Person Suggests “Locking Up Gifts” After Incident Last Christmas, Family Drama Ensues

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a Christmas present spoiled is a downright horrible experience. It’s even worse when the surprise is ruined for a child. Of course, most kids have questionable impulse control, so there are many who no doubt spoiled their own gifts well in advance.

A person wondered if they were in the wrong for requesting that the gifs get locked up for Christmas after an incident last year. OP’s brother’s child went and opened everything up while the family was asleep, so it seemed like a good way to make sure history wouldn’t repeat itself. That is until the brother and his wife started to protest.

Christmas is a lovely time of the year if you like surprises

Share

Image credits: Chris Vanhove / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But one family Christmas ended up disrupted when a kid decided to open all the gifts early

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Nicole Michalou / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Share

Share

Share

Image credits: Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share

Image credits: Jazzlike-Town7686

Giving gifts at the end of the year is an older tradition than Christmas itself

Share

Image credits: monkeybusiness / envato (not the actual photo)

As with Christmas itself, the origins of gift-giving at this time of year are from the Ancient Roman celebration of Saturnalia. For those who are unfamiliar, Christmas is just one of the older holidays that was “Christianized” to make it more acceptable than its pagan predecessors. Saturnalia was the celebration of the winter solstice, so it was simply “replaced” with the birth of Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many aspects of the holiday changed, people did retain the tradition of giving gifts that have survived into the modern day. Indeed, the gifts are such a massive part of Christmas, alongside red and gold decorations and Santa, that some complain that its “real meaning” is lost. However, its “real meaning” was already changed when Saturnalia was replaced, so the point seems moot.

Depending on what branch of Christianity one follows, the exact gift-giving day during the holiday season will vary. In some cases, one might hand over presents during early Advent, in others, you would get gifts on Saint Nicholas Day, on December 5th or 6th. So if “Molly’s” gift-opening was premature, then opening the presents nearly three weeks early might seem extreme.

The holidays are an important time for many companies’ sales

Share

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

These days, the propagation of gift-giving in media and culture does create a decent amount of pressure on parents in particular. Toy companies in particular see it as a very important time of year. In the 70s, the six weeks before Christmas would constitute up to 80% of a company’s total yearly sales.

Just twenty years ago, US shoppers would spend around $4 billion every single day during the Christmas season. After all, you are generally not going to attend a family Christmas with presents for just a select few. Indeed, this massive amount of spending is probably why many families choose to do something along the lines of a Secret Santa. This way, there is still an element of surprise, but you only have to get a handful of gifts at most.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the hullabaloo around it, research suggests that the recipients tend to be the least engaged when it comes to their gifts. One study found that 15% reported secretly not liking their gift, 25% considered regifting it and an additional 10% didn’t even remember what they got. It seems that the magic of Christmas is somewhat wasted on adults.

The excitement and surprise of getting a gift isn’t all it’s cracked up to be

Share

Image credits: Anna_Om / envato (not the actual photo)

Interestingly, the gifts that are the least appreciated tend to be ones that rely on personal taste. This covers everything from fashion to media. So if you are concerned about a “generic” gift, chances are that it’s actually the safer option. The excitement and anticipation are also a double-edged sword. One study suggests that poorly wrapped gifts tend to be more appreciated, as their contents seem less disappointing.

So a true cynic could argue that “Molly” simply helped prevent the other kids from feeling disappointed. That being said, she also apparently damaged a gift, which doesn’t really have any excuse. OP is right to insist on better “gift security” even if Molly isn’t going to do it again. After all, kids do have terrible impulse control and, now that it’s happened once, it’s easy to see how another kid might get the same idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also understandable that Molly’s parents are somewhat unhappy. However, it’s a blessing in disguise, because it prevents the situation from happening again. If Molly repeats her actions, that’s on them. And if another kid does the same thing this year, the parents will no doubt claim the act was “inspired” by last year.

Some readers needed a few more details

Many thought OP was right to try and avoid the same situation twice

Share

Share

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Share