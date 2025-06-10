Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friend Slips Bone Broth To Meat-Allergic Woman’s Soup Thinking She’s “Not Really Vegetarian”
Woman reacting to soup with bone broth after friend slips it in, unaware of her meat allergy, showing discomfort and surprise.
Friends, Relationships

Friend Slips Bone Broth To Meat-Allergic Woman’s Soup Thinking She’s “Not Really Vegetarian”

Eating meat is not for everybody. According to the 2023 Gallup survey, 4% of U.S. adults identify as vegetarians and 1% say they’re vegan. Whatever their reasons – allergies, taste preferences, or ethical concerns – may be, every grown-up has the right to choose whatever diet they want, right?

Well, some people don’t think so, as they try to play “Got ya!” with non-meat eaters and slip animal products into their meals. This “friend” put bone broth into a woman’s soup, but he didn’t know that the woman was actually allergic to meat. When her BF blew up on him, he learned why you don’t mess with other people’s food.

RELATED:

    A woman with meat-allergies had bone broth slipped into her soup while dining at a friend’s

    Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her BF went off on the friend who did it and caused a huge scene

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AITA_BoneBroth

    Some people sided with the vegetarians: “He poisoned your GF, for God’s sake!’

    However, others thought the BF’s reaction was over-the-top: “Getting all screamy about it is childish”

    Kornelija Viečaité

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    What do you think ?
