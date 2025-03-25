Lip Reader Reveals Viral Basketball Coach’s Words After Pulling Female Player’s Hair

ADVERTISEMENT

A lip reader has revealed what high school basketball coach Jim Zullo said after yanking the ponytail of one of his star players and berating her following their team’s loss.

The violent incident, which quickly made the rounds on social media, led to Zullo being fired as head coach of the Northville High School team. The 61-year-old is also facing charges of harassment in the second degree.

Coach Jim Zullo was caught on camera pulling player Hailey Monroe’s ponytail and berating her after a game

The attack occurred after Northville lost 43-37 to La Fargeville in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D final in Troy.

Footage shows Hailey Monroe, who had reportedly scored 12 points, standing with her teammates after the game and appearing upset.

Cameras then captured coach Zullo coming from behind and pulling Monroe’s hair before Ahmya Tompkins, one of her teammates, who is also Zullo’s great-niece, intervened in defense of Monroe.

According toNicola Hickling, the founder of LipReader, Tompkins told the coach: “Leave her. That’s not okay.”

When Zullo paid no attention to her request, she repeated, “No, leave her.”

The coach then turned to the players and leaned toward them, saying, “You shut it.”

One of Monroe’s teammates intervened and confronted the coach

A complaint for harassment was reportedly made on Sunday (March 23), and “peace officers” met with the coach the following day to issue him an appearance ticket, a written notice that directs a person to appear in court.

Zullo will report to Troy City Court at a later date.

In New York, harassment in the second degree is a violation, not a crime. If found guilty, the coach could face punishment of up to $250 in fines and community service. He could also be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the teammate said, “Leave her. That’s not okay”

Speaking withNBC affiliate WNYT, Zullo apologized to the young basketball player and expressed regret for his behavior.

“I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Hailey and her family, our team, the good folks at Northville Central Schools and our community,” he said.

“As a coach, under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player, and I am truly sorry.”

Zullo faces harassment charges, which could lead to a fine or up to 15 days in jail

In a statement, the Northville Central School District condemned Zullo’s actions andannounced he would no longer be coaching at the school district.

“The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the conduct of the Coach of the Girls’ Varsity basketball team during the Class D New York State championship game,” the school district shared on social media.

“The District is committed to ensuring that this type of behavior has no place within our programs, and we will continue to uphold the values of respect and integrity that our athletes, families, and community expect and deserve.

“This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District.”

The coach publicly apologized for his behavior, saying: “Under no circumstance is it acceptable to put my hands on a player”

Zullo is a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame.According to his profile, he was named Coach of the Year numerous times by the league and the media.

His family said he had come out of retirement to coach at Northville at the urging of his wife so he could stay occupied.

His son, Sam Zullo, who is also a girlsbasketball coach, declined to comment on the incident, saying his focus was on helping his father and their family navigate the situation.

The Northville Central School District said it was “deeply disturbed” by Zullo’s conduct, and he would no longer coach at the district

The world of high school sports saw another scandal this month when Alaila Everett, a senior track star at I.C. Norcom High School,struck competitor Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School in the head with a baton, causing a concussion.

Everett maintains it was an accident and claims the video doesn’t accurately reflect what happened.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA! An upstate NY high school girls’ basketball coach has been canned after he yanked a player’s hair following their team’s loss on Friday — an appalling moment was caught on camera. Her teammate had to step in to stand up for her against the aggressive bully. pic.twitter.com/lq1X5NMgAP — John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) March 24, 2025

“My baton got stuck behind her back like this,” she said, gesturing upward, “and it rolled up her back. I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit.

“I know my intention is that I would never hit somebody on purpose.”

Meanwhile, Tucker insists that her opponent’s actions were intentional. “I still can’t believe it; I’m in shock. I’m still trying to take it all in; I can’t believe it happened,” she said. “Why did you do it, and why haven’t you apologized?”

