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It’s weird how some people are so cruel that they don’t care how their actions affect others. In fact, such folk don’t even mind if their own family suffers because of them. I honestly feel awful for the ones who end up with these toxic relatives.

Even this woman was an epitome of a narcissist, who pulled off dirty tricks to kick out her son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids. Mind you, they paid rent every month, but she made it her mission to torment them. Soon enough, the tables turned, and she landed in deep trouble! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Narcissists don’t really care how their actions affect others, not even when it comes to their own family

Image credits: graziegranata/Envato (not the actual photo)

The poster’s evil mother-in-law lost an eviction case against her as there was no violation, considering that the rent was being paid on time for 16 years

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Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Much to her horror, the mother-in-law served a notice to vacate the poster’s 7- and 18-year-old children, so she vented online looking for legal advice

Image credits: anonymous

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People assured her that a landlord can’t evict a minor, and the teen was covered under “all occupants” from the eviction dismissal by the court

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The poster soon updated that she called cops on the woman for trying to change the locks, but she ended up doing it anyway when nobody was home

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Image credits: Robert So/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster was beyond furious as her cats and medication were still inside, but the cops couldn’t do anything, as it was a civil matter

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Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The cops also advised her not to break a window to get inside, as it would be a criminal offense, so she wondered what her options were at that point

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Image credits: anonymous

Peeps online were bewildered by the cruel woman’s actions, but they told the poster to get legal help before re-entry instead of relying on the cops for it

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The poster went to the court to demand re-entry and came home with a constable just to find that the woman and her husband were taking her things and loading them in the car

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Image credits: anonymous

In fact, when she called the cops and forced her mother-in-law to open her trunk, they found electronics worth $6,000 that belonged to the poster

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Much to the poster’s delight, the toxic couple were arrested, but she also got her cats back, and sued the mother-in-law for damages related to the illegal eviction

Here’s another story about evil mothers-in-law, as the original poster (OP) narrates how hers tried to ruin her life, but failed spectacularly. Unfortunately, this woman was also the couple’s landlord, but they had diligently paid rent for 16 years without any delay. The mom wanted to kick them out, but she lost the case in court as the judge claimed she had no grounds to evict them.

That’s when she got nasty and served a notice to vacate her 7- and 18-year-old grandchildren. The author was shocked that she could be so unhinged, but that was just the tip of the iceberg as more toxic shenanigans followed. She called a handyman to change the locks, but the OP called the cops, who took care of it. However, she did it sneakily when the couple was not home.

The furious poster called the police again because her cats were trapped inside for 16 hours. Our lady was asked to take things to court again, and she went to file for re-entry, gathered all the important documents, and headed home with an officer. She was shocked to see that her mother-in-law and step-father-in-law were packing her things from the house into her car.

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The cops were called again, and they caught the vicious woman red-handed for burglary. Apparently, she had collected all of the OP’s electronics worth $6,000, and our lady was all too delighted that she came there at the right time. However, the best part of the story was that the cruel couple landed in jail, and the author also filed a small-claims case for damages for illegal eviction.

Image credits: anonymous

Netizens felt that the mother-in-law was truly unhinged, and really deserved the karma she got. Research has found that 60% of women admitted the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Moreover, experts emphasize that a toxic in-law can create tension and lead to issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, and even depression.

Constantly dealing with the woman’s mean behavior must have really affected the OP’s mental health. Researchers emphasize that “the impact and consequences of harassment will vary from person to person and will be influenced by the severity of the offensive behavior. However, people generally react to it by exhibiting symptoms of increasing distress that can sometimes be long-lasting.”

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Peeps online were also extremely outraged that the author couldn’t sue her mother-in-law for trapping her cats in a carrier for 16 hours. After all, the National Sheriffs’ Association states that animal neglect is a form of cruelty that is punishable by the law. Nonetheless, it was a relief to know that the fur balls were rescued and being cared for by the poster.

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Also, knowing that the cruel woman was behind bars was a bit reassuring, as many netizens were worried about the grandkids. I mean, the fact that she could be so brutal with little children and animals just revealed what kind of a person she was. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to type away in the comments below!

Netizens couldn’t believe how unhinged the woman was, and felt that she deserved all the evil karma for harassing her son’s family

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