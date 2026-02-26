Lip Reader Drops Bombshell Claim About Rude Words Barron Told Ivanka During State Of The Union

ADVERTISEMENT

After analyzing Barron Trump’s behavior at his father’s State of the Union address, a lip reader decoded a four-word comment the teenager told his older sister Ivanka.

The 19-year-old, the only child of Donald Trump and First Lady Melania, attended the event on Tuesday (February 24) with his mother and half-siblings, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Ivanka.

Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and Melania Trump standing together during a formal event with a lip reader claim context.

Barron Trump was seen chatting with his older sister Ivanka at his father’s State of the Union address



Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The address marked Barron’s first public appearance since his father’s inauguration in January 2025.

During the event, he was seen chatting with Ivanka—the daughter of the US president and his first wife, Ivana—and seemingly giving a very teenage response to his sister’s question.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Ivanka asked Barron, “What are you doing on…?” Freeman was unable to pick up the last word.

Ivanka Trump speaking to Barron Trump during State of the Union event, highlighting lip reader claim about rude words.

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The lip reader told The Mirror that Barron answered, “I’m not sure,” before adding, “I couldn’t be a***d.”

Body language expert Judi James also noticed a special dynamic between the siblings, who are 24 years apart.

“Barron and Ivanka seemed to have formed a new sibling power couple, sitting side by side, with Barron looking watchful and serious while Ivanka chatted to him until they were engaged together in some ongoing conversation,” James told The Daily Mail of the siblings.



Young man in a dark suit and blue tie at an event, relevant to lip reader claims about rude words Barron told Ivanka.

The 19-year-old made a public appearance for the first time since his father assumed office last year



Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Ivanka also posted a photo of herself alongside Barron, Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. “State of the Union. Here we go!” she wrote.

While Ivanka served as a presidential advisor in her father’s first administration, it’s unclear whether Barron shares her interest in politics.

The 19-year-old reportedly helped Trump reach young voters during his second presidential campaign.

A social media comment about American Psycho vibes, related to lip reader claims on Barron and Ivanka's rude words.

Comment by Ben Wainwright about Barron Trump’s facial expression resembling his first day on earth.

Former President Donald Trump pointing during a State of the Union with people applauding in the background.

Image credits: The White House

Time journalist Eric Cortellessa reported that campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz created a list of podcasts for Trump to appear in which had to be approved by Barron.

“Have you talked this over with Barron?” the president reportedly asked Bruesewitz.

In 2024, Trump said his youngest child convinced him to do an interview with streamer Adin Ross, who is popular among conservatives.

“My sons told me about you. They told me about how big—Barron, he said, ‘Dad, he’s really big,'” Trump said.

“He’s a great young guy,” he added of his son. “He’s a big fan of yours.”

The stream on the platform Kick reportedly reached more than 580,000 viewers at one point.

Barron Trump and Melania Trump attending an event together with serious expressions, lip reader claim about rude words.

Barron, who keeps a low profile, appears to share his father’s interest in politics and business



Image credits: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Comment by Julie Greco McCown discussing Barron’s mood and interaction with his mom during the State of the Union.

Text message showing Catherine Cohen saying she is disappointed in her dad, relating to lip reader claims about rude words.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump revealed that Barron “recommended” he sit down with Joe Rogan for an interview, which ultimately amassed over 50 million views.

Trump said that, following Barron’s suggestion, he asked, “Who is that?” to which Barron replied, “Dad, you gotta be kidding, I can’t believe you don’t know.”

Similarly, Melania has said her son “understands politics” and “gives advice to his father.”

Barron, a student at New York University’s Stern School of Business, also keeps a low profile online and maintains no public social media accounts.

Ivanka Trump and Barron Trump posing together in a formal setting related to lip reader claims about rude words.

Image credits: ivankatrump/Instagram

The youngest of Trump’s five children appears to share his father’s interest in business as well.

According to a Fox Business report, filings submitted in January in Florida and Delaware show that Barron Trump is one of five directors of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., described by one of its directors as a “yerba mate beverage company.”

Barron has not spoken publicly about the business, so it’s unclear if the Barron Trump named in the filings is the president’s son, but the company is headquartered near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.

The documents reportedly list Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez as directors, two of whom appear to have attended high school with Barron.

Bernstein described SOLLOS on LinkedIn as “a lifestyle beverage brand built around clean [and] functional ingredients.”

Group photo of Barron, Ivanka, and family in formal attire, related to lip reader's claim about rude words during State of the Union.

The SOTU address was the longest on record, lasting one hour and 47 minutes

Image credits: IvankaTrump/X

Trump’s State of the Union address—an annual speech delivered by the President of the United States to Congress—was the longest on record, lasting one hour and 47 minutes.

During the speech, the president spoke about the US economy, particularly inflation and global trade, as well as border control, claiming “zero illegal aliens” had entered the country over the past nine months.

He also addressed international relations, saying he had “ended eight wars” since taking office last year between Israel and Hamas, Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

