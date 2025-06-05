ADVERTISEMENT

When life gets a bit tough or a tad boring, the internet’s always there to boost your mood. When you spot a witty post or a relatable meme, you suddenly feel a bit more connected to the rest of the world. Whatever you’re thinking and feeling, someone out there is as well. And that’s a comforting thought.

Boasting a following of a quarter of a million social media users, the ‘Just Girly Things’ Facebook group shares funny, relatable, and sometimes completely random memes. We’ve curated a list of their freshest posts to amuse you, and you can check them out below.

#1

Bronze statues of a couple lying side by side, holding hands, representing cute and wholesome love forever.

Brittani Lou Report

    #2

    Red cup filled with dark liquid displaying a heartfelt quote about love and being unapologetically themselves in cute and wholesome posts.

    Brittani Lou Report

    #3

    Young girl with braided hair looking at her reflection as an elderly woman, illustrating cute and wholesome posts about life.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    Crafting successful content for social media takes a lot of hard work and insight. That being said, you also can’t discount the impact that pure luck has: sometimes, random posts go viral because the stars line up and the timing’s great. In the meantime, what seems like objectively great memes might sometimes get lost in people’s feeds.

    Good and bad luck are unavoidable. You never know what might resonate with your loyal followers, target audience… or complete strangers on the internet. So, it’s best to keep trying new things until something works instead of getting upset that your first batch of memes didn’t quite make you a social media superstar (yet!).
    #4

    A funny and relatable cute and wholesome post about money and self-reflection shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    ariibay Report

    #5

    Young woman in casual clothes expressing confidence and respect, featured in cute and wholesome posts shared by a group of girlies.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    #6

    Creepy doll with red hair and white outfit behind glass case in a cute and wholesome posts collection.

    Posh Goth Report

    Instead of fretting about luck, digital creators ought to focus on the things they can actually control. Things like the quality of their images, the fonts they use, the brief-but-punchy captions, posting consistently, carving out a niche for their chosen topics, and testing out new formats.

    Going viral might be part science, part art, and part luck, but if you consistently share engaging, entertaining, valuable content, sooner or later, you should get people’s attention. Adding a dash of relatable humor never hurts, either! But it’s best to focus on relatability, not just being witty.
    #7

    Young woman with long black hair and layered necklaces looking thoughtful, illustrating a cute and wholesome post moment.

    Sierra Noland Report

    #8

    Illustration of a girl with dark hair and a cursed antique mirror, surrounded by candles and spooky decor, cute and wholesome vibes.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #9

    Animated scene of a man and woman having a conversation at a table, capturing cute and wholesome moments shared by friends.

    Bre Williamson Report

    Speaking with the team at The Journal of Consumer Research, Marketing expert Jonah Berger at the Wharton School said there are six principles that drive what people talk about and share.

    These six things make up the acronym STEPPS, and the letters stand for social currency, triggers, emotion, public, practical value, and stories. For example, in terms of social currency, the more something makes someone look good, the more likely they are to pass it on.
    #10

    Social media post suggesting to start Halloween parties early, featured in cute and wholesome posts shared by dedicated girlies.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #11

    A social media post sharing a cute and wholesome message about a woman’s silence as a final warning.

    mie_maryerm Report

    #12

    Cute and wholesome post featuring a soft teddy bear angel with a floral halo and wings holding a heart.

    𝓢𝓸𝓻𝓬𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓭 Report

    Furthermore, Berger explained that something that’s top-of-mind will become tip-of-the-gonue. People also tend to share the things that arouse their emotions, whether they’re positive, like excitement or humor, or negative, like anger and anxiety. Moreover, human beings imitate what they see others do in public.

    Content that’s practical and useful is also shared more, as people want to help others. And content that is part of a broader narrative can be more successful than when it’s just, for instance, a straightforward ad.

    That’s not to say that if you do all of those things, something will become a viral sensation. However, it can improve your content’s average performance.
    #13

    Cute and wholesome post of a bird wearing a pink bow hair clip with a hopeful and calm expression

    Sweet Berry Report

    #14

    Motivational quote about potential with animated girl character, cute and wholesome post from a dedicated group.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    #15

    Wholesome illustration of a girl beside the ocean, with text about birth, shared in a cute girlies group post.

    Shy Adler Report

    According to Listen+Learn Research, because people are emotional beings, the virality of content depends a lot on whether or not it can trigger specific emotional responses. Three emotional triggers are particularly effective in getting people to respond: awe, laughter, and amusement.

