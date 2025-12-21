Lily Allen Turns Heads With 28YO Heir Romance Months After David Harbour Split

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Allen is embracing her revenge era following her split from David Harbour. The singer reportedly turned heads over the weekend after being spotted getting cozy with 28-year-old writer Jonah Freud at a star-studded Christmas party in London.

On December 19, Allen hosted the glitzy bash at the famed gentleman’s club, Stringfellows. She was seen sharing intimate moments with Freud just weeks after their romance rumors began circulating.

Highlights Lily Allen sparked “revenge era” chatter after being spotted locking lips with 28-year-old Jonah Freud in London.

The cozy moment came weeks after romance rumors and months after her split from David Harbour.

Fans linked the PDA to Allen’s raw divorce album West End Girl and its cheating allegations.

Freud is the son of PR executive Matthew Freud and Caroline Hutton, and the nephew of late artist Lucian Freud.

Allen’s recent public display marks her boldest post-split moment amid the raw revelations laid in her new album, West End Girl.

RELATED:

Lily Allen spotted getting cozy with Jonah Freud as she stuns at a London party in a Santa-inspired mini dress

Lily Allen in a red and white dress, embracing a continual divorce celebration during her revenge era.

Image credits: lilyallen

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Allen made a dramatic appearance at her London Christmas party. She donned a Santa-inspired red velvet mini dress trimmed with white fur. Allen completed her look with a matching long coat and white stockings.

The 40-year-old’s most talked-about moment came when she was photographed sitting closely with Jonah Freud.

Lily Allen in a red fur-trimmed outfit and white stockings, embodying a continual divorce celebration vibe at an event.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Comment praising Lily Allen's appearance in a continual divorce celebration post discussing her revenge era romance.

In the photo, she can be seen posing alongside Bono’s daughter, Jordan Hewson, while Freud’s hand rests on the singer’s thigh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair were first linked in November after being spotted enjoying a two-hour dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Dorain in Notting Hill. Earlier this year, they were photographed together at an Oasis party held at the Chiltern Firehouse.

Netizens called out Lily Allen’s ‘revenge era’ moment as “disgracing herself”

Lily Allen dressed in red velvet with white fur trim, posing confidently at a bar during her continual divorce celebration era.

Image credits: lilyallen

While Lily Allen’s party itself drew much attention, it was her visibly intimate moment with Jonah Freud that sent social media into a frenzy.

One viewer said, “She’s just an old has been now who is trying to stay relevant by taking her clothes off…..the way most ‘celebs’ go when the fame starts slipping.”

Lily Allen celebrating at a party in a red dress, embodying continual divorce celebration and revenge era vibes.

Image credits: lilyallen

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lily disgracing herself. Heal in dignity girl,” wrote another, “’deranged’ doesn’t even begin to cover who dumps lily allen.”

Other netizens came in her support as one said, “Revenge looks d*mn good on you, Lily. Love this for you ❤️.”

Lily Allen’s PDA followed a split from David Harbour and cheating allegations

Steve Kew commenting about Lily Allen in a social media post related to continual divorce celebration and revenge era.

Lily Allen at a lively party celebrating continual divorce, smiling and dressed in a red and white festive outfit.

Image credits: lilyallen

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing a celebrity’s relevance, claiming they resort to provocative behavior as fame fades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Allen’s rumored romance comes in the wake of her highly publicized split from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The pair married in Las Vegas in 2020; however, they broke up earlier this year.

Allen has openly described her pain as deeply personal in her recent album, West End Girl. “There are definitely things I experienced within my relationship that have ended up on this album,” she toldThe Times.

Lily Allen celebrating divorce with a partner, dressed in festive attire, sitting closely in a dimly lit setting.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

One track, Madeline, grabbed the attention of fans after Allen sang about confronting another woman. The lyrics read, “How long has it been going on? Is it just s*x or is there emotion?”

This specific song sparked intense online speculation as several listeners attempted to identify the woman referenced in the lyrics.

