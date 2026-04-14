‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Arrested In Ohio

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Hollywood star Brandon “Bug” Hall was reportedly arrested in Ohio on April 13, 2026, for missing a scheduled court appearance.

The 41-year-old soared to fame as a child actor, thanks to his roles as Alfalfa Switzer in The Little Rascals, Newt Shaw in The Big Green, and Buster Stupid in The Stupids.

He later appeared in the 1997 comedy film Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and on TV shows such as Castle, Criminal Minds, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Highlights ‘The Little Rascals’ star Brandon “Bug” Hall was arrested for missing a court date in 2024.

The former child actor was previously arrested in 2020 on charges of inhaling a “volatile” substance.

Hall took a “vow of poverty” after his 2020 arrest and started living with his family off the grid.

He left the entertainment industry in 2020 after a prior arrest and currently lives off the grid near Mountain View, Arkansas, with his wife, Jill, and their five children.

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Brandon “Bug” Hall was arrested for the second time in six years

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According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hall was arrested in Ohio on charges of failure to appear for a court date on December 31, 2024.

He was called to court on the aforementioned date in connection with a prior incident on October 29, 2024, when he was hit with a traffic citation for not having liability insurance.

Previously, Hall was arrested in 2020 for inhaling air duster in Weatherford, Texas, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

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Authorities responded to a call on June 20, 2020, about “someone near the dumpster huffing” on the Fort Worth Highway. Hall was taken into custody at the Parker County Jail on charges of possession for use to inhale/ingest a volatile chemical.

He was released on a $1,500 bond. A representative told the media at the time that the charges against him were being dropped.

Brandon “Bug” Hall has taken a “vow of poverty”

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After his 2020 arrest, Hall decided to embrace a newfound identity as a “radical Catholic extremist.”

In a 2026 interview, he told The Daily Mail that he had given up all his wealth from acting as part of his religious pledge, donating his savings and most of his material belongings.

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He took a “vow of poverty” and started living in a camper van with his wife and kids, with a water well and a generator for resources. Their only bills are for gas for their car and to power the generator, and around $100 for him and his wife to maintain their cellphone connections.

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He plans to build a house within six months to go fully off-grid, using a hydroelectric dam and his own plumbing, sanitation, and electrical systems.

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“My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he said. “If there’s a financial need that comes up, I’ll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need.”

He and his wife, whom he married in 2017, home-schooled their five children and strongly discouraged them from attending college, he told the outlet. He considered formal schooling “nonsense.”

In 2024, Hall sparked backlash for calling his youngest child and only son, Mark, his “heir” and calling his four daughters “dishwashers.”

The Little Rascals star got disillusioned with his Hollywood career

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In October 2021, Hall opened up about growing up in Hollywood in an interview with Studio 10.

“I think what kept me just on this side of sanity was the work,” he said. “I loved the work. I loved being on set. I loved the creative process of making movies.

Hall had previously talked about being ab*sed by crew members on the set of The Little Rascals.

However, he did not connect the trauma with his career: “It was a strange juxtaposition, because ab*se is very common on movie sets. But I never associated the ab*se that I experienced growing up with the work itself.

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He told The Daily Mail in 2026 that his decision to quit Hollywood was rooted in a change of priority.

“I loved making movies. I loved writing, producing, and acting,” he said. But he did not want to make a living out of “manipulation of other people.”

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“I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”

“That guy stays in trouble.” Netizens reacted to Brendan “Bug” Hall’s recent arrest

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