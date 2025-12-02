“You Weren’t Allergic Last Year”: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Food allergies are serious business and can sometimes even threaten a person’s life. It’s estimated that 11% of American adults have at least one food allergy, and that’s 27 million people. However, some people might not realize just how serious having a food allergy can be.
This woman, for example, claimed to have a mushroom allergy when she saw her sister-in-law sautéing mushrooms for the Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. But her statement seemed peculiar, since she had never had the allergy before and had eaten the same mushroom stuffing every year. After the sister-in-law laughed in her face, family drama ensued. So, the cook started wondering if her reaction was too harsh.
RELATED:
A woman prepared her usual turkey stuffing for a Thanksgiving meal, but her SIL claimed she was allergic to one ingredient
Woman with curly hair looking upset and arguing, calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
34
4