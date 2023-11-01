“Dressed As A Pumpkin”: Woman Kicks Out Halloween Party Guest Over Inappropriate Costume
Couples’ costumes are always a very cute part of any Halloween activity. That is until someone who isn’t part of the pair decides to try and match them a bit too closely. This is what happened to one netizen whose BF’s female friend arrived in a costume that carried some unfortunate implications.
OP asked the internet if she was a jerk for kicking this girl out of the party and making a scene. Ultimately, she had to have some serious conversations with her BF. Readers speculated about the various parties motivations.
Halloween parties are a great time to relax and play dress-up
Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)
A woman had to kick a Halloween party guest out after she showed up in an inappropriate costume
Image credits: Michael Wambangco (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cryingtotswift
Most readers thought something was off about “Agatha”
Late, OP shared an update
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cryingtotswift
That sucks how that turned out. Good luck to Agatha when she gets cheated on in the future - cheaters never change their spots. (pun intentional)
Couldn't the boyfriend just change his t-shirt? All drama in front of everybody is avoided, and then the 3 people deal with their issues privately
That sucks how that turned out. Good luck to Agatha when she gets cheated on in the future - cheaters never change their spots. (pun intentional)
Couldn't the boyfriend just change his t-shirt? All drama in front of everybody is avoided, and then the 3 people deal with their issues privately