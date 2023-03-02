Limassol Carnival Festival (30 Pics)

I can hardly put into words how amazing the Carnival in Limassol was on February 26, 2023. The friendly and welcoming people of the city made me feel right at home from the moment I arrived, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric.

The sea of music that filled the air was an unforgettable experience. I found myself tapping my feet and swaying to the beat of the traditional Cypriot music, along with the other genres that filled the streets. But what truly stole the show were the magnificent costumes and dances that made their way through the city. The creativity and attention to detail in every outfit were truly awe-inspiring.

I made sure to capture every moment on camera, and I’m so excited to share my photos with you. This Carnival in Limassol exceeded all of my expectations, and I feel so lucky to have been a part of such an incredible event.

