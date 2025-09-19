Someone wanted to hear the stories of folks who knew A-listers before they were famous and netizens delivered. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

It can be easy to forget that “famous people” were just people at some point in their lives, even if they did have a bit of a head start . However, the few folks out there who interacted with celebrities before they were just that often have a very different perspective on what these people were like.

#1 John Goodman threw my baby shower for my mom. She worked for him, and said he’s an incredibly nice and gentle person. This was before his acting days.

#2 My dad used to babysit Nicole Kidman when she was a little kid. She thought it was hilarious to make him chase her through the mangroves in the middle of the Australian summer, he strongly disagreed with that. He did say she was a very hard worker once she started acting and very kind to people and animals - nothing but nice things to say about her and her family (except the babysitting stories).

#3 Cillian Murphy is a good family friend. He grew up with my dad and his brothers. Never changed at all. Been to a few sets. Tom Hardy in person.. I owe him that. Colin Farrell is one of my uncles best friends from secondary and is the nicest fella ever. He was over in my uncles one day I was there and realised it was my 21st a week before and gave me 500 quid 🤣🤣🤣



Most irish celebs stay normal. We hate anyone like McGregor. If you let fame get to ya you go in the fkn bin.

#4 My sister dated Sean William Scott in h**h school and he babysat me once. Humble and super kind guy. Saw him after American Pie. He recognized me walking past him and stopped me to say hello. Was still humble and kind. Good dude.

#5 I went to HS with a beautiful soul that the drag world would one day know as Chi Chi Devayne. He was a hard worker and incredibly charming. Everyone loved him. Being an out and proud gay black man in the south wasn’t easy, I know. I really respected him for being so true to himself.



Little anecdote - My dad wouldn’t let me cut my VERY long hair, so he and some other pals would braid it in very intricate braids that my dad hated soooo much, he finally let me cut it, LOL.



The world is a little darker without Chi Chi in it. We miss you, babe.

#6 I went to college with Adam Driver. He was a nice, quiet, guy and incredibly talented. We had a cast party once at his off-campus house he shared with some friends. He was one of those people who was kind of quiet until he got on stage, and then he just came alive.

#7 I went to school with Margot Robbie, she really is as lovely as she seems.

Some of her friends weren’t nice, but she actually stuck up for me when they were cruel to me when we were young.

#8 My grandmother taught French and her favorite h**h school student was Jamie Lee Curtis. Said she was a sweet girl. My moms next door neighbor was Ed Asner. My moms parents were very absent and Ed was a stand in parent for her when she was little. He would help her with homework and everything. An Angel of a man. My moms h**h school bully was Cathy Hilton (Paris hiltons mom)- the whole family has always been awful and entitled. Also my aunt dated the lead singer of Devo and broke his heart. A few popular songs were written about her.

#9 Two of my college friends were in a drama group as teens with Jack Gleeson (Prince Joffrey in Game of Thrones).



When I started watching GoT my housemate (who I’ve known since I was 5) came home and started watching with me then went “What? Is that Jack Gleeson!? He was in school with my little brother - he’s had dinner at our house!”



I met him at a play one of my friends put on and had a brief chat - he was very excited that I was reading the books, asked where I was “I just got to the wedding…” meaning The Red Wedding, he absolutely misinterpreted this information and jumped around getting excited “Can you believe I die from p****n???” - the look on my face told him all he needed to know and he was so apologetic. I reassured him that if I was gonna be spoiled I’m glad he was the one to do it.



Super cool guy, and nothing like Joffrey IRL.

#10 My partner was good friends with Heath Ledger. He burned the handle off his coffee pot, it was a long running joke for about 10 years that he kept saying he didn't have the money to replace it.

#11 A good friend of mine used to go to parties and have sleepovers with Margot Robbie I think just after Home and Away but pre her Hollywood success. She's super nice apparently! My friend doesn't really see her anymore bc she was more on the outskirts of that friend group, but apparently Margot still keeps in pretty good touch with the other hometown friends.

#12 A friend went on a date with Michael Buble before he was big. She said his ego was prematurely big. There was no second date.

#13 My older step siblings went to school with Channing Tatum. Apparently 100% himbo.