    Novelty is also a major factor in virality. New and unusual content, including different meme formats, is likely to catch people’s attention. On the flip side, even though old formats can be successful, they might eventually grow stale, and your followers will migrate to other groups and creators that feel fresher and more innovative.
    #16

    Animation of a red-haired girl peacefully sleeping under a sparkling blanket, showing cute and wholesome vibes.

    Summer Breakiron Report

    #17

    Cute blue bird talking to a small amphibian with funny captions in a wholesome and lighthearted post.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #18

    Collage of cute and wholesome girlies moments showing animated and real-life expressions of joy and relaxation.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    Meanwhile, some of the main reasons why people share content are to grow and nourish their relationships, feel more involved in the world, bring valuable and entertaining content to the people they know, define themselves to others, and spread the word about the causes they care about.
    #19

    Decorative black and gold vintage objects including a heart-shaped tray and candelabra in a cute and wholesome posts collection.

    Farrah Daws Report

    #20

    Tweet from a dedicated group of girlies sharing a cute and wholesome post about needing tight hugs at night.

    prettyposted__ Report

    #21

    Bratz doll in pink outfit with text about a feminine urge, part of cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    In just under a year since it was founded in July 2024, ‘Just Girly Things’ has grown by leaps and bounds. As things stand right now, the public Facebook group has 754.1k followers. ‘Just Girly Things’ is mainly focused on awesome memes and the “fun girly vibes.” However, this group is not a place for people to post selfies, shopping hauls, or ask for advice.

    Other topics and types of content that are discouraged include things like rage bait, news, celebrity-related posts, videos, spam, sales stuff, and irrelevant links. Originally, the group’s creators had decided to call it ‘Girly Tings’ but decided to go for a different name almost immediately. According to the group’s founders, ‘Just Girly Things’ is a place for memes, girly inspo, and “ALL things Girly related.”
    #22

    Cute and wholesome quote by Eric Carle with illustration of a green caterpillar, promoting kindness and art in life.

    Sleigha Alexis Report

    #23

    Tweet by Helen Kingston humorously pondering if the Virgin Mary preferred being called Mary, shared in a cute and wholesome posts collection.

    kingstonwrites Report

    #24

    Motivational pink text graphic about working for the lifestyle in a cute and wholesome posts theme.

    Unique Cc Report

    The administrators and moderators want the group to be a very inclusive place. They urge everyone to “please stay peaceful and demure,” as they are “quick to ban people” who “aren’t acting right.”

    Meanwhile, anyone who spots a “hater” or a person being less than kind to other members of the group ought to notify the admins and mods immediately.
    #25

    Pink bear wearing heart-shaped sunglasses with caption about healing and falling in love, cute and wholesome posts theme.

    Batty Babyok Report

    #26

    Wholesome quote about two weird souls having fun together, featured in cute and wholesome posts by a dedicated group.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #27

    Person wearing a graphic t-shirt and mask standing on beach with waves in background in cute and wholesome posts.

    Nëva Lâckin Report

    There’s also a big focus on quality posts. So, for example, sharing low-quality and heavily pixelated images is a big mistake. Meanwhile, you should try to patch the group’s aesthetic with your posts.

    The team running ‘Just Girly Things’ says that it’s a safe space for all women to feel comfortable to “talk about things.” The mods and admins also want to make sure that all new members are ‘girlies,’ a gender-neutral term they use to refer to people who are safe to be around.
    #28

    Pink crystals and a rose-shaped holder with a clear sphere, surrounded by various healing stones on a white surface.

    𝓢𝓸𝓻𝓬𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓭 Report

    #29

    Young woman with long blonde hair squatting near a vintage car, with text about angels and spirit guides overlayed.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #30

    Young man in colorful shirt and backward cap, caption about subtle hints, representing cute and wholesome posts.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    Real talk; which of these memes made you laugh the most? Which pics did you relate to the most, dear Pandas? How’s your day going so far? We’d love to hear from you!

    If you have a moment or two, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post. And don’t forget to join ‘Just Girly Things’ if you’re a fan of their type of content.
    #31

    Person standing in front of multiple large screens displaying various images, illustrating cute and wholesome posts.

    Pink Petal Palace Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post featuring a playful quote about wanting something as much as Plankton wanted the Krabby Patty formula.

    firelations Report

    #33

    Inspirational tweet about self-love and personal growth shared in a collection of cute and wholesome posts by a group of girlies.

    theonlymiyam Report

    #34

    Inspirational quote on a pink background, part of cute and wholesome posts shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Fairy Box Shop Report

    #35

    Animated woman sitting by a mirror with a positive affirmation text, showcasing cute and wholesome inspirational vibes.

