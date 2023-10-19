ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought that petty revenge can feel wholesome, too? Well, redditors got to make sure of it themselves when the user ‘frenglish2’ shared his story.

Spanning over several decades, the tale started back in the 4th grade, when the redditor’s friend began something that would haunt him for years to come. Little did the friend know back then that the OP would go through great lengths to get back at him, consequently making him fear every Friday the 13th. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Some people might seek petty revenge even decades after the wrongdoing

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

This redditor has been getting petty revenge for years now for something his friend did back in 4th grade

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Image credits: frenglish2

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP seemingly melted quite a few of their hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT