Who Is Kano? Kane Brett Robinson is a British rapper, songwriter, and actor, celebrated for his sharp lyrical prowess and authentic storytelling. He has significantly influenced the UK grime scene with his distinctive sound. His breakout moment arrived with his acclaimed role as Sully in the Channel 4 and Netflix crime drama Top Boy, which garnered him widespread recognition beyond music. Kano also received a MOBO Award for Best Album for Made in the Manor.

Full Name Kane Brett Robinson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity Jamaican Descent Education Langdon Secondary School Siblings Lee Robinson Kids One child

Early Life and Education Raised by his Jamaican mother, a PE teacher, Kane Brett Robinson grew up in East Ham, London, in a household rich with reggae and soundsystem culture. He was a talented semi-professional footballer in his youth, playing for teams like Chelsea and West Ham United by age thirteen. He attended Langdon Secondary School where he began dabbling in music. His older brother, Lee “Chopper” Robinson, an aspiring DJ, influenced his early forays into MCing over UK garage tracks.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of privacy has marked Kano’s personal life, with few details about his relationships becoming public knowledge. He has been in a long-term relationship with British screenwriter and performer Sophia Leonie for over a decade. Robinson and Leonie welcomed their first child in 2023. He has kept further aspects of his romantic life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Kane Brett Robinson solidified his status as a grime pioneer with his 2005 debut album Home Sweet Home, following the underground success of his single “P’s & Q’s.” His critically acclaimed 2016 album Made in the Manor reached number eight on the UK Albums Chart and earned a MOBO Award for Best Album. Beyond music, Robinson launched a successful acting career, most notably portraying Gerard “Sully” Sullivan in the crime drama series Top Boy, which saw a major revival on Netflix. He also appeared in the film The Kitchen.