    Brittani Lou Report

    #36

    Illustration showing two contrasting characters representing two personalities in a cute and wholesome style.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #37

    Two women having a humorous conversation in an office setting, showcasing cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Alexis Greer Report

    #38

    Illustration showing quiet person’s mind filled with a funny, wholesome post shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #39

    Inspirational love quote with glowing letters spelling love, part of cute and wholesome posts shared by dedicated girlies group.

    Tina R Watts Report

    #40

    Woman in a fur coat with floral background and text about ruining sleep schedule for more alone time in a cute wholesome post.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #41

    Emoji-filled social media post with Halloween-themed icons, reflecting cute and wholesome vibes shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #42

    Model wearing a cute pink and lavender dress with frill details and a high slit, showcasing a wholesome fashion moment.

    Samii Thatsme Report

    #43

    Cute and wholesome meme featuring a surreal creature apologizing for being intense about everything in a playful way

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #44

    Wholesome and cute art gallery featuring pastel paintings with charming characters shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #45

    Illustration of three fashionable girls in a mall scene, reflecting cute and wholesome posts shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #46

    Cute and wholesome girlie characters with funny expressions illustrating girls left alone with their thoughts for two minutes

    Gorbage Memes Report

    #47

    Cartoon girls with purple lighting and humorous text about arguing with a str8 man, reflecting cute and wholesome posts.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #48

    Collage of blue dogs from different generations paired with a photo of a man, featuring cute and wholesome posts.

    Eda Rose Report

    #49

    Cartoon of two characters with one wearing a pink bow, surrounded by cute and wholesome handbags and shopping bags.

    Emma Jane Report

    #50

    Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh with a wholesome quote about positive energy, from cute and wholesome posts by girlies.

    Sleigha Alexis Report

    #51

    Inspirational quote about self-love and acceptance shared in cute and wholesome posts by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    #52

    A group of foxes curled up together forming a heart shape, showcasing a cute and wholesome moment.

    Jax Moonbeam Report

    #53

    Woman in black hoodie with crossed arms, expressing a mean attitude, reflecting cute and wholesome girlies posts.

    Kayla King Report

    #54

    Woman with vintage hairstyle holding a cigarette, sharing a sarcastic and wholesome post about emotions and confidence.

    Lumi Ren Report

    #55

    Strawberry Shortcake character evolution through the years, featured in cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #56

    Young woman writing with motivational text overlaid about strength, wisdom, and bravery in a cute and wholesome post.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #57

    Funny selfie meme showing a distorted face with a blonde wig, highlighting cute and wholesome girlies posts humor.

    Pepper Renae Anne Report

    #58

    Different footwear styles showing cute and wholesome fashion moods with a sparkly high heel and a casual sneaker.

    Summer Breakiron Report

    #59

    Silhouette of a girl with a bow, accompanied by a cute and wholesome post about love language being crazy and hard to handle.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #60

    Woman relaxed with drink in hand by bar, caption about confidence, featuring cute and wholesome posts theme.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #61

    Cartoon girl applying lipstick with caption about getting cuter and wiser after heartbreak in cute and wholesome posts.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #62

    Two photos of a woman showing a serious look versus a playful expression, highlighting cute and wholesome personality posts.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    #63

    Young woman with a high ponytail talking on the phone, smiling, with a meme text about energy and apologizing.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #64

    Animated character with black hair looks at red mark on hand, reflecting a cute and wholesome moment shared by a group of girlies.

    𝓢𝓸𝓻𝓬𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓭 Report

    #65

    Handwritten motivation on a notebook page with soft pink flowers in a vase, showing cute and wholesome vibes.

    Marsanne A Petty Report

    #66

    Digital art of a girl smoking in a tiled room with text overlay, part of cute and wholesome posts shared by a girlies group.

    Farrah Daws Report

    #67

    Cartoon character with makeup looking tired surrounded by alcohol bottles and wings, illustrating cute and wholesome girlies posts.

    Skiler Lashay Holder Report

    #68

    Illustration of a girl kissing her reflection in a mirror, symbolizing cute and wholesome twin flame self-love.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    #69

    Illustration of a girl in a blue dress and pink heels with long hair, representing cute and wholesome posts by girlies.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #70

    Hairbrush filled with fallen hair strands representing a relatable cute and wholesome post about hair loss this year.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    #71

    Text message conversation showing someone repeatedly saying they will be sleeping later, fitting cute and wholesome posts theme.

