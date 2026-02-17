Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Backlash Grows After Major Update In Lindsey Vonn’s Life Following Horrific Olympics Accident
Lindsey Vonn in hospital bed giving thumbs up after major update following horrific Olympics accident recovery.
Entertainment, Sports

Backlash Grows After Major Update In Lindsey Vonn’s Life Following Horrific Olympics Accident

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn’s sister has shared an update on the athlete’s “rough” recovery following her terrifying Olympic accident.

The Alpine ski racer’s dream was shattered when she lost control just 13 seconds into her downhill run at the Milan Cortina Games and had to be airlifted to a hospital on February 8.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulting in my crash,” Lindsey explained in an Instagram post.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Lindsey Vonn crashed 13 seconds into her downhill run at the Milan Cortina Olympics and underwent four surgeries for a complex leg fracture.
    • The Olympian decided to compete just days after an accident that resulted in a torn ACL.
    • Lindsey Vonn does not regret competing at the Games, stressing that ski racing “was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”

    Lindsey Vonn‘s sister has shared an update on the Olympic skier following her February 8 accident

    Lindsey Vonn skiing on snowy mountain celebrating after major update following horrific Olympics accident with ski poles raised.

    Lindsey Vonn skiing on snowy mountain celebrating after major update following horrific Olympics accident with ski poles raised.

    Image credits: lindseyvonn

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a result of the accident, the skier broke her leg and has since undergone four surgeries to repair a complex tibia fracture.

    The 41-year-old Olympian had suffered a serious ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury in January but stressed that the incident did not affect her performance in the women’s downhill race.

    She has also made it clear that she has “no regrets” about participating in the Winter Olympics and acknowledged that Alpine skiing is “an incredibly dangerous sport.”

    Skier in mid-air during a jump, highlighting Lindsey Vonn's life update after a horrific Olympics accident.

    Skier in mid-air during a jump, highlighting Lindsey Vonn's life update after a horrific Olympics accident.

    Image credits: TNT Sports

    Lindsey’s older sister, Karin Kildow, told TMZ Sports on Sunday (February 15) that the Olympic medalist is taking her recovery “one day at a time.”

    “It’s been a rough one, been in the hospital a lot,” she said after Lindsey’s fourth surgery.

    “She’s super strong, but there’s a lot of surgeries and things. We’re working on getting her back to the US.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lindsey competed in her fifth Olympics just nine days after rupturing the ligaments in her left knee

    Lindsey Vonn lying in hospital bed with leg brace and medical equipment after Olympics accident recovery update.

    Lindsey Vonn lying in hospital bed with leg brace and medical equipment after Olympics accident recovery update.

    Image credits: lindseyvonn

    The following day, Lindsey confirmed she had returned to her home country and thanked the medical staff in Italy for their treatment.

    “'[I] haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race,” she wrote on X.

    “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing… huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me.”

    Two women smiling and hugging against a red background, linked to backlash and update in Lindsey Vonn’s life after Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women smiling and hugging against a red background, linked to backlash and update in Lindsey Vonn’s life after Olympics accident.

    Image credits: kar_inthegarage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lindsey also shared a video taken by Karin that showed her doing physical therapy at the hospital, having her hair washed, and being fed dinner.

    “Thankful for friends, family, my team and all the medical staff that are getting me back to myself….I’m slowly coming back to life, back to basics and the simple things in life that mean the most,” she captioned the post.

    The athlete will reportedly undergo at least one more surgery in the United States.

    The Olympian’s sister, Karin, said she’s taking her recovery “one day at a time”

    Lindsey Vonn lying in hospital bed with friend, showing update after horrific Olympics accident and growing backlash.

    Lindsey Vonn lying in hospital bed with friend, showing update after horrific Olympics accident and growing backlash.

    Image credits: kar_inthegarage

    Comment by Paul Connolly questioning the responsibility of coaching staff and sport science teams after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident backlash.

