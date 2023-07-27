We humans are very weird creatures, when you think about it. We are all so different, but also, there are so many things about what we agree on. For example, using a urinal next to another person while there are many others available is very creepy and not normal. Or, for instance, standing on your porch in the middle of the night. You know, I am speaking about things which are legal and there are no rules forbidding them, but it still feels creepy and seeing somebody do it makes you feel uneasy.

Hold that thought, though, because recently one Redditor asked folks to name things which are perfectly legal but are creepy as hell. Community members shared many different weird things, starting from creating websites that count when celebrities turn 18, finishing with walking down the street with a glass of water. So buckle up, check out the best, or to be more specific, the creepiest things and write what makes you feel weird in the comments!

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Exploiting your kids for fame on social media.

worldworn , Pixabay Report

Thor Haugen
Thor Haugen
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not planning on having children, but I think the idea they are property is wrong. My parents weren't the greatest, but they were OK. No abuse, little judgement, and they clearly loved me. They also taught me I am my own person.

#2

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Paparazzi

Delicious-Let8429 , Brett Sayles Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeahhhh they do go a...little too far

#3

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Child beauty pageants.

Linux4ever_Leo , UrbanPromise Report

#4

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Knocking on someone’s front door to sell them something, talk about religion, collect charity etc.

StirtNutz , Suzy Hazelwood Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooo I had a pair of dudes stand at my door for a solid 10 minutes because they saw my vehicle in my drive way and knew someone was home...

#5

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Smelling a seat when someone stands up

No-Efficiency3406 , freestocks.org Report

Thor Haugen
Thor Haugen
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know this was a thing.

#6

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time The Trade Federation blockade around Naboo

prehistorikmayne , W. R. van Hage Report

#7

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time My friends dad took us to the gym when we were kids. There was a line of like 30 treadmills with only one person, a lady on the end. He proceeds to pick the only treadmill adjacent to hers. Lol even as a kid I was like cmon man

shipskelly , Denys Gromov Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does he do the same in the men's restroom?

#8

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time I babysat for this couple that had a 3 and 6 year old. They both still breastfed.

They were pretty normal otherwise. I don’t even mind extended breastfeeding. Like the 3 year old was whatever.

Seeing that 6 year old pull down her Mother’s shirt and latch was creepy.

lightteenagerbaby , MART PRODUCTION Report

#9

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Taking photos of strangers

cloudtdaz , DSD Report

Eric C.
Eric C.
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on where you live. In Germany, privacy laws restrict what is legally allowed.

#10

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Smelling people.

Howmanywhatsits , Dana Tentis Report

#11

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Filming the scene of accidents while emergency health care is being delivered.

Numerous_Share7920 , Tom Fisk Report

#12

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Children modeling. The industry is creepy and bad.

BlooGloop , jonas mohamadi Report

#13

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time 35+ year old people, Who wait for months until someone turns 18 to hit on them.

The day they turn 18, they are in their DM's, etc.

Why is this creepy? Because they are predators and trying to seduce (read: manipulate) someone who is adult by law, but pretty much still a child. And if the law allowed younger, then they would do it.

GoodAlicia , Karolina Grabowska Report

#14

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time The fact that Epstein’s client list hasn’t been released

Grimmer097 , Pixaba Report

#15

The fact that google, Facebook and Elon Musk can buy the whole internet and that's not considered monopoly

bgbhj32 Report

#16

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Lawyer here: I once had a client drink another person’s unflushed pee from a public toilet. The judge clearly hated that he had to dismiss my client’s case…

Edit: Lots of great questions, but I will remember what I learned at an MCLE training from Michael Jackson’s lawyer: “no comment” is never the wrong answer.

InVulgarVeritas , Pixabay Report

TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer the real question: WHY!?

#17

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Divorce lawyer here. People fighting like mad to get the dog in the divorce and then turning it over to a shelter out of spite. Although now in CA there can be SERIOUS consequences for doing that due to recent law changes about pets and divorce, but it wasn't always that way.

The_GSD_Whisperer , Pranidchakan Boonrom Report

#18

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Walking into an elevator and not turning around.

Vinny_Lam , Kelly Report

#19

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Following people on the street for extended periods of time

Infamous_Bandicoot33 , Jimmy Liao Report

#20

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Sitting at a pool, with a camera. Fully clothed.

bikerdudelovescats , Pixabay Report

#21

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Sitting beside someone in a bus/train when there are multiple available seats.

Jackofnotrade5 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#22

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time mowing my lawn in nothing but a speedo bathing suit.

TrailerParkPrepper , Jorge Acre Report

#23

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Saving your milk from your bowl of cereal in a jug in the fridge for guests.

Edit: I didn't mention that it's a "family jug"

OCSupertonesStrike , Binyamin Mellish Report

#24

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time In some places it’s totally legal to eat human flesh and buy human leather

Shadow_storm193 , Min An Report

#25

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Marrying a child is legal in 40 US states.

woodwog , Caio Report

#26

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Really specific, but this is my job, so I know about it. In the EU there is a lot of restrictions on how you handle animals for research (Directive 2010/63/EU).

But there is no restrictions on the kind of animal DATA you use for research, as long as you didn't collect the data from living animal subjects in an EU member state.

So you can USE data that was drawn from animals living in the most appalling conditions and in contravention with any and all animal welfare standards and its perfectly legal.

distilledwill , Ellie Burgin Report

#27

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Groping women for up to 10s in Italy.

bigbadler , JÉSHOOTS Report

Ash Smash
Ash Smash
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously groping women is not acceptable, but the rest... 🤷 No idea how Italy has anything to do with it

#28

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Tabloid journalism, speculating random BS things about famous people off creep photos from paparazzi, speculating about health, relationships, etc... even going so far as to doctor photos just to sell the story they want.

Piemaster113 , Pixabay Report

#29

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Making those websites that count down to, usually female, celebrities turning 18.

killersoda275 , Tranmautritam Report

#30

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time Staring at someone with minimal blinking and not at all trying to hide it while not speaking or doing anything else.

ZilorZilhaust , Noelle Otto Report

#31

Screaming in a public place just like that? Unless it's a curfew, of course, or you're yelling at another person.

Admirable_Tangelo0 Report

#32

There is still some issues with people being able to fly drones and spy on folks because of FAA regs in not being able to shoot them down.

Cajundawg Report

#33

Standing on your own front porch and not moving at 3am

foggy_baybeard Report

#34

Buying used underwear

Uzzer_lozer19 Report

#35

Peeing in a urinal next to someone

Alanaeon1234 Report

#36

Bringing your own chair and water glass from home and waiting for the train

qTp_Meteor Report

#37

Licking a spill directly from the table.

Tronkfool Report

#38

Crawling around in the city wearing a penguin costume covered in mayo.

Dragonrasa Report

#39

Netizens List 41 Things That Are Totally Legal To Do, But Creepy As All Hell At The Same Time If you are on a public sidewalk, you can film through people’s windows into their house. There is no expectation to privacy for anything that can be viewed from a public space. If you want the inside of your home truly private, close your windows

Edit: in the USA

jeophys152 , RF._.studio Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've no idea what the law is in the UK, but I have a blind constantly pulled down in my front window. Far too much foot traffic for my liking!

#40

Spiders.

SatiricLoki Report

#41

Tell someone you dreamed of them

ToQuoteSocrates Report

