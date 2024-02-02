ADVERTISEMENT

How often in films and TV series, when a plane lands successfully after some difficult circumstances, do passengers loudly applaud the skill of the pilots? And in real life, as far as I know, this is also a fairly common, albeit debatable, practice. However, some passengers are sincerely convinced that higher powers are also involved…

Want an example? Voila – this guy, the user u/SakuraSan, recently talked about his experience interacting with some overly religious lady on a plane – and after a completely normal landing. The story has collected over 10.2K upvotes and nearly 3.3K comments in just a week on Reddit, so let’s enjoy it together!

The author recently had a flight which was initially canceled and then rescheduled due to bad weather

When the plane finally landed, some random lady urged all the passengers to praise Jesus and give Him a round of applause

The author reacted quickly and loudly responded to her with a shoutout to Satan instead

The lady was confused but the author also faced backlash from some passengers – and his girlfriend as well

According to the author’s significant other, he just caused an “unnecessary human interaction” and the best reaction would have been silence

So, the Original Poster (OP) recently had a flight that was first canceled and then rescheduled due to bad weather. As a result, the passengers finally boarded the aircraft, and the flight went quite calmly. The main events, apparently, unfolded straight after landing.

Not far from the author and his girlfriend there was a lady who was obviously very nervous during the flight. So, when the plane landed successfully, but the passengers had not yet left the cabin, the woman loudly declared that everyone on board was obliged to praise Jesus for the successful flight – and all should just give Him a round of applause.

Our hero says nothing about his religious preferences or lack thereof – but, having heard this call to prayer, he instantly took in the current situation, began clapping his hands and loudly screamed: “Woohoo, thank you, Satan! You rule!”

Needless to say, the preaching lady was deeply confused, two women nearby told the OP that everyone has their own views, and the guy’s GF just gave him a dirty look. Be that as it may, the mass prayer session on board the plane never took place, although on the way home, the OP’s girlfriend stated that he had caused an “unnecessary human interaction,” and that the best option in such a situation was simply silence.

Interestingly, in recent years, the very practice of even applause on board (just applause, without loud prayers) has become the subject of lively discussions on the internet and, according to some experts, applause after landing – especially if the flight was calm – simply exposes an infrequent flier, no more.

“My impression was that when we were on a bouncy flight, when the pilot finally landed the plane, people were relieved,” The Washington Post quotes Clark McPhail, who taught sociology at the University of Illinois and studied collective actions. “And they were applauding the pilot’s skill in getting them from point A to point B and getting there safely and putting an end to the suspense of, ‘Is the next turbulence we hit going to be the one that brings us all to an unanticipated ending?'”

Be that as it may, the opinions of commenters on the original post were divided into two parts. Most people in the comments praised the author for finding a quick, witty and sure way to simply shut up an annoying passenger. “Never underestimate the power of a well placed ‘boooo sit down!'” one of the commenters wrote.

Also, people couldn’t resist noting that all passengers owe their successful landing primarily to the reliable aircraft and skill of the pilots. “Should have asked how she knew the flights pilot name was Jesus,” another person sarcastically noted in the comments to the original post.

And some netizens openly admit that if they were on board that same flight, they would’ve been annoyed by both passengers, the lady and the original poster too. “I would’ve wanted both of you to shut tf up, honestly,” one commenter added. And what would be your reaction if you found yourself in a similar situation?

Commenters had mixed feelings over this story, as some of them cracked up at the author’s reaction, and some just told him he was annoying here too

