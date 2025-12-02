Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Weren’t Allergic Last Year”: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy
Woman with curly hair looking frustrated while calling out sister-in-law pretending to have food allergy
Family, Relationships

“You Weren’t Allergic Last Year”: Woman Calls Out SIL For Pretending To Have A Food Allergy

Kornelija Viečaitė
4

34

4

Food allergies are serious business and can sometimes even threaten a person’s life. It’s estimated that 11% of American adults have at least one food allergy, and that’s 27 million people. However, some people might not realize just how serious having a food allergy can be.

This woman, for example, claimed to have a mushroom allergy when she saw her sister-in-law sautéing mushrooms for the Thanksgiving turkey stuffing. But her statement seemed peculiar, since she had never had the allergy before and had eaten the same mushroom stuffing every year. After the sister-in-law laughed in her face, family drama ensued. So, the cook started wondering if her reaction was too harsh.

    A woman prepared her usual turkey stuffing for a Thanksgiving meal, but her SIL claimed she was allergic to one ingredient

    Woman with curly hair looking upset and arguing, calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This fact puzzled the host, since every year before, the SIL had eaten the stuffing with no issues

    Text about woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy during Thanksgiving meal duties.

    Text about preparing turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and rolls, highlighting a woman addressing a food allergy pretender.

    Woman calls out sister-in-law pretending to have food allergy while preparing Thanksgiving stuffing in kitchen.

    Text excerpt showing a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy to mushrooms.

    Text excerpt about confronting a woman pretending to have a food allergy to mushrooms.

    Text excerpt showing a woman explaining her cooking method while addressing a food allergy claim from a sister-in-law.

    Young woman in pink shirt looking concerned while calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy

    Image credits: karlyukav/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text showing a statement calling out a woman for pretending to have a food allergy when she wasn’t allergic last year.

    Text excerpt about a woman questioning her sister-in-law's food allergy after no allergic reaction last year.

    Screenshot of a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy she didn't have last year.

    Text reading They were supposed to stay through the weekend but they left Thanksgiving night, highlighting a woman calling out SIL for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Text post describing a woman sharing her story about calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe

    The fact that the SIL had developed the allergy so suddenly puzzled the cook: “She’s never claimed any reaction to the stuffing”

    Reddit comment thread discussing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Reddit conversation discussing woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

    Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Reddit conversation showing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman calling out sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a woman pretending to have a food allergy to mushrooms.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a woman calls out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Forum discussion about woman calling out sister-in-law pretending to have a food allergy during Thanksgiving dinner.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out a sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy last year.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing food allergies and the importance of disclosing them when eating at others' homes.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing food allergies and the challenge of identifying sudden allergic reactions to certain mushrooms.

    Reddit comment criticizing a SIL for pretending to have a food allergy, causing issues for those with real allergies.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out a woman pretending to have a food allergy, showing skepticism about the allergy claim.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment calling out someone for pretending to have a food allergy in a family dispute.

    Later, the brother gave an interesting explanation for his wife’s “allergies”

    Fresh tomatoes and mushrooms on a table highlight common foods involved in food allergy discussions and concerns.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a woman reflecting on a conversation about someone pretending to have a food allergy.

    Text explaining a woman calling out her sister-in-law for pretending to have a food allergy during Thanksgiving meals.

    Text excerpt explaining a woman calling out SIL for pretending to have a food allergy after watching a TikTok video.

    Text excerpt discussing someone assuring another about spores, highlighting a woman calling out her SIL for pretending to have a food allergy.

    Woman confronts sister-in-law pretending to have a food allergy, highlighting issues with false allergy claims in family.

    Image credits: recalcitrant_scribe

    Family

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Based on the update it sounds like SIL is on the border of Clod Cuckoo Land. (And no I did not misspell anything in that sentence.)

    2
    2points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't like mushrooms, just say that. If you ate this dish several times and liked it, obviously mushrooms here aren't the problem. If you act stupid don't complain people make you feel stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slight devils advocate: Allergies change during your lifetime and you can technically outgrow one allergen but get a new sensitivity instead, it happened to me. But you should NEVER lie about allergies bevause you make it harder for actual sufferers to be taken seriously.

    0
    0points
    reply
