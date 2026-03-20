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Linda Cardellini Opens Up About ‘Weird’ And ‘Scary’ Experience Filming Intimate Scene With Jason Bateman
Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman filming an intimate scene, sharing a tense moment over wine at a restaurant table.
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Linda Cardellini Opens Up About ‘Weird’ And ‘Scary’ Experience Filming Intimate Scene With Jason Bateman

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Linda Cardellini revealed that the first scene she filmed with co-star Jason Bateman was a “weird” bedroom scene.

The actors star in the dark comedy series DTF St. Louis, which centers on a love triangle between three individuals experiencing a midlife crisis.

Speaking on TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Linda said the first scene she filmed with Jason required her to be “intimate” with the actor.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Linda Cardellini opened up about filming one of her bedroom scenes with Jason Bateman.
    • The actors co-star with David Harbour in the dark comedy series ‘DTF St. Louis.’
    • Jason has shared a similar view of their intimate scenes, calling them “awkward” and “uncomfortable” to watch.

    Linda Cardellini admitted that her very first scene with Jason Bateman was a “weird” intimate scene

    Linda Cardellini smiling with loose wavy hair, sharing experience filming intimate scene with Jason Bateman.

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    The 50-year-old was then asked whether the love scene was a “weird” way to break the ice.

    “Oh, yes. It was weird. It was scary coming up to it because it’s something I’ve never really done. He and I talk about how we’ve never really done many totally intimate scenes in our career, even though we’ve been working forever,” she said.

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    Jason Bateman in a dark suit attending an event, relating to Linda Cardellini's filming intimate scene experience.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

    “It’s kind of what they do, these two characters together. She lets him live out his dreams, and he has this one thing where she has to sit in a certain place.

    “It was supposed to be toward the end of the schedule and it wound up being toward the beginning of the schedule…but once you do that, it’s really free after that.”

    Linda explained that she and Jason worked with an intimacy coordinator and handled the scene “so easily and scientifically.”

    Linda revealed that she hasn’t told her dad the real title of the show because she’s embarrassed about the DTF acronym

    Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman posing together at a red carpet event, dressed formally in black attire.

    Image credits: Getty/JC Olivera/GA

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    The actress also shared that she hasn’t told her father the truth about the HBO series’ suggestive title.

    “I kept telling him it was untitled,” she joked.

    “For all the things that you’ve done, is he just watching Scooby-Doo and Freaks and Geeks?” asked TODAY guest co-host Darren Criss.

    Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman filming intimate scene with a tense and emotional atmosphere in a dimly lit restaurant.

    Image credits: Tina Rowden/HBO

    “Well, he’s going to watch now!” host Sheinelle Jones said.

    In the show, Linda’s character, an accounting clerk named Carol, is married to David Harbour’s character, American Sign Language interpreter Floyd.

    Jason stars as Clark, a weatherman who is close friends with Floyd.

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    The actor joined the show after Pedro Pascal stepped down from the project.

    The dark comedy centers on the love triangle between Linda and Jason’s characters with David Harbour’s

    Linda Cardellini with long hair, sharing her experience filming intimate scene with Jason Bateman in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: HBO

    DTF St. Louis has received generally positive reviews since it premiered on March 1. Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, assigned it a score of 70 out of 100 based on 19 critics.

    On IMDb, a movie database where anyone can leave a review, the HBO show currently has a rating of 6.9/10.

    Jason, known for his roles in Ozark and Arrested Development, told Gold Derby that the intimate scenes serve a deeper purpose for the characters rather than simply being provocative.

    Man wearing glasses and a suit, engaging in a serious conversation, related to filming an intimate scene experience.

    Image credits: HBO

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    “It’s not about passion or titillation,” he said. “It’s more about vulnerability and questions. In many ways, these characters are almost like virgins in the areas they’re navigating. There’s something kind of sweet about it.”

    The bedroom scenes are not the only aspect that distinguishes his character from his previous roles.

