebrities, related to Pedro Pascal accused of blocking fans over rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: calicotree_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling out Pedro Pascal, linked to rumors and accusations of blocking fans.

    Image credits: flueerdelols

    Tweet from a user accusing Pedro Pascal of blocking fans after they called him out over a controversial rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: forshidae

    Screenshot of a tweet from user geraldine expressing disappointment, related to Pedro Pascal controversy and fan blocking.

    Image credits: techiesacuario

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting “wow is he serious” in a discussion about Pedro Pascal blocking fans.

    Image credits: tomhardymine

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing celebrities blocking fans on Instagram amid hypocrite Pedro Pascal controversy.

    Image credits: mika_nj

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply accusing Pedro Pascal related to blocking fans over rumored boyfriend controversy.

    Image credits: roadhogmain07

    Tweet screenshot showing a user calling out Pedro Pascal amid controversy involving rumored boyfriend, highlighting fan backlash.

    Image credits: nwroir

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing a user accusing Pedro Pascal of blocking fans over a controversial rumored boyfriend.

    Image credits: monkeywithnews

    Tweet from user @sugurusjaj posted on March 12, 2026, commenting negatively amid Pedro Pascal blocking fans controversy.

    Image credits: sugurusjaj

    Tweet criticizing Pedro Pascal for blocking fans after they call out his rumored boyfriend, highlighting controversy and fan backlash.

    Image credits: emsrequiem

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