    Jharna A. Report

    #72

    Animated blonde girl with purple aura and butterflies, smiling with caption about purple aura smelling like candy.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #73

    Two animated girls lying in bed with a pink floral blanket, caption about shared experiences in different fonts, cute and wholesome posts.

    Sleigha Alexis Report

    #74

    Two cats, one black and one white, sit in a grassy field with a cute and wholesome quote about uniqueness.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #75

    Knight in black armor and a woman in white dress sharing a wholesome moment about books and reading together.

    Brittani Lou Report

    #76

    Cartoon character with yellow legs and pink shoes showing mysterious leg bruises in a cute and wholesome post.

    Emma Jane Report

    #77

    Doll holding Red Bull can with caption about addiction, cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies group.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #78

    Person floating peacefully in serene water with text about choosing peace, representing cute and wholesome posts.

    Nëva Lâckin Report

    #79

    Two girls with butterfly wings sitting in a field, sharing cute and wholesome moments in a peaceful outdoor setting.

    Nëva Lâckin Report

    #80

    Heart-shaped arrangement of colorful flowers and butterflies with a wholesome life quote, perfect for cute and wholesome posts.

    Anna Darwin Report

    #81

    Colorful butterfly resting on a light surface with a wholesome inspirational quote about timing and fate.

    Brittani Lou Report

    #82

    Text post about wanting princess treatment but acting like Frank Gallagher, illustrating cute and wholesome posts by girlies.

    Eda Rose Report

    #83

    Blonde girl outdoors with text about genuine compliments, highlighting cute and wholesome posts from a dedicated group.

    Nëva Lâckin Report

    #84

    Two women holding small dogs in front of an American flag background, featuring cute and wholesome posts.

    Jewelz Moss Report

    #85

    Two cute bears sitting with flowers, symbolizing wholesome and cute posts shared by a dedicated group.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #86

    Inspirational text post offering encouragement and positivity, shared by a dedicated group of girlies in cute and wholesome posts.

    Marsanne A Petty Report

    #87

    Social media post listing cute and wholesome traits that make a guy attractive, shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #88

    Illustration of girl on laptop in bedroom, representing cute and wholesome posts shared by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Lex Sn Report

    #89

    Group of people celebrating with a woman being lifted up, representing cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Jasminee Daisha Report

    #90

    Screenshot of a cute and wholesome social media post about pouring love into your glass, shared by a dedicated group.

    Cory Vaughn Report

    #91

    Hand holding heart-shaped cup with pink straws and cute decor, reflecting cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Emma Jane Report

    #92

    Text post humor about relationship struggles, breakups, and social media blocking, from cute and wholesome posts.

    Eda Rose Report

    #93

    Motivational quote emphasizing improving yourself over proving yourself in cute and wholesome posts shared by girlies.

    Reba Freeman Garner Report

    #94

    Illustration showing a girl's hardest decision between long wavy hair and short straight hair with pink bows cute and wholesome posts.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    #95

    Screenshot of a humorous text post with the phrase aaaaaaand you’re banished from the realm, representing cute and wholesome posts.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #96

    Moss-covered rocks and trees with a spiral symbol, featuring a heartfelt message in a cute and wholesome nature setting.

    Brittney Alexis Report

    #97

    Handwritten quote about love and energy drink surrounded by cute cherry illustrations, cute and wholesome posts theme.

    Sleigha Alexis Report

    #98

    Text post explaining the brain replaying best memories for 7 minutes after death, a cute and wholesome moment.

    Navoda Tharangani Report

    #99

    Text post in white on black background sharing a cute and wholesome message about love and connection.

    Lilith Noir Report

    #100

    Animated girl lying on her stomach with playful socks, caption about chilling in eternal cycles of death and rebirth, cute and wholesome post.

    Nëva Lâckin Report

    #101

    Animated girl with long blonde hair and motivational text about becoming the healthiest and happiest version of yourself.

    Tay Wavvy Report

    #102

    Cute and wholesome cartoon characters with funny text about trauma and lore on a pink background for girlies group posts.

    Driscoll Trinity Report

    #103

    Illustration of a stylish girl with text about struggle and relationships, featuring cute and wholesome posts from a girlies group.

    Azhaya Lax Report

    #104

    A serene statue covered in moss and orange mushrooms, representing cute and wholesome posts from a dedicated group.

    Breezy Bre Report

    #105

    Text post with a quote about genuine love, shared among cute and wholesome posts by a dedicated group of girlies.

    Cory Vaughn Report

    #106

    Illustration of a girl with blue eyes and black hair sharing a cute and wholesome post about wallet and thighs.

    Emma Jane Report