    “I’ve played a lot of jerks — sarcastic, acerbic characters who might have flashes of doubt or contrition,” Jason told the outlet.

    Jason called the bedroom scenes “awkward” but also “charming” and human

    Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman in a scene discussing their weird and scary experience filming an intimate moment.

    Image credits: Tina Rowden/HBO

    @deciderdotcom The “sex robot” might be Jason Bateman’s and Linda Cardellini’s favorite role play scenario of their #DTFStLouis characters. #lindacardellini#jasonbateman#davidharbour♬ original sound – Decider

    “But this guy is full-bore sweet and simple, and he’s eager to be a bit more sophisticated, to have a little more edge. He wants to try that on, and that was really interesting to me. I was excited to play that.”

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    The 57-year-old actor told the LA Times that the “awkward” bedroom scenes are “uncomfortable” to watch due to the characters’ storylines.

    “But they’re charming and maybe even funny. Everything’s just so raw and human in this thing,” Jason added.

    The HBO show also features elements of a whodunit

    Linda Cardellini speaking at an event, sharing her experience filming an intimate scene with Jason Bateman.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

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    Actors Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman sitting on swings in a promotional image for HBO series DTF St. Louis.

    DTF St. Louis also features elements of a whodunit, as one of the main characters is found lifeless in the first episode.

    In addition to Linda, Jason, and David, the limited series features Peter Sarsgaard as an unlikely hookup, Richard Jenkins as a detective, and Joy Sunday as a special crimes officer.

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    “There’s a lot of mysteries, like the story about what happened to Floyd with the Peyronie’s [disease]. There’s smaller mysteries, bigger mysteries, and they’re all put together so well that it becomes like a tapestry. And at the end, that is really rewarding,” Lisa told the LA Times.

    Social media users reacted to Linda’s comments about her intimate scenes with Jason Bateman

    Comment from Lisa Sandberg McMeen saying she finds a scene weird but can't stop watching, relating to Linda Cardellini's experience.

    Instagram comment by user deb_u_tante expressing eagerness to see outtakes from Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman filming experience.

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    Comment from user AnneM expressing that the show is hysterical with 22 likes on a social media post about Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman.

    Comment from user DolliEE discussing a powerful episode, reflecting on Linda Cardellini's experience filming intimate scene with Jason Bateman.

    Comment from user Trixie discussing their reaction to a show, expressing surprise during a performance.

    Comment on social media post saying so funny, with a profile picture of two women smiling, related to Linda Cardellini's weird and scary filming experience with Jason Bateman.

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    User comment about a filming experience, mentioning viewers and expressing surprise about the scene with Jason Bateman.

    Comment on social media about Bateman’s love affair with Missouri, related to Linda Cardellini’s filming experience.

    User comment about Jason Bateman being uncomfortable, relating to Linda Cardellini's weird and scary filming experience.

    Comment by user PuppyLove saying I just couldn't believe it with a small dog profile picture and 4 likes.

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    Comment on a social media post expressing a negative opinion about a movie, referencing Linda Cardellini's filming experience.

    Screenshot of online comment by Mandy K saying I was dying laughing, related to Linda Cardellini and Jason Bateman filming experience.

    Comment on social media about Jason Bateman’s reactions, relating to Linda Cardellini’s filming experience.

    Comment mentioning Linda Cardellini and Jason related to a plot and watching another episode, with a blue heart icon.

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    Comment from Dani expressing mixed feelings about a show, mentioning it is like a car wreck and hard to look away.

    Comment on social media post expressing feeling overly freaked out with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Alyse Raye expressing excitement to watch a show alone, featuring emojis indicating laughter and love.

    Comment by Laughin Loop with laughing emojis, humorously saying don't look at me in a social media reply.

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    Comment saying such a weird freakin’ scene with a wide-eyed surprised emoji on a white background.

    Comment by Kris on a post, expressing that the episode was both cringeworthy and hilarious, with 63 likes.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Terrible clickbait. Headline not representative at all of what was actually said.

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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Terrible clickbait. Headline not representative at all of what was actually said.

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