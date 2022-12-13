Employee Gets Offered “Lateral Promotion” With A $1 Raise, Quits Instead

There are many different ways to climb the corporate ladder. But Reddit user Caprainyoung went for the classic do such a good job that the bosses will notice. And it paid off. Well, at least for the business. For them, the employee, not so much.

One of the company’s executives tried to exploit them using linguistic mumbo jumbo instead of something concrete that actually motivates people, and “offered” at least double the amount of work for virtually no additional compensation.

However, Caprainyoung knew their worth and wasn’t to be outdone. Continue scrolling to learn how the Redditor handled the situation from their post on r/antiwork.

When this employee was summoned for a meeting with the district manager, they thought they were getting a well-deserved promotion

However, it turned out to be an offer that they could, in fact, refuse

The original poster (OP) provided more details on what happened as their story went viral

And people were appalled by the company’s move just as much as they were

Some even shared their own similar experiences