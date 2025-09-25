Man Who Accused Mom Of Incest Is Declared Legal Father Of His Brother

ADVERTISEMENT

A Las Vegas man’s claim that he may be both brother and father to a 16-year-old has reached its long-awaited resolution in court, though not the kind of clarity he once hoped for.

On Wednesday, a family court judge declared 26-year-old Logan Gifford to be the legal father of his younger brother, a teen with cognitive disabilities.

Highlights Logan Gifford, 26, was forced into intimate encounters by his mother and suspects his younger brother may be his son.

A Nevada judge declared him the boy’s legal father after DNA testing proved inconclusive.

The teen, who has cognitive disabilities, is now under Logan’s full guardianship.

The decision gives Logan full guardianship, but leaves unanswered the deeper question of whether he is also the boy’s biological dad.

Logan believed the teen was born as a result of years of being taken advantage of by his own mother, Doreene Gifford.

RELATED:

A Las Vegas man taken advantage of by his mother became the legal father of his brother

Man wearing glasses and blue suit standing on stairs, related to man declared legal father of his brother news.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Logan_Gifford98

“Clearly, we got the answer that we were anticipating,” Logan said after the hearing.

“Finally, there was closure, not only for me, as a male survivor, but also closure for someone who didn’t ask for any of this.”

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Logan pursued DNA testing earlier this year, but the results proved inconclusive: both Logan and his own father, Theodore, showed a 99 percent match to the teen, leaving science unable to provide a clear answer.

Man with glasses and beard in an interview setting, related to man who accused mom of incest and legal paternity case.

Share icon

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

According to statements made in court and in earlier interviews, Logan said he had his first intimate encounter with his mother, Doreene Gifford, when he was 10 years old. The ab*se continued for years until he came forward at age 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugshot of a woman with a serious expression, related to a man declared legal father of his brother case.

Share icon

Image credits: Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center

In 2015, Doreene was charged with assault of a minor and incest. Though she maintained her innocence, she eventually took an Alford plea to lesser charges of attempted assault, meaning she did not admit guilt but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict.

She was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison.

“Sending her to prison was halfway vindicating since I thought the largest problem of my life was originally dealt with,” Logan later said.

The main factor in the judge’s decision was Logan’s father’s disinterest in taking care of the teen

Comment expressing a wish for peace between a man who accused mom of incest and his siblings.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum expressing strong opinion about psychological help related to the man who accused mom of incest case.

Share icon

The boy, who has special needs, initially lived with their father, Theodore Gifford. But after years of instability and Theodore stepping back from care, Logan assumed responsibility.

He previously served as the teen’s temporary guardian and continued to raise him after Doreene’s release on parole.

Two men with glasses seated in a courtroom setting, highlighting the man who accused mom of incest legal case.

Share icon

Image credits: Logan_Gifford98

“Look at the mess that I’m left with,” Logan said. “I didn’t ask for any of this. I was a child when all of this happened, and yet now I’m responsible for picking up the pieces.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when Logan asked for advanced DNA testing. However, as previously stated, the results were inconclusive.

Man with blurred child outside a house with plants, related to legal father status and family accusations.

Share icon

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DNA test conducted does not have a final determination as to one of the two,” Judge Vincent Ochoa explained, revealing that his decision wasn’t made due to the arguments brought forward by Logan, but due to the teen’s father showing no interest in raising him.

“I can’t make Theodore the father if he doesn’t want to participate,” he added.

“I’m going to grant the default and declare Logan Gifford to be the legal father of the child. This is the only solution we have.”

The mother was present at the hearing, and maintained that her former husband was the biological father

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man who accused his mom of incest and became legal father of his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Surprisingly, Doreene Gifford, who is now a registered offender living in Massachusetts, was present at the hearing via phone.

“I never had any doubt that Theodore was the father, but I cannot continue this case, mentally, physically or emotionally,” she said. “I feel that it’s best that we just concede this case and stop this madness now.”

Logan’s attorney, Timothy Treffinger, acknowledged that furhter testing would be pointless, saying the lab “didn’t really have any options as far as a more confirmatory test.”

Young boy wearing a cap and black t-shirt outdoors, related to man declared legal father of his brother news.

Share icon

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

ADVERTISEMENT

For Logan, the ruling was less about labels and more about securing stability for his sibling.

“It wouldn’t change how I interact with him,” he said back when he first requested the test. “I have told him numerous times that he is and always will be my brother, regardless of how the test comes back.”

“If it comes back negative, I’m still filing for custody,” he said at the time. “Because it doesn’t change the obligation that I have to him now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan pushed for the DNA test to find answers surrounding his brother’s cognitive impairment

Young man near dam, representing controversial case where man accused mom of incest and became legal father of brother

Share icon

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

During an interview, Logan delved into the true reason for the DNA test. More than custody, the test came at the request of his brother, who wanted answers as to why he was born with cognitive delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not about me. It’s about him getting answers to why he was born this way,” he clarified.

He said that, in a way, both him and Logan were hoping for the tests to be positive.

“That has been a difficult thing to hear because that means that I want my brother to be the product of my encounters with my mother,” he said. “That is a heavy burden and quite a bitter pill to swallow.”

Man with beard outdoors wearing white shirt and burgundy tie, symbolizing man declared legal father of his brother.

Share icon

Image credits: Logan_Gifford98

In February, Logan launched a fundraiser seeking to get $30,000 for legal fees, therapy, and advocacy work. At the time of writing, he has received $3,608.

“I faced shame, disbelief, and a system that didn’t see me,” he wrote. “Social services missed the signs and left me unprotected.”

“The funds raised here will go toward legal fees for the custody and paternity battle, care for my brother, and advocacy efforts to amplify male survivors’ voices. Every bit helps, whether it’s a donation or just sharing this story,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s incredibly strong.” Netizens congratulated Logan on his bravery

Comment expressing sympathy for a man who accused mom of incest and was declared legal father of his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text from Sarah Volkov expressing strong condemnation of a mother accused in an incest-related case.

Comment from Beth Rix expressing sympathy for a man involved in a complex family legal case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman with long blonde hair, wearing glasses and a patterned blouse, commenting on a tragic situation online.

Comment by Shari Dunn discussing the need for more discussion about family issues and home situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jocelyn Winn expressing disgust and hoping she gets what she deserves regarding legal family dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by Lidia Dostis reacting with strong disapproval.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Amy Post Chupp reacting with disgust to a controversial family legal case.

Man who accused mom of incest declared legal father of his brother, shown in a close-up comment screenshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Kori Stevens expressing sympathy about the trauma endured by the man who accused mom of incest.

Comment by Yvonne SmilingAlways Kenner questioning trauma recovery in a light blue text box on social media.

Comment by Damon Sebastian Contreras-Calderon expressing sympathy about a man accused of incest issues with his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Patricia Wallingford-fedele stating shame on the mother, related to man who accused mom of incest and legal father case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Alyssa Lauren expressing hope that a woman accused in a trauma-related case stays in jail permanently.

Facebook comment by Beth Harper Atkinson expressing strong disapproval about the man accusing mom of incest case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Marcy Vevang expressing concern and praise for Logan in a disturbing family situation involving incest accusations.

Comment by Katrina Harris Ray criticizing a person, displayed in a social media-style format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Teresa Sprague Theard saying that the situation involving man accused mom of incest is disturbing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Keyona Foston calling someone a demonic piece, with clown, poop, and devil emojis, related to man declared legal father of brother case.