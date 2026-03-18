Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell Explains Why She Went Home In Tears After Filming Intimate Sequence

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Bridgerton is a show known for its elegant dance routines, Regency-era costumes…and many intimate scenes.

Ruth Gemmell, who plays the family matriarch Violet, recently revealed that she only discovered she had a steamy scene coming up when she was being fitted for the costume.

For those who don’t know, the series follows the wealthy Bridgerton family as they navigate romance, marriage, and social expectations in high-society London during the early 1800s.



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Highlights Ruth Gemmell, who stars as Violet in Netflix’s historical romance ‘Bridgerton,’ said her first steamy scene on the show came as a total surprise.

In season four, Violet starts dating Lord Marcus Anderson years after losing her husband.

Ruth, 58, revealed that she cried after trying on the racy outfit she would wear for the scene.

Ruth Gemmell had no idea her Bridgerton character’s story was about to take a steamy, unexpected turn



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Spoilers ahead. During the first three seasons, it was the Bridgerton children who entered relationships and were the focus of the bedroom scenes.

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However, season four adds another layer to Violet’s character. Years after losing her husband, she finally finds love again with Lord Marcus Anderson.

Though she appreciated that creators gave her character’s story a twist, Ruth admitted that she was “shocked” before filming her scene with Daniel Francis.

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“I was in a costume fitting, and I realized that I was being fitted for something that I had no idea was going to happen,” the 58-year-old told Ciné-Télé-Revue. “I went home and cried.”

Ruth explained that she ended up loving the scene, saying she appreciated that producers used “a lot of low lighting.”

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“Thankfully, we tackled this one in a slightly different way to the kids of the show, because I don’t think anyone would want to watch that, really,” she joked.

Ruth opened up about the importance of filming the scene at 58, given her character’s storyline



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Discussing the importance of the scene, the actress highlighted that it sends a positive message about women experiencing intimacy at her age, and about how people can desire and feel desired again after losing a partner.

“We don’t d*e after a certain age. So, it’s quite nice to kind of represent that.

“It’s very lovely to see young love and love for the first time, but it’s also very important and lovely to see somebody who has loved and lost and grieved and comes with a myriad of baggage, because everyone can identify with that, and I think that’s important to show.”



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Reacting to Ruth’s comments, many Bridgerton fans praised the scene as “beautifully done” and noted that it showed that “even when you get older and or have children, you are still a beautiful woman who is desirable.”

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“You looked stunning and I’m in the dating scene at 63 post divorce and it’s great to see someone our age in a beautiful scene like that,” wrote another fan.

Violet, the Bridgerton family matriarch, finds love again with Lord Marcus Anderson after the loss of her husband

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Other fans lamented that Ruth cried when she found out she would be filming the intimate scene. “Knowing she cried like actually breaks my heart…. like what? We love her. She is just breathtaking.”

“So many of the comments are saying ‘but she was beautiful!’ and that’s true, but actors shouldn’t be shoved into intimate scenes like this with 0 conversation,” another fan pointed out.

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Executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who also produced shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, recently revealed that she’s considering a spin-off centered on Ruth’s character.

“That’s an area that we’re excited about and know that that could be really rich and really mined well,” she said. “Violet would be a great person to tell the story about—the Bridgerton mom.”

In the original books, Violet remains devoted to her late husband and never pursues another relationship

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In Julia Quinn’s novels that inspired the series, Violet never falls in love again. She remains devoted to her late husband, Edmund, who lost his life from a bee sting in his late 30s.

“Her great love will always—because of the books—be Edmund,” Ruth told Elle magazine. “But we all know that you meet different people, and you fall in love in different ways.”

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The British star admitted that she was “quite nervous” about filming the scene with Daniel, but said it ended up being “a lot of fun,” adding, “I didn’t have to do nearly half of what the younger lot do, and that was fine.”

Feeling comfortable with her co-star was key to easing her nerves. “We laughed a lot, and you can only do that with someone who you trust and gel with.”



The Fever Pitch actress and Daniel Francis worked with an intimacy coordinator for their bedroom scene

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The Fever Pitch star explained that they worked with an intimacy coordinator and that the writers asked them “what we were up for.”

The role of an intimacy coordinator has divided opinions among actors, with some defending their work for helping set clear boundaries and others feeling intimidated or considering it awkward or unnecessary.

Ruth admitted that it was, indeed, rather awkward, but said the expert ultimately made the experience better for both co-stars.

Ruth said the intimacy coordinator helped her and her co-star feel “confident”



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“There was an intimacy coordinator, who—though I hadn’t anything particularly to worry about—made Daniel and me feel confident,” she said.

“Also, it’s the most unromantic thing you could possibly do, because you’re sitting there relaxing and then someone will come along and say, ‘No, don’t do that with your arm. It looks a bit rubbish like that.’ So you’re very, very aware of how you’re placing your body.”

People reacted to Ruth Gemmell’s revelations about filming the vulnerable scene