Man Exacts Petty Revenge On A Cop Who Blocked His Driveway And Made Him Come In Late For His Opening Shift

We’ve all wanted to seek vengeance at least once in our lifetime.

A family member, friend, classmate, workmate, or a complete stranger – whoever it was that wronged you, picking the shoulder angel and deciding to let karma handle the issue was never easy.

The vast majority argue that harming someone on purpose is not a good idea; they say that it won’t make the pain go away, that it could seriously backfire, the whole “two wrongs don’t make a right” malarkey, and so on.

But as we all know, there are moments when you just want to act out of pure pettiness. You know, explore the dark side and finally punish the perpetrator.

Let’s not forget that there’s a fine line between wanting to teach someone a lesson and turning into a full-on villain. So, as long as you’re adhering to moral principles – who knows? – maybe life itself will give you a chance to execute effortless but very effective revenge.

You know what they say: “When karma lands, it lands hard”

“Want to block my driveway, officer? It’s gonna be another minute or two on coffee” – this netizen took to one of Reddit’s pettiest communities to tell its members a satisfying tale about the time he got back at the officer who made him come in late for his morning shift. The post managed to gain nearly 34k upvotes as well as 683 comments commending him on the effortlessness of his revenge.

The man began his post with a brief introduction; he stated that around a decade ago, he worked at a fast-food restaurant and was scheduled for a 6 a.m. shift. Whenever he had to report for early duty, he’d have to leave his house at about 4:45 a.m. so he could get there at 5 – however, his superiors were pretty lenient, and taking an occasional extra 10 minutes wasn’t a big issue.

On the day of vengeance, the author went outside at his usual time to see a local police officer pulling someone over, thereby blocking his driveway.

At first, he didn’t think much of it because it had happened before, and he’d typically ask the officer to move a couple of feet so he could pull in or out of the driveway. This time, however, the cop was quite wound up and told the guy that he’d have to wait until he was done doing his thing. With not much left to do, the post’s creator snapped a pic of his car and texted his manager to explain his lateness.

A whopping 40 minutes later, the police officer finally moved and the author was able to depart to work. He arrived 15 minutes before the doors opened, so he hastily completed all the morning tasks that he would usually have at least an hour to do.

The restaurant’s doors opened, and the first set of patrons entered. Surprise, surprise, it was a group of local police officers, alongside their captain and the culprit who had blocked the author’s driveway earlier. The captain made his way to the counter to order a coffee – however, he was told that there was a 5-minute wait due to the server’s late arrival. To keep the conversation going, the man pondered the reason behind the creator’s tardiness and was immediately shown the pic of his subordinate, who the creator then explained had blocked his driveway for 45 minutes for a routine traffic stop.

In less than a second, the captain was already “chewing out” the officer in front of his whole team, arguing that nothing should ever obstruct the poster’s driveway if it interferes with him obtaining his morning coffee. Luckily for the author, the officer’s lecture worked – his driveway was never blocked again. Karma did an outstanding job on that one, didn’t it?