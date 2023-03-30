‘Karen’ Parks In Family’s Driveway And, When Asked To Leave, Poses As The Owner Of The House

People lie all the time. Perhaps it’s to protect someone, escape punishment, or cover up an embarrassing situation – the point is that, usually, despite it still being wrong, the reasoning is somewhat logical.

The star of today’s tale, though, took it to a whole new level. The thing is, u/Top-Studio8028 recently headed to an opening ceremony for their local park but, shortly after arriving, noticed that someone had parked in their driveway. Upon confronting the so-called “Karen,” instead of moving her car elsewhere, the woman protested and claimed to be the true owner of the house.

Woman pulls into strangers’ driveway to access an opening ceremony at the local park

The family notices the car and reports it to the traffic controller on duty for the event

“Karen parked in my driveway then claimed the house was hers” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to entitled parents to tell its members a tale about encountering a mother who parked in their driveway and instead of simply moving her vehicle elsewhere, caused a ruckus and claimed to be the true owner of the property. The post managed to garner 3.7K upvotes as well as 126 comments discussing the situation.

Now, having a stranger parked in your driveway is not always an end-of-the-world type of issue – however, the majority will probably agree that it is a pretty darn rude move.

Of course, life is an unpredictable thing, and it’s possible that a person or two may have found themselves having to resort to the nearest driveway to manage whatever troubles they could’ve been going through at that moment – but most of the time, it all stems from good old audacity.

The post’s creator, on the other hand, faced an issue that was not only uncivil but on the verge of being a little crazy too. A public event took place in the neighborhood, and you have chosen to park on someone’s property? Kudos to the woman for believing in her ability to stay unnoticed, I guess, but who in their right mind would engage in a literal lie clash and argue about being the real owner of the house while facing its actual residents?

Unfortunately, we can only guess what was going through the woman’s head during the so-called performance that she decided to put on in front of the traffic controller and the family itself. Maybe it’s the embarrassment of being caught, and she simply wanted to lie her way out of the situation to avoid the humiliation, or perhaps she is just a “Karen” who knew exactly what she was doing.

When confronted, the culprit argues that she’s the true owner of the property – however, gets exposed shortly after

Generally speaking, there’s no law against individuals who park on private lands – however, it does technically count as trespassing. But if you’re looking to involve that person with authorities, chances are, nothing will be done as it’s more of a civil offense rather than a criminal one.

When it comes to dealing with such situations, despite sounding like the most basic cliché ever, you need to try and stay composed. Anger will not get you anywhere, plus there’s always a slight but nevertheless present chance that the parked individual had some kind of an emergency or simply parked there in error.

If the conversation turns into something unpleasant or if you suspect that the vehicle has been abandoned – wait no more and contact the police.

There are also a couple of safety measures you could take into consideration if you have been a repeat victim of unwelcomed guests. For instance, “no parking” or “private parking” signs, installing fixed bollards, a fence or a gate could also be a great idea, and last but certainly not least – get CCTV to protect yourself from any mishaps.

Well, enough of the blabbering; what do you think about the author’s story? Have you ever dealt with anything similar?