#14 My mother met Lil Wayne when she worked at Walmart near New Orleans. She said he was polite and said yes ma’am no ma’am to all the older employees. She said he asked her if she knew who he was, she said no. He asked if she had a son or nephews, she said yes. He signed some copies of his album and gave them to her and told her to tell my older brother/cousins he said hi. She said “For what?” Lol.

#15 A friend of mine grew up with Ali Wong. Apparently she was always hilarious and said [stuff] that was way outta pocket.

#16 A friend knew Ariana Grande before she was famous, back in her early Broadway days. Apparently she was always [mean].

#17 My best friend in h**h school was The Weekend’s cousin. He would always have me over for dinner after studying and his mom would make this incredible Ethiopian spread where a bunch of the extended family would attend. So ya, I shared a couple of dinners with Abel.

#18 My old boss went to the same private catholic school as the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. She said he was extremely kind and intelligent. He donated a ton of Off-White sports gear to the school’s teams.

#19 I was in a 3rd/4th grade split class with Emma Roberts. She thought she was soooo cool because her aunt is Julia Roberts, and she never shut up about it. She was a mean girl, at least to 8 year old me.

#20 I went to School with Eminem's little brother, however, my Boss at the time grew up friends with Eminem's family.



I was 16 working my first job at the mall. I got transferred from my store at the 'nice mall', to the sister store at the 'not so nice Mall' in a bad part of town, to cover for a girl that had to have surgery.



My boss at the place I was covering grew up with him and would say, 'He's just Marshall to me'. Which was hilarious after that line in his song came out. 😂



Anyways, she said he was a very angry kid that grew up into a teenager that ended up being a very driven and hard worker. (Still angry, but didn't let it control him as much)



She also said his Mom was worse than the lyrics in his song refer to. And that she deliberately tried to keep him down and ruin opportunities for him. Big or small.



That's all I got. His brother was a brat in highschool. But I honestly don't hold it against him. I think most teenagers with a famous family member probably don't handle it very gracefully.

#21 My sister went to h**h school with Ruby Rose. She was a really bad bully. It’s so [messed] up the way she accuses people of bullying her all the time now. Rose isn’t even her real last name. She appropriated it from a legendary Aboriginal family she claimed she grew up with but they say they don’t know her.



Ruby Rose is gross.

#22 Met someone in passing who used to hang out with Evan Peters in h**h school. They said he's a very normal dude.

#23 My husband went to high school & was good friends with Harry Connick Jr. He & his now wife Jill came to our wedding, and we were invited to theirs’ the next year but my older brother got married the same day so we couldn’t go. Both are very nice and down to Earth.



My mother in law went to undergrad with Jerry Springer. They went to different law schools but kept in touch, and she invited him to my wedding. He was very friendly & was a great sport when my 12-year-old brother & his friends did the “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry” chant at our reception 🤣.

#24 I was in a small, intimate therapy group with Anya Taylor-Joy. (She was 14 I was 17, and it was for a 3 month period) Won’t go into the reasons why she was there, but she was very fond of me in group (I was very outspoken and blunt.) She asked me to go to London to visit her. Never took her up on it because I didn’t think my parents would let me, haha. Last time I spoke to her was when The Witch came out.



One day in group I told her I could see her in a Tim Burton film and she loved that, lol. Still no Tim Burton film but I guess back then I knew she was destined for great things. I also met her parents, they are the nicest people in the world.

#25 Not really a celebrity but if anyone has seen the Netflix series Heartstopper, it was based on a novel by the author Alice Oseman. Well when I was a teenager (not sure what year exactly, let's say 7/8 years ago) I read one of her novels called Radio Silence. I had randomly picked it up at the library and I don't think she was well known then, because I remember really loving the book and searched online to find out more.



I ended up finding her webpage and sent her an email telling her how much I loved her book (used to do that with a lot of authors when I was a kid and would usually get a copy-paste response), however she sent back a long, heartfelt, personal letter, and little 14 or 15 year old me was really touched! This year I was scrolling through Netflix and saw her name on the Heartstopper show. I was so proud and happy for her :) she was so sweet to me and I'm glad her series got a TV adaptation.

#26 My uncle went to h**h school with Vince Vaughn and apparently Vaughn was an [jerk] and bullied my uncle and many other kids. Supposedly he’s never changed.

#27 Calista Flockhart’s family lived down the street from mine. She and one of my sisters were friends. I don’t remember Calista, but I do remember her parents. They were super nice people.



