Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Don’t Make Your Day About Another Woman”: Woman’s Wedding Revenge Sparks Controversy
Bride and groom posing for photos at outdoor wedding surrounded by guests capturing moments on smartphones, wedding revenge controversy.
Family, Relationships

“Don’t Make Your Day About Another Woman”: Woman’s Wedding Revenge Sparks Controversy

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding photos help us remember our big day even years after the fact. And most couples are willing to spend a pretty penny on it. According to The Knot, the average cost of a wedding photographer in the U.S. is $2,900. Coupled with $1,900-$2,100 for a videographer, you’d hope that even your second cousin’s dog is in the pictures.

But not this bride. She excluded her husband’s entire family from her wedding photos. So, when the time came for the SIL’s wedding, the bride came up with a petty strategy to get back at the woman tenfold.

RELATED:

    A bride excluded her husband’s family from wedding photos, angering the SIL

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So, during her own wedding, the SIL came up with a plan to trick her into thinking she’ll be in all the photos

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Samantha Gades / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getúlio Moraes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: noodinthegarden

    Couples should let people know beforehand if they’re not going to be in the wedding portraits

    Image credits: Kenny Eliason / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When deciding who will be in your wedding photos, photographers and planners advise making a comprehensive list. It should include all the combinations of who will be posing with whom.

    It’s not unusual to exclude distant relatives like second cousins, aunts, and uncles from taking portraits. If the bride and groom don’t have a close relationship with them, it’s natural to prioritize other family members with whom they get along better and want memories to be preserved.

    If there are people you don’t wish to be a part of the portrait-taking process, it’s important to have these conversations before the wedding. Moesia Davis of Mo Davis Fine Art Photography told The Knot that sometimes significant others get excluded from family portraits.

    But if you handle the conversation with grace prior to the photoshoot, there shouldn’t be any problems. She recommends giving a short explanation about your decision and offering some compromise if they don’t take it really well.

    At the end of the day, a wedding is about what the happy couple wants. “My job is not to please your wedding guests,” Davis says. “My job is to make sure the wedding day is seamless and to honor you, the couple, and your time.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Preparing for the wedding photoshoot beforehand should make the process easier

    Image credits: Mariah Krafft / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wedding planning takes a lot of time and effort. Deciding who to include in family photos is yet another decision that the bride and groom have to make.

    On average, wedding photographers take from 800 to 1,500 photographs. Family portraits make up a nice chunk of that number.

    Most photographers and wedding planners advise prioritizing the immediate family. Parents and children should be the first ones to get portraits together and separately with the bride and groom. Then it’s the bridesmaids and groomsmen, grandparents, siblings, godparents, and other important people in the couple’s lives.

    To make the process smoother, some photographers might ask for a list beforehand. Preparation is key, New York City-based wedding photographer Jenny Fu told Brides. “Each grouping takes around three to five minutes to organize, so it’s essential to build this time into your timeline.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes, one of the guests might be of huge help when it comes to making things smoother. “Nominate someone to help your photographer by grabbing all the right people for each shot,” Olivia Velarde, director of Wedgewood Weddings, says. “A family member in the wedding party will usually know everyone and can help wrangle guests!”

    Again, it’s okay to say “No” to some family members being in the photos. Editor Ellen O’Brien at Brides emphasizes that it’s completely acceptable not to want people you don’t get along with to be in your wedding photos.

    “If you don’t have a close relationship with an extended family member, it’s perfectly fine to leave them out of family photos.”

    Commenters had even more petty suggestions: “Don’t give her enough forks”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yet some people thought the bride was spending too much time and energy making her wedding about someone else

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, on the other hand, enjoyed the pettiness: “Good for you”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few people shared similar wedding drama stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda