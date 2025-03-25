Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lip Reader Reveals Viral Basketball Coach’s Words After Pulling Female Player’s Hair
News, US

Lip Reader Reveals Viral Basketball Coach’s Words After Pulling Female Player’s Hair

A lip reader has revealed what high school basketball coach Jim Zullo said after yanking the ponytail of one of his star players and berating her following their team’s loss.

The violent incident, which quickly made the rounds on social media, led to Zullo being fired as head coach of the Northville High School team. The 61-year-old is also facing charges of harassment in the second degree.

Highlights
  • High school coach Jim Zullo was fired and now faces harassment charges for pulling a player’s hair after they lost a game
  • A clip of the incident, which took place in Troy, New York, sparked outrage on social media
  • Lip reader Nicola Hickling said one of the girl’s teammates told the coach to leave her alone, but he responded aggressively
RELATED:

    Coach Jim Zullo was caught on camera pulling player Hailey Monroe’s ponytail and berating her after a game

    Northville basketball team in blue uniforms with coaches in locker room setting, celebrating with cupcakes on the table.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    The attack occurred after Northville lost 43-37 to La Fargeville in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D final in Troy.

    Footage shows Hailey Monroe, who had reportedly scored 12 points, standing with her teammates after the game and appearing upset.

    Cameras then captured coach Zullo coming from behind and pulling Monroe’s hair before Ahmya Tompkins, one of her teammates, who is also Zullo’s great-niece, intervened in defense of Monroe. 

    Basketball coach pulling female player's hair in game; lip reader reveals words.

    Image credits: Mr_JCE

    According toNicola Hickling, the founder of LipReader, Tompkins told the coach: “Leave her. That’s not okay.”

    When Zullo paid no attention to her request, she repeated, “No, leave her.”

    The coach then turned to the players and leaned toward them, saying, “You shut it.” 

    One of Monroe’s teammates intervened and confronted the coach

    Basketball coach interacts with female player during 2025 NYSPHSAA semifinal, with La Fargeville winning 43-37 over Northville.

    Image credits: Mr_JCE

    A complaint for harassment was reportedly made on Sunday (March 23), and “peace officers” met with the coach the following day to issue him an appearance ticket, a written notice that directs a person to appear in court.

    Zullo will report to Troy City Court at a later date.

    In New York, harassment in the second degree is a violation, not a crime. If found guilty, the coach could face punishment of up to $250 in fines and community service. He could also be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

    According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the teammate said, “Leave her. That’s not okay”

    Youth basketball team with coaches, wearing blue jerseys, posing on the court. Main keywords: Lip Reader, Basketball Coach.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    Speaking withNBC affiliate WNYT, Zullo apologized to the young basketball player and expressed regret for his behavior.

    “I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community,” he said.

    “As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry.”

    Zullo faces harassment charges, which could lead to a fine or up to 15 days in jail

    Basketball coach huddles with female players in blue jerseys during a game, conveying important words.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    In a statement, the Northville Central School District condemned Zullo’s actions andannounced he would no longer be coaching at the school district.

    “The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the conduct of the Coach of the Girls’ Varsity basketball team during the Class D New York State championship game,” the school district shared on social media.

    “The District is committed to ensuring that this type of behavior has no place within our programs, and we will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families, and community expect and deserve.

    “This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District.”

    The coach publicly apologized for his behavior, saying: “Under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player”

    Basketball coach and players in intense discussion during a game.

    Image credits: Mr_JCE

    Zullo is a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.According to his profile, he was named Coach of the Year numerous times by the league and the media.

    His family said he had come out of retirement to coach at Northville at the urging of his wife so he could stay occupied.

    His son, Sam Zullo, who is also a girlsbasketball coach, declined to comment on the incident, saying his focus was on helping his father and their family navigate the situation.

    The Northville Central School District said it was “deeply disturbed” by Zullo’s conduct, and he would no longer coach at the district

    Women's basketball team poses with coach and trophy in a gym.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    The world of high school sports saw another scandal this month when Alaila Everett, a senior track star at I.C. Norcom High School,struck competitor Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School in the head with a baton, causing a concussion.

    Everett maintains it was an accident and claims the video doesn’t accurately reflect what happened.

    “My baton got stuck behind her back like this,” she said, gesturing upward, “and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit.

    “I know my intention is that I would never hit somebody on purpose.”

    Meanwhile, Tucker insists that her opponent’s actions were intentional. “I still can’t believe it; I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in; I can’t believe it happened,” she said. “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?”

    Netizens slammed the high school coach for yanking the player’s ponytail

    Tweet discussing basketball coach pulling female player's hair.

    Image credits: AthenaRealm

    Tweet reacting to viral incident of basketball coach pulling female player's hair.

    Image credits: TheNostalgicCo

    Tweet reaction to basketball coach incident involving female player's hair.

    Image credits: WordSm7th

    Tweet reacting to viral basketball coach incident involving player’s hair.

    Image credits: BWay124

    Tweet commenting on basketball coach's actions.

    Image credits: AbiRatchford

    Tweet about courage and support related to basketball coach incident with female player.

    Image credits: corgi408

    Tweet criticizing response to viral basketball coach pulling player's hair incident.

    Image credits: BigBrainFB

    Tweet discussing basketball coach's actions after pulling female player's hair, raising concerns about his behavior.

    Image credits: LOUG888

    Tweet criticizing basketball coach's behavior toward female player goes viral, sparking discussions.

    Image credits: pablonjelly

    Tweet commenting on viral incident involving basketball coach pulling player's hair.

    Image credits: SepzenoOfficial

    Tweet discussing basketball coach controversy in women's sports.

    Image credits: DPhelps116

    Tweet by Toby Rogers commenting on a viral basketball coach incident involving a female player's hair.

    Image credits: uTobian

    Tweet criticizing basketball coach after viral incident involving a female player.

    Image credits: JohnRMetzner

    Tweet discussing viral incident involving basketball coach and female player.

    Image credits: sweetwentlive

    Tweet discussing the conduct of coaches and students, emphasizing protective actions, related to viral basketball coach incident.

    Image credits: TheGlobal_Index

    Tweet on lip reader revealing basketball coach's words, discussing unacceptable behavior and praising a teammate's support.

    Image credits: eternaltxts

    Tweet responding to a viral video of a basketball coach pulling a player's hair.

    Image credits: auntieamy90

    Tweet by a coach supporting a female basketball player after a hair-pulling incident goes viral.

    Image credits: ADCoachG

    Tweet reacting to viral basketball coach incident involving female player's hair, expressing protective sentiments.

    Image credits: Jonathan_Cage10

    Tweet discussing a viral basketball coach's actions toward a female player, questioning behavior.

    Image credits: Glen_NQDC

    Tweet by Coop commenting "coaches ruin sports for kids," gaining 41 likes.

    Image credits: QuinyonClamps

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
