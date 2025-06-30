Prove You Are Smarter Than A Fourth Grader By Ordering These 6 Sequences

ADVERTISEMENT

You know the rainbow colors, PEMDAS, and the phases of the moon. But what happens when they are all mixed up? Can you still keep track of what comes in first, second, and third place?

Prove it by scoring at least 25/33 in this challenge. Your only task: to list things in order across 6 different sequences. 🧠 😵‍💫

This isn’t just about memory: it’s about logic and attention to detail. So take your time, read each question carefully, and type your answers thoughtfully. ✍️ 👇

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION