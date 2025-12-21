ADVERTISEMENT

After weeks of perfectly curating the perfect Christmas haul, you might think the rush is over. Until the sudden realisation that you have missed one crucial part of the puzzle. Your contribution to the white elephant gift exchange.

This used to be a harmless little exchange with novelties no one really wants, but now, this is just as important as the main event! Luckily, we have you covered with some fabulous white elephant picks that are sure to have people switching and swapping untill they land one of these coveted items.