Two friends of mine knew Seth Green from the local Jewish community, and a former coworker of mine from years ago dated him when they were teens.



Oh, and the cousin of some of the kids I used to babysit dated Joey Lawrence when they were in HS.

#28 My mom went to high school with Axl Rose, who is from my home town. They sat next to each other in speech class and she said he was quiet and respectful.



My grandmother was a music teacher and coached Shannon Hoon on vocal stamina and tour conditions right at the beginning of Blind Melon. She said he was a great student and even when she would try silly/outside of the box things, he was always game. I think she probably just worked with him about 3-4 times, but she took his death pretty hard. We all did.

#29 My grandma was neighbors with Meryl streeps family while they were growing up. Their mothers were good friends. Meryl streeps mom threw my grandma a baby shower too. She said the family was always very nice.

#30 My grandmother was friends with Stephen King in college. He worked with the university News Paper, and she was across the hall working part time as an English tutor while earning her degree in accounting.

#31 My old roommate went to high school with Lady Gaga. Said she was an art kid who mostly kept to herself.



Another friend of mine used to know a bunch of famous people in LA but the best one was Robert Pattenson. He was just an odd guy who didn't shower and always wore the same black hoodie. At parties it was like "oh look weird Rob is here again, sitting alone in a corner." I hear stories about him having body dysmorphia and it makes sense.

#32 Not really, but neighbor dated Kanye West’s mom when Kanye was a teen. He said Kanye was a horrible self centered little brat. While my neighbor loved Kanye’s mom her parenting choices regarding Kanye really stressed the relationship. I was too young to know Kanye, but I ended up going to the same high school he went to and had many of the same teachers. The opinion that he was a self centered psychopath with a lot of talent is pretty common.

#33 My dad was friends with a couple members of slipknot before they were slipknot, and stayed friends with them for a long time. I played with Corey Taylor’s son a few times as a kid. Very nice people.

#34 Nick & Aaron Carter’s grandparents had a summer cottage in the same community/same street as my family. Never met Nick but Aaron was around when he was a kid &young teen. He came & stayed for a couple of weeks around the time he was dating Lindsay Lohan & just starting to get famous—I think I was 16 or 17 & he was a couple of years younger than me & my friend group—we were doing a lot of underage drinking back then & he partied with us, but wouldn’t let anybody take any photos. The memories are hazy lol but he was a nice kid. RIP ❤️His parents are [horrible] & notorious in the area for being terrible people & just awful to their children.

#35 My dad went on a date with Joan Cusack in college. She HAAAAATED him lmao.

#36 I’ve known Terry O’Quinn from Lost since before he had his first TV job. He married my horseback rider instructor and worked as a barn hand and lived in apartment over the stall before he got tv jobs. I remember his big break was a role on The Doctors, a popular soap opera in the 70/80’s. He’s a cool guy and I was so excited when he got Lost, it was awesome to see him win an Emmy. I actually dated his wife’s brother and we used to stay at her and Terry’s house when they were away. I also babysat their kids a few times with a friend I rode horses with.

#37 I went to theatre school with Thomas Middleditch. I don’t have anything nice to say.

#38 My neighbor was friends with Ted Bundy in college. Said he was a great guy, when they knew him.

#39 My grandma reckons she breastfed Elton John as a baby. Elton was born the same day as my mum and within the stay at the hospital, nanna said the nurses would bring her a little baby boy to nurse, as his own mum couldn't produce milk or something.

#40 I knew Miranda Kerr.



She wasn’t very nice.

#41 My cousin went to high school with Melissa Benoist and Amy Adams attended the high school where my Aunt worked. They both only had nice things to say about them.

#42 My distant relative was neighbours with Cathy Hilton (Paris Hilton’s mom) and described their mom as the biggest seducer in the neighbourhood. Apparently She was an average looking woman but had the charms to get anyone.

#43 My mother in law slept with Neil Diamond. Said it was phenomenal.

#44 I used to babysit Ben Harper (his grandparents and my father were friends) and went to high school with John Darnielle. Both were already ridiculously talented.

#45 My dad went to high school with Dr. Phil. Apparently he was a stereotypical jerky jock. Note: this post originally had 73 images. It’s been shortened to the top 45 images based on user votes.