Man Laughs As Friends Make Sexual Remarks About His Girlfriend’s Profession Despite Her Expressing Discomfort

The majority will probably agree that friendships are among life’s greatest blessings.

They help us build lifelong connections with people who share our values and interests, and they prevent loneliness and impact our overall well-being. Friends are always there for one another. They provide support whenever life kicks you in the back of the knees while also remembering to celebrate every achievement, no matter how big or small.

In other words, having a buddy by your side – whether it’s to enjoy each other’s company while watching the most generic cooking show or to get together on some random night and vent like there’s no tomorrow – is sure to cure your blues in no time.

However, it’s important to remember that just because you’ve known someone your entire life, this doesn’t suggest they deserve special treatment. People can be wrong, and while, at times, it’s tough to see, when someone close to you points out that they’re feeling uncomfortable, perhaps you should listen.

“AITA for leaving a party and embarrassing my boyfriend in the process when he didn’t shut down a comment his friend made?” – this woman turned to one of Reddit’s most popular communities wondering whether she was wrong to leave a party after hearing heaps of demeaning comments from her boyfriend’s pals. The post has managed to receive nearly 11K upvotes, as well as 1.9K comments discussing the audacity of some folks.

Woman gets backed online for storming off after her boyfriend failed to shut down inappropriate remarks made by his friends

The 25-year-old woman began her post by unveiling that she’s a retired professional gymnast who now coaches other would-be gymnasts. She’s been seeing her boyfriend for about a year; however, he works in programming rather than sports.

The lovebirds recently attended a house party, and the woman believed it would be the perfect chance for her boyfriend to introduce her to everyone at once, as she had only met a handful of his friends so far.

The majority of his buddies were great – however, a few started making rather inappropriate remarks once they found out about the author’s profession.

The woman was pretty uncomfortable, but her boyfriend just laughed along with them. She tried to stand her ground, telling his pals that she didn’t like such talk and that it degraded her profession, but they urged her to relax and said that it was only a silly joke. The comments continued until the author couldn’t handle it anymore and told her partner that she was leaving.

The author rebuffed the man’s attempts to stop her, telling him that now that she was gone, his friends could enjoy their “speculations.” He kept texting her, saying she overreacted, embarrassed him, and even that she should’ve expected those kinds of comments. She acknowledged that she typically has a better attitude in these situations because she’s had to deal with a lot of sexualization, which, regrettably, goes along with being a gymnast; however, she was already under pressure to make a good impression, so it ended up bothering her.

Needless to say, the woman opted not to respond to the texts since she didn’t feel ready to continue the conversation without getting into an argument. She felt bad for embarrassing her boyfriend in front of his pals, but at the end of the day, it was them who chose to continue with their nonsense.

What do you think about this?

Fellow community members shared their thoughts on this situation