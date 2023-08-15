Boss Tells Employee He Doesn’t Get Anything Done, Employee Begins Keeping A Record Of ‘Everything’

I get it. Boss-people have loads on their minds. Sure, they can forget things or get things wrong, all because of how many plates they are trying to spin at the same time. But sooner or later one (or some) of them will fall down, breaking into a spectacularly incredible amount of bits and pieces.

And then an employee, who was more or less wrongly assessed as being bad at task and time management, will take these shards and have the boss walk on them himself. Figuratively speaking, of course.

Sure, being a boss does mean having a lot on your plate, but that doesn’t excuse you from keeping tabs on everything yourself

Otherwise, your employee might do that for you, and so the next time you go blasting them, they might just prove you wrong. Painfully

And so when the employee was asked to keep track of everything, they maliciously complied, providing a detailed account of things in the end

The story goes that Reddit user u/coversbyrichard had a performance check recently and was told that his task and time management was not up to par. OP did admit that there was room to grow, but ultimately said that the company ought to invest into proper management tools to even begin expecting quality results.

Whatever the case, the comment irked OP something fierce and malicious compliance soon ensued. The boss requested that OP keep track of everything, everything being the keyword to maliciously comply with.

Everything soon turned into keeping tabs on every phone call (or just every piece of communication, period), every task, every email, every delivery, practically everything timestamped and (probably) collated. Or something. You get the idea.

So, some time later, the boss-man sent an email, complaining that “this has got to be the 4th or 5th time I’ve asked you to do so and so task.” Without hesitation, OP immediately referred to his insanely compliant record log to rain some knowledge on the superior who had no idea what treat he was in for.

OP proceeded to recall every little detail of every little move made in response to the task at hand, all time stamped to the minute. There were six instances specifically, all of which showed that the boss not only never even asked the second time, let alone the 4th and the 5th times, but the task was also complete. An hour after the initial request, actually.

[Cue that one old meme where Maury Povich proves that something was a lie.] OP was glad to have been told to keep records of the tasks and times, even if it was extra work to a crazy degree. This proved that OP was not the problem, even if the boss would not admit it. Incidentally, the boss did not respond to this at the time of the post. He did later on, admitting he was wrong. So that’s a win.

11,400 people who upvoted the post on Reddit and threw some well-deserved awards at it couldn’t agree more. Many considered this to be a piece of art, not only in how it’s executed, but also how it’s presented as well.

One commenter pointed out that this might just mark the point when the boss begins his quest to get rid of the employee, but OP pointed out that it’s already been happening for 2 years now. It’s hard to replace someone who’s paid below market rate working on the company’s key product.

Others shared stories, like this commenter, who had a boss who couldn’t keep anything the same to save his life. OP started taking notes, detailed enough for when the boss started nagging them about it, they would just show him what actually happened and then the boss would retreat. The nagging subsided, hopefully because the boss also started taking notes.

The comment section was also where OP explained the computer wizardry he employed in the process for those wondering.

In one comment OP pointed out that it wasn’t him who was forgetful, but the boss. And being forgetful not only meant that task management efficiency was out the window, but also that time management efficiency was also out the same window.

Slack (very appropriately) suggests a number of very simple, yet very useful tips on how to manage it all.

Knowing is half the battle in many things, so running a time tracker might just give you the perspective you need to understand where the time leak is. Another aspect of knowing is having a goal in mind, knowing its priority level and setting reasonable deadlines. Having all this in perspective might help keep you on track.

Other tactics include sticking to a set daily schedule (or establishing one if need be), tackling your most difficult tasks first, batch-processing similar tasks, and avoiding multitasking. When things are familiar, when your mind is rested and ready, and when you avoid wasting precious time on things—this is when the optimized time management magic begins.

All of this translates to improved work quality and effective use of time as well as less stress and more self-confidence in your work. And if you think all of this is just too much, remember that we live in a computer age where much of everything has already been automated and so computers are our friends—make use of it.

Over 11,000 folks upvoted the post, pointing out the artistic execution of the malicious compliance