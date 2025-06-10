Friend Slips Bone Broth To Meat-Allergic Woman’s Soup Thinking She’s “Not Really Vegetarian”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating meat is not for everybody. According to the 2023 Gallup survey, 4% of U.S. adults identify as vegetarians and 1% say they’re vegan. Whatever their reasons – allergies, taste preferences, or ethical concerns – may be, every grown-up has the right to choose whatever diet they want, right?

Well, some people don’t think so, as they try to play “Got ya!” with non-meat eaters and slip animal products into their meals. This “friend” put bone broth into a woman’s soup, but he didn’t know that the woman was actually allergic to meat. When her BF blew up on him, he learned why you don’t mess with other people’s food.

A woman with meat-allergies had bone broth slipped into her soup while dining at a friend’s

Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her BF went off on the friend who did it and caused a huge scene

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: AITA_BoneBroth

Some people sided with the vegetarians: “He poisoned your GF, for God’s sake!’

However, others thought the BF’s reaction was over-the-top: “Getting all screamy about it is childish”