    Comment by Paul Connolly questioning the responsibility of coaching staff and sport science teams after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After her crash, many critics questioned her decision to compete in the Winter Games, citing a recent accident that resulted in a torn ACL, one of the key ligaments that help stabilize the knee joint.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Karin said the family is blocking out the noise and focusing on Lindsey’s recovery.

    “You know what? Everyone’s gonna have their thing to say, I think … but she’s strong and she did it,” she told TMZ.

    Comment by Wesley Jeffries questioning apology related to Lindsey Vonn backlash after Olympics accident update

    Comment by Wesley Jeffries questioning apology related to Lindsey Vonn backlash after Olympics accident update

    A week after rupturing her ACL in a crash, Lindsey said in a press briefing that she was still planning to compete at the Milan Cortina Games, even though her chances of taking home a medal were diminished.

    “I’m not letting this slip through my fingers. I’m gonna do it. End of story,” she stated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The skier said her knee felt stable and strong, and that she had spent the previous week doing intense rehab, weightlifting, and plyometrics. 

    The gold medalist struck a gate 13 seconds into her downhill run in Cortina

    Skier Lindsey Vonn lying on snowy slope after Olympics accident, facing backlash following major life update.

    Skier Lindsey Vonn lying on snowy slope after Olympics accident, facing backlash following major life update.

    Image credits: TNT Sports

    Comment on social media about backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    Comment on social media about backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about hospital selfie with backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    Comment about hospital selfie with backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On February 8, Lindsey clipped a gate seconds into her run, resulting in a spinning, airborne crash. She remained on the Cortina course for approximately 13 minutes before being loaded into a helicopter.

    At the time, her sister said Lindsey “dared greatly and she put it all out there” and added, “It’s really hard to see, but we just really hope she’s okay.”

    The four-time World Champion, who has battled multiple knee surgeries throughout her career, expressed hope that she will be back on the slopes one day, even if it’s not for a professional sporting event.

    Lindsey Vonn in hospital bed surrounded by friends giving thumbs up after horrific Olympics accident update.

    Lindsey Vonn in hospital bed surrounded by friends giving thumbs up after horrific Olympics accident update.

    Image credits: kar_inthegarage

    Comment from Jasmine Litton expressing support and well wishes for Lindsey Vonn after her Olympics accident and surgeries.

    Comment from Jasmine Litton expressing support and well wishes for Lindsey Vonn after her Olympics accident and surgeries.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Barbara Munoz urging to listen to your body, related to backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    Comment by Barbara Munoz urging to listen to your body, related to backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    “Please, don’t feel sad. The ride was worth the fall. When I close my eyes at night I don’t have regrets and the love I have for skiing remains,” Lindsey stated.

    “I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will.”

    She added, “Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport.”

    Lindsey, who has so far undergone four surgeries following the crash, expressed no regret about competing in the Olympics

    Lindsey Vonn smiling outdoors in ski gear, enjoying a moment after major life update following Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lindsey Vonn smiling outdoors in ski gear, enjoying a moment after major life update following Olympics accident.

    Image credits: kar_inthegarage

    Comment by Barbara Jo Wachtendonk expressing opinion on backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    Comment by Barbara Jo Wachtendonk expressing opinion on backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Minnesota native stressed that every skier takes risks and even the most skilled ones can face an accident because “the mountain always holds the cards.”

    Lindsey referred to her Olympic dream—her fifth and final appearance at the competition—as a “gamble” and said, “You might fall, but if you don’t try you’ll never know.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sophie Goldschmidt, president and CEO of the US Ski and Snowboard Association, visited Lindsey at the hospital and said the skier is not in pain and is in “stable condition.”

    Previously, Lindsey won three Olympic medals: gold in downhill and bronze in super-G in 2010, and bronze in downhill in 2018.

    User comment expressing hope for Lindsey Vonn’s recovery and return to skiing after Olympics accident backlash.

