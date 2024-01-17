Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Karen Shames A Shopper For Her Clothing, Doesn't Realize The Woman Is Not An Employee
Work & Money

Work & Money

You never know when you might meet your doppelganger and what situations such an encounter might lead to. For this redditor, bearing an uncanny resemblance to someone else led to a lecture from an elderly lady at the store.

The latter took the redditor for an employee and demanded to talk to the manager about her clothing. But when she did, she was only proven to be wrong—the woman indeed wasn’t an employee of the store; but Linda was.

Work attire might require people to dress according to certain rules

Image credits: Dasha Kvitka / pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP’s clothing was too revealing for work, because she didn’t work at the store where she met a shopper convinced otherwise

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Fellow redditors shared their thoughts in the comments

Karen Shames A Shopper For Her Clothing, Doesn’t Realize The Woman Is Not An Employee

Some seem to have encountered similar situations themselves

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a Photo Editor Assistant at Bored Panda. She has recently finished her Graphic Design BA (Hons) studies in Yorkshire, England, and returned home to Vilnius excited to take on some new artsy projects! Gabija loves photography, cats and beautiful pink skies! She couldn't imagine her life without going for a long walk in the forest or having oatmeal for lunch :).

