Cal Lane is a Canadian artist based in New York. She is known for her outstanding sculptures made of industrial objects, turned into lacy pieces of art. In her early years, back in Vancouver Island, Cal became interested in exploring gender roles and conceptual art. Lane’s sculptures combine elements of two completely opposite qualities creating a coherent whole. The artist uses heavy materials and turns them into the most delicate and light objects.

Steel, very often associated with strong masculinity, thanks to Cal Lane, gets a completely different shape. The artist softens its image by carving lace-like patterns which significantly transform its presentation into something much more feminine. This way we can watch the paradox of these two worlds merging together. Lane uses various materials like car and truck hoods, spades, wheelbarrows, oil drums, and others. When it comes to the patterns Cal chooses for her laces, they very often have references to religion and also hint at lace’s metaphorical capacity to both expose and conceal.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | callane.com