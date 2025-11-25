Who Is Karl-Anthony Towns? Karl-Anthony Towns is a Dominican-American professional basketball player known for his exceptional offensive versatility as a dominant big man. His game often combines traditional post-play with modern perimeter shooting, making him a unique force on the court. His breakout moment arrived in 2016 when he was unanimously named the NBA Rookie of the Year, distinguishing himself with consistent double-double performances. This landmark achievement cemented his status as a formidable talent destined for stardom.

Full Name Karl-Anthony Towns Gender Male Height 7 feet 0 inches (213 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jordyn Woods Net Worth $100 million Nationality American, Dominican Ethnicity African American, Dominican American Education St. Joseph High School, University of Kentucky Father Karl Towns Sr. Mother Jacqueline Cruz Siblings Lachelle Towns, Malaika Towns

Early Life and Education Born in Edison, New Jersey, Karl-Anthony Towns was immersed in basketball from a young age, with his father, Karl Towns Sr., a former college player, coaching him early on. His mother, Jacqueline Cruz, instilled a strong Dominican heritage, influencing his dual nationality. He attended St. Joseph High School, leading them to multiple state championships, before a standout year at the University of Kentucky where he earned All-American honors, showcasing his talent before being the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Notable Relationships Currently, Karl-Anthony Towns is in a high-profile relationship with model and social media influencer Jordyn Woods, with whom he has been publicly dating since 2020. Their relationship became Instagram-official in September 2020 after years of friendship. Towns and Woods do not have any children. They frequently share glimpses of their life together on social media, supporting each other’s careers.

Career Highlights As a prolific big man in the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns has redefined the center position with his elite three-point shooting and scoring prowess. He and Dirk Nowitzki are the only 7-footers to ever win the NBA Three-Point Contest. He consistently delivers impressive statistics, including multiple seasons averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds. Beyond the court, Towns has leveraged his profile through endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Gatorade. He has also cultivated a significant presence in the sports trading card community, often sharing pack openings on his YouTube and Instagram channels. To date, Towns has collected numerous accolades, including the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2016, five NBA All-Star selections, and three All-NBA Third Team honors, solidifying his place among the league’s top talents.