Though Allen initially claimed the character was fictional, The Times later clarified that costume designer Natalie Tippett was the woman allegedly involved with Harbour during their marriage.

How West End Girl chronicled Lily Allen’s heartbreak and pain after the split from David Harbor

Lily Allen during continual divorce celebration, kissing 28-year-old heir at a festive Christmas party event.

Image credits: QueensIceZ

Lily Allen revealed West End Girl was written during a period of emotional collapse, claiming it was created in just 10 days. Her fifth album was released on October 24, marking her return to the industry after a seven-year hiatus.

She said, “Nobody knew what was going on in my life. So I go into the studio, cried for two hours and then said, ‘Let’s make some music.’”

Allen explained the record illustrates the deterioration of her marriage, touching on open relationship boundaries, emotional betrayal, and self-doubt.

Comment criticizing revenge rhetoric and cheating in a marriage amid continual divorce celebration mentions.

Young man with light brown hair and beard wearing a blazer and graphic t-shirt in a casual indoor setting.

Image credits: Jed Cullen/Getty Images

Speaking to Perfect magazine, Allen claimed the process was “incredibly manic, and emotionally traumatic.”

As reported by Bored Panda, Natalie Tippett responded to the debacle and admitted that it was all a “little bit scary for me.”

Later, she addressed the cheating accusations in a series of Instagram posts and denied the claims of a long-term affair with Harbor.

Lily Allen celebrating in a festive red outfit, embodying a continual divorce celebration and revenge era vibe.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Comment criticizing Lily Allen for her behavior, mentioning disgrace and healing with dignity.

Lily Allen attending a red carpet event in a black coat and velvet dress, embracing a bearded man in a black suit.

Image credits: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

“I did not have a three year affair with anyone. I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us.”

She continued, “I don’t weaponize women against women for the behaviour of men, especially not in an open relationship.”

Despite the backlash and debate, Allen continues to embrace a new chapter in her life and stand by her work, framing West End Girl as a means of reclaiming her voice.

“Basque in the glory lily! You so deserve this,” wrote one netizen

Screenshot of a social media comment containing a humorous typo with laughing emojis.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Lily Allen's continual divorce celebration and public romance with a 28-year-old heir.

Comment on social media discussing Lily Allen’s continual divorce celebration and revenge era with 28-year-old heir.

Instagram comment criticizing Lily Allen for her actions, mentioning searching for happiness and kids, related to continual divorce celebration.

Social media comment criticizing Lily Allen amid continual divorce celebration and revenge era after public romance news.

Comment on social media post by timsandersonrmuk reacting enthusiastically to success and wealth, using informal language and strong expression.

Screenshot of an Instagram comment by mrdanielnguyen expressing feeling blessed and highly favored.

Comment on social media from user its.jackhenry saying West End Baddie with a fire emoji.

Woman taking a mirror selfie, wearing a pink top, with text about continual divorce celebration and revenge era visible.

Lily Allen celebrating continual divorce era, sharing a kiss with a 28-year-old heir in a bold moment

Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying It’s giving mean girls, related to continual divorce celebration and revenge era.

Comment on social media post saying Literally the main character with fire emoji, highlighting continual divorce celebration and revenge era keywords.

Instagram comment praising Lily Allen's revenge era, expressing love and support with a heart emoji.

Screenshot of Instagram comment saying West End Stunner with heart eyes emojis and two kisses.

Comment on social media post praising Lily Allen during her continual divorce celebration and revenge era.

Lily Allen celebrating post-divorce, sharing a kiss with a 28-year-old heir during her revenge era moment.

Instagram comment by user jolakotturinn expressing excitement with blurred expletive, posted 23 hours ago.

Instagram comment by ptruu expressing support for continual divorce celebration with emojis of a smirking face and nail polish.

Lily Allen goes full revenge era after locking lips with 28-year-old heir in a continual divorce celebration moment.