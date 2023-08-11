Lady Rages At Workers To “Fix” Puddle By Her Parking Spot, Has To Park On Flooded Street For A Week

When trying to “fix” something, it often pays off to put things into perspective to find the optimal solution and refrain from making it worse. However, some people haven’t developed such a habit and tend to demand services straight away. At least a woman from today’s story did, as she refused to wait until the recommended time to repair a crack in her parking space. To the amusement of others, the weather as well as the vital substance under discussion, namely water, seemed to collaborate with a firm owner in their simple yet beautiful revenge, coming in big, refreshing amounts.

A Karen demanded the crack in her garage be fixed today! as the floor in her parking space was slightly wet

The firm owner did his best, explaining that they would fix it as soon as the rainy season was over

The woman proceeded to call the team every hour and threatened to sue if they did not come that very day

A story, as brought up by a Redditor who owns a small construction firm, revolves around the process put in place of building waterproof underground parking spaces and one unhappy Karen that had to fight it and have it her way.

The process included around 2,000 sqm of concrete that was bound to have some cracks and leaks, that the construction workers would fix in due time.

As most can already guess, Karen would not put up with a crack that was putting out a little water, so she had to step on a wet surface, despite there not even being a puddle.

Refusing to wait until the rainy season was over as per the construction firm owner’s recommendation, the woman proceeded with making calls to the company every single hour that day and disrespecting everyone while she was at it.

Eventually, the construction workers showed up in the rainiest week of the year and diligently extended their work to one week, while Karen got to park in the literally flooded street with 2-3 cm water level for this very week.

The streets were literally flooded and the woman had to park in 2-3 cm pools of water for a week

