Katy Perry is being investigated in Spain after she filmed a music video in ecologically sensitive sand dunes without government authorization.

The video for her latest single, Lifetimes, shows the star on the beaches of the Spanish island of Formentera and partying in the clubs of Ibiza.

Some scenes are believed to have been filmed in the protected dunes of S’Espalmador, one of the most ecologically rich areas of the Balearic Islands.

Katy Perry is under investigation after the singer filmed her music video for Lifetimes in an ecologically protected area without authorization



Part of the national park of Ses Salines and Formentera since 1980, the privately owned, uninhabited islet stretches 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) long and is only half a mile (800 meters) wide.

In 2018, Catalan architect Norman Cinnamond and his sister, Rosy, sold the islet to two wealthy Luxembourg businessmen, brothers Christian Cigrang and Jean Cigrang, for €18 million ($19.8 million), according to El País.

The regional government’s tourism website described the dunes of S’Espalmador, the best-preserved dune system in the Balearic Islands, as having “great ecological value.”

Part of the video for her latest single was shot in S’Espalmador, one of the most ecologically rich areas in Spain’s Balearic Islands

The islet maintains a pristine appearance and is protected by the Island Council, which strictly prohibits any type of construction on the natural reserve.

On Monday (August 13), the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands issued a statement saying that the production company never requested authorization from the Department to carry out the filming and that “preliminary investigation actions have been initiated.”

The privately owned, uninhabited islet stretches 1.8 miles (3 kilometers) long and is only half a mile (800 meters) wide

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Natural Environment further clarified that the alleged breach would not constitute a crime against the environment, given that permission to film the music video may have been granted if they had the necessary authorization.

The department alluded to one section of the Natural Resources Management Plan, which states that “photographic, cinematographic or videographic reports” for an “advertising or commercial exhibition purpose” require express authorization of the ministry.

Artists wishing to film in S’Espalmador must obtain express authorization from the government

The singer is set to release her seventh studio album, titled 143, in September.

The first single from the record, Woman’s World, received poor reviews from critics and didn’t climb to the top of the charts like Katy’s previous hits like Hot n Cold and I Kissed A Girl.

The upbeat song was described as “feminism gone wrong,” as it mixes elements of female empowerment with hypersexualization.

The government stated that “preliminary investigation actions have been initiated,” as the production company didn’t request authorization to film there

For Woman’s World and Lifetimes, the 39-year-old star worked with producer Dr. Luke, a decision that was widely criticized online.

In 2014, singer Kesha sued the producer, alleging he had “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [her] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life.”

Dr. Luke denied these claims, and last year, he and Kesha reached an agreement to settle a years-long defamation lawsuit.

