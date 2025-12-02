“You Weren’t Allergic Last Year”: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

ADVERTISEMENT

Food allergies are serious business and can sometimes even threaten a person’s life. It’s estimated that 11% of American adults have at least one food allergy, and that’s 27 million people. However, some people might not realize just how serious having a food allergy can be.

This woman, for example, claimed to have a mushroom allergy when she saw her sister-in-law sautéing mushrooms for the Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. But her statement seemed peculiar, since she had never had the allergy before and had eaten the same mushroom stuffing every year. After the sister-in-law laughed in her face, family drama ensued. So, the cook started wondering if her reaction was too harsh.

A woman prepared her usual turkey stuffing for a Thanksgiving meal, but her SIL claimed she was allergic to one ingredient

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

This fact puzzled the host, since every year before, the SIL had eaten the stuffing with no issues

Image credits: karlyukav/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe

The fact that the SIL had developed the allergy so suddenly puzzled the cook: “She’s never claimed any reaction to the stuffing”

Reddit comment thread discussing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

Reddit conversation discussing woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

Reddit conversation showing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

Reddit comment discussing a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

Reddit comments discussing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman pretending to have a food allergy to mushrooms.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman calls out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

Forum discussion about woman calling out sister-in-law pretending to have a food allergy during Thanksgiving dinner.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out a sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing food allergies and the importance of disclosing them when eating at others' homes.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing food allergies and the challenge of identifying sudden allergic reactions to certain mushrooms.

Reddit comment criticizing a SIL for pretending to have a food allergy, causing issues for those with real allergies.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out a woman pretending to have a food allergy, showing skepticism about the allergy claim.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out someone for pretending to have a food allergy in a family dispute.

Later, the brother gave an interesting explanation for his wife’s “allergies”

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe