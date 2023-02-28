Woman Thinks Showing Her Naked Body Is Payment Enough For Pizza, Gets The Police Called On Her

It’s no big secret that every job has its own dangers.

Stress, slips, trips and falls, ergonomic injuries, chemical-related harm, fires – the list could go on and on. But sometimes, protecting one’s personal safety from others while on the job is just as significant to bear in mind, if not more so.

This netizen recently took online to retell a story from 2004. Back then, the man worked for Pizza Hut, and when he stopped by to drop off yet another pie, a customer greeted him unclothed and demanded the order for free.

“Karen complains about having to pay for pizza after answering her door naked” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to shaming entitled folk, to tell its members a tale about the time he was flashed when delivering pizza. The post managed to garner nearly 2K upvotes as well as 154 comments discussing the situation.

Did you know that according to a 2021 piece from The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, data shows that 5.8% or about one in 17 of all adults say they have been a victim of indecent exposure since they turned 16? Since there are no official statistics for the US, we can only guess that the numbers are somewhat similar.

These days, indecent exposure is considered a misdemeanor in most states, but it seems like back in 2004, the culprit of the story didn’t care for any laws.

So, almost two decades ago, the post’s creator was working for Pizza Hut. At that time, the man was already in a long-term relationship with his son’s mother, so despite all the perverted fantasies that some might have, he was absolutely appalled that a customer would do such a thing.

Upon seeing the woman in her “birthday suit,” the employee chose to remain professional and tell her the price of the pizza so he could leg it as fast as possible. “Alishia,” on the other hand, was having none of it and said that since she gave the man a free show, she wanted the pie for free.

The poor delivery guy revealed that he was not at liberty to give her the pizza free of charge as he wasn’t a manager, perhaps thinking that the woman would back up, pay and get the circus over with.

She then tries to tell the police that she was sexually assaulted – however, later admits to perjuring her statement

The offender was not giving up and dared to hit up the manager and demand a complimentary pizza for giving a “free full body show.” The higher-up then called the author and instructed him to bring the pizza back and call the authorities for indecent exposure. The guy did just that, but “Alishia” tried to tell the police that he had sexually assaulted her. u/DemonMaster2162 left right after the phone call, and the cops showed up at the restaurant shortly after to collect a sworn statement. After “Alishia” heard that he gave said statement in front of his son’s mother, she admitted to perjuring herself. In the comments section, the author was applauded for being professional, and it was also revealed that the woman allegedly did it a couple of times and is now in jail. What do you think about this?