People have always been fascinated with living a long life. Medieval alchemists tried to invent an elixir of immortality; today, fitness gurus try to upsell juice cleanses. However, the true experts are those who have celebrated their 100-something birthdays. Like Ada Daniel, a feisty 108-year-old who believes the secret to longevity is having dogs instead of children.

Ada Daniel, a centenarian, recently celebrated her 108th birthday and revealed her secret to longevity

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

Ada, who celebrated her 108th birthday back in June, resides in Codnor Park Care Home in Derbyshire. An activity coordinator there, Kelly Goucher has said that Ada is “definitely a character.” The centenarian has been active all her life; up until 97, she had enjoyed daily walks into town and didn’t go into a care home until she was 103. If you’re wondering what’s her secret, well, it’s certainly no magic potion or a special diet.

“I did ask her what her secret was once and she said it was to have dogs, not kids,” Ms. Goucher revealed.

Ada was particularly fond of greyhounds and had a lot of them. Before moving into the care home, Ada lived on Street Lane and all of her greyhounds were also called Street Lane. She definitely has a good sense of humor.

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

“I did ask her what her secret was once and she said it was to have dogs, not kids,” said an activity coordinator at the care home

Image credits: BBC Radio Derby

Do you ever feel depressed before your birthday and secretly wish everyone would just forget it so you could eat your cake alone in bed? Well, Ada loves her birthdays and gets excited for it months in advance. The care home staff go all out for her birthday, which falls on June 1st: balloons, confetti, gifts, and lots of cards from all over the country.

It has become a sort of tradition which began back in 2020, when the care home launched an appeal to the public. They posted on their Facebook page, hoping to get 105 birthday cards for Ada on her 105th birthday – something that certainly cheered her up whilst in the middle of the pandemic. In 2020, she had received 200 handwritten cards. This year, it was a whopping 300 – hopefully, she’ll manage to read them all by her next birthday before she gets even more of them.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also congratulated Ada on such a beautiful birthday, wishing her all the best. If you make it to 108, you certainly deserve the royal treatment.

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

All her life, she preferred dogs, especially greyhounds. She had quite a few of them and all of them were named Street Lane

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

Despite her grand old age, Ada is not the oldest person in the UK – she is currently 65th, according to Oldest in Britain. She was born in Ambergate village in 1915. When she was 27, she married her beloved husband Percy who passed away aged 73. The pair didn’t have any children as they preferred the company of their four-legged friends.

Ada’s statement has caused a heated debate in the comments. While a lot of people agreed with her, others were outraged. “Who will take care of you when you’re old if you don’t have any children?”, one commenter wrote. “I’d rather live a short life than live without my kids,” another said. There is no right or wrong opinion here. While some people enjoy having children and hope to see the sunset of their lives surrounded by cherub-faced grandchildren, others choose not to due to various reasons.

The birthrate in the US is continually dropping as more people are choosing not to have children. According to a survey conducted in 2021, 44% of non-parents aged 18-49 are not likely to have kids. Whilst critics might think it’s trendy to hate children, the real reasons are much more terrifying. Most of the adults cannot afford rent let alone to bring a child into this world, which is very costly. In an article published in 2022, it is stated that “the cost of raising a child up to age of 21 stands at around £230,000 ($250,400).”

Another significant reason is the fear of climate change. Let’s admit, every year it’s getting crazier and crazier – from unbearable heatwaves to destructive hurricanes, our world is becoming an unwelcoming place. Things are not looking good, and people are not sure if in 20-30 years, there will be enough food and water for everyone. Who would want their future child to suffer?

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

While not everyone agreed with Ada, the healthy and cheerful 108-year-old proved that there might be some truth to her secret

Image credits: Ashmere Derbyshire

Whatever side you’re on – pro pets or pro kids – it is important to remember that there is enough space for everyone. The beauty of humans is that we all are different: our eyes, our hobbies, our choices, and our mistakes. It is interesting to read books of various genres; it is also interesting to hear about various experiences of those around us.

Hopefully, a lot of us make it to our 108th birthday bash and celebrate it by reading hundreds of cards from well-wishers whilst sneaking a third slice of birthday cake. While we cannot tell for sure what will guarantee a long life, one thing is certain – being kind will ensure a life worth living.

What do you think is the secret to a long life?

Most people in the comments agreed with Ada’s advice