    People wished Lindsey a speedy recovery, while others questioned why she decided to compete at the Games
    User comment expressing hope for Lindsey Vonn’s recovery and return to skiing after Olympics accident backlash.

    Comment by Robert Loveridge expressing a warm welcome and wishing a speedy recovery after a major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    Comment by Robert Loveridge expressing a warm welcome and wishing a speedy recovery after a major update in Lindsey Vonn's life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a supportive social media comment mentioning the Olympics and wishing Lindsey Vonn a speedy recovery.

    Screenshot of a supportive social media comment mentioning the Olympics and wishing Lindsey Vonn a speedy recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Patty Nootz discussing recovery time for the next Olympic games after Lindsey Vonn's accident backlash.

    Comment from Patty Nootz discussing recovery time for the next Olympic games after Lindsey Vonn's accident backlash.

    Comment by Eva Zembera saying Dream on twice, expressing skepticism about backlash growing after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident update.

    Comment by Eva Zembera saying Dream on twice, expressing skepticism about backlash growing after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thea Barrieau expressing support and wishing a speedy, successful recovery after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident backlash.

    Thea Barrieau expressing support and wishing a speedy, successful recovery after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident backlash.

    Comment by Steve Cooper expressing support for Lindsey Vonn's recovery after a horrific Olympics accident.

    Comment by Steve Cooper expressing support for Lindsey Vonn's recovery after a horrific Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Monica OGuinn expressing concern about how injured athletes travel home after devastating injuries.

    Comment by Monica OGuinn expressing concern about how injured athletes travel home after devastating injuries.

    Comment by Ronald R Papke praising Lindsey Vonn, with text You go girl Good luck, against a light blue background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ronald R Papke praising Lindsey Vonn, with text You go girl Good luck, against a light blue background.

    Alt text: Caleb Norton’s supportive comment on Lindsey Vonn’s recovery and backlash after her Olympics accident update

    Alt text: Caleb Norton’s supportive comment on Lindsey Vonn’s recovery and backlash after her Olympics accident update

    User comment by Eileen Elizabeth in a social media post, discussing Lindsey Vonn’s resilience after Olympics accident.

    User comment by Eileen Elizabeth in a social media post, discussing Lindsey Vonn’s resilience after Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mark Jacobson reflecting backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mark Jacobson reflecting backlash growing after major update in Lindsey Vonn's life following Olympics accident.

    Comment by Brandi Tanner Chambless stating Could have been avoided, expressing backlash after update on Lindsey Vonn’s life post Olympics accident.

    Comment by Brandi Tanner Chambless stating Could have been avoided, expressing backlash after update on Lindsey Vonn’s life post Olympics accident.

    Comment from Gareth Vaughan Holloway in a social media post mentioning falling down a mountain after Olympics accident backlash.

    Comment from Gareth Vaughan Holloway in a social media post mentioning falling down a mountain after Olympics accident backlash.

    Comment by Angel Medina expressing need to listen to doctors, related to backlash after Lindsey Vonn's horrific Olympics accident update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Angel Medina expressing need to listen to doctors, related to backlash after Lindsey Vonn's horrific Olympics accident update.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tom Shahriari commenting on Lindsey Vonn's toughness following a major update after her horrific Olympics accident.

    Tom Shahriari commenting on Lindsey Vonn's toughness following a major update after her horrific Olympics accident.

    User comment on social media praising Lindsey Vonn as an inspiration following backlash after Olympics accident update.

    User comment on social media praising Lindsey Vonn as an inspiration following backlash after Olympics accident update.

    Person wearing dark sunglasses and a black top, sharing thoughts on family and pizza in a casual message format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person wearing dark sunglasses and a black top, sharing thoughts on family and pizza in a casual message format.

    Comment by Christopher Michael on social media expressing concern about ongoing pain after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Christopher Michael on social media expressing concern about ongoing pain after Lindsey Vonn's Olympics accident.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Homepage
    Next in Sports
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT