‘Karen’ Client Says Employee Wouldn’t Dare To Hang Up During A Phone Argument, He Maliciously Complies

Putting a Karen in her place is every service worker’s dream, but they usually can’t do anything about a rude customer without receiving punishment from management. But if they get a chance to maliciously comply, they will take it and it will feel good.

The lucky person who gladly fulfilled a Karen’s request knowing it would benefit him more than her and wouldn’t cause him trouble was Reddit user ithinkitmightbe. He was thrilled to hang up on one when she dared him to do it.

The Original Poster (OP) works for an electronics company and his job is to do sales over the phone. The company was very serious about fraud and allowed the employee to make sure that the person placing an order is the account holder.

He explained in the comments that even if he bent the rules for a person who was using a relative’s account, it wouldn’t work because the bank would simply reject the payment after finding out that there were discrepancies in the information.

When you work with customers, it is inevitable that you encounter Karens, or rude and stupid people in general. If you are more of a sensitive person, it will ruin your mood or make you reconsider your career path. But this time the story has a satisfying ending.

The employee got a call from a woman wanting to place an order. Both of them went through the security protocol of checking personal information and the payment method. Before finishing the order, the woman told the OP that the card she would be paying with was her dad’s and asked if it would cause problems.

This was an issue and the employee explained that if her dad was the account holder, he needed to place this order himself, and the Karen didn’t take it well. She cussed at the OP and called him names and the question is, why would she ask the question if she didn’t think it would be a problem and if she sensed that it could be a problem, why did she become so aggressive over it?

A Karen’s mind isn’t for us to understand and maybe we don’t want to. At last the OP had had enough and warned the customer that if she continued using such language, he would terminate the call.

Not expecting that a service worker could actually terminate the call and assuming that their job is to leave a customer happy, she completely changed her tone when the employee complied with her request to terminate it. The OP gladly wished her a nice day and hung up. Only people who have worked in the service industry can imagine what a good feeling that must have been.

What made it even sweeter to the man was that he theorized “that they were brought up in a household where they were never told no, and that if they tell and be abusive enough, they’ll get what they want.” And this time they didn’t.

Also, the OP is not far from the truth. Although experts aren’t entirely sure what makes people become entitled and expect privileges and special treatment when they don’t deserve it, Society for Personality and Social Psychology gives an explanation that most researchers agree on.

They said, “researchers have pointed to factors such as how people are treated by their parents and other authority figures, messages from the media, and other life events, especially those that make people feel that they are special.”

But entitlement isn’t entirely a negative behavior. Psychotherapist and psychoanalyst F. Diane Barth says that “Entitlement, or the sense that we have the right to have something, can be a healthy expectation. It is, for example, a normal part of a child’s psychological development to think that he or she is the center of the world.”

She adds that it is the parents’ job to help their children “begin to recognize that while their own self is important, it is also equally important to recognize and respect the rights of others.”

We sure are entitled to certain things like human rights, safety or religious freedom, but the most important thing here to understand is that taking the things we are entitled to should not harm others.

In this situation, the Karen became pretty abusive and was asking the employee to commit fraud, so that certainly didn’t work. But do you think that the way the OP handled it taught the customer a lesson? Do you think such adults can change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

