As November unfolds, a festive spirit begins to permeate the air, and it’s not just the falling leaves that signal the arrival of the holiday season.

In today’s culture, the countdown to Christmas commences well before December, with people and brands alike embracing the early anticipation.

The festive spirit is especially filling our screens as Christmas TV commercials are rapidly making their way back into the spotlight.

Numerous ads this year feature A-list celebrities, including Michael Bublé, Rick Astley, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

John Lewis’ unveiled its new Christmas ad, and instead of featuring celebrities, it featured a story centered on a boy and his Venus flytrap

Released on Thursday (November 9), the latest John Lewis commercial, titled Snapper, The Perfect Tree, takes a different route, and narrates the story of a young boy and a Venus flytrap.

“It will be hoping the theme of family values works,” Catherine Shuttleworth, a retail expert explained.

John Lewis’s Customer Director, Charlotte Lock, shared with the BBC that the company “asked for something that moved us on from last year and was different”.

Joining the ranks of renowned brands, John Lewis is now broadcasting its holiday message to households across the UK.

Catherine explained: “The overall theme in this year’s Christmas adverts is glitz, fame, and fun.”

“John Lewis has opted instead for a vision of a modern family Christmas. Let’s see if it works.”

Accompanied by the melodic tones of Andrea Bocelli singing Festa, the British high-end department store’s new commercial features young Alfie planting his Christmas tree, which unexpectedly transforms into a carnivorous Venus flytrap named Snapper.

Despite initial surprises, Alfie’s family comes to embrace this unconventional tradition, enlisting Snapper’s help in unwrapping Christmas presents.

In contrast to the subdued tone of last year’s ad, this year’s installment shifts its focus to the themes of family and the evolution of cherished traditions.

“It’s not the tradition itself that matters, it’s how it brings together families and loved ones,” Charlotte said.

This year’s John Lewis Christmas ad shifts its focus to the themes of family and the evolution of cherished traditions

John Lewis’ adorable Venus flytrap advert was well received by YouTube viewers.

A woman commented: “Oh gosh I LOVE IT.

“You’ve managed to get wacky/weird, but also heartfelt, and I love the continuing idea of embracing your own traditions.

“I look forward to the JL Christmas ads every year and this one made me grin.”

A YouTube user wrote: “Haha that was cute, wasn’t the happy-sad sort of thing I usually expect from a John Lewis ad but honestly I think just some light-hearted silliness like this is very much needed.”

A third commentator chimed in: “All your other ads have instantly been erased from my mind by the power of this unconventional Christmas tree, I love it.”

“Absolute comedy gold. I was crying with laughter. I can imagine the ad execs pitching this idea to John Lewis… Well done John Lewis. This is the best one yet!” another person commented.

Numerous retailers have invested significantly in securing the presence of well-known personalities for their campaigns.

Sascha Darroch-Davies, the co-founder of the creative music agency DLMDD, explained that many opt for celebrities “because they have cultural currency”.

He told the British broadcaster: “There’s not a lot of risk-taking at Christmas.

“Celebrities are a formula that has worked before.

“It’s a tough time for retailers. Many are struggling. They know this is usually a safe bet.”

Featuring Andrea Bocelli’s Festa, a boy named Alfie plants a Christmas tree, which unexpectedly transforms into a carnivorous Venus flytrap named Snapper

Marks and Spencer wasted no time in unveiling its Christmas food advertisement, featuring the delightful return of Dawn French as a festive fairy.

The ensemble also includes Hollywood actors and Wrexham football club co-chairmen, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, lending their voices to ‘the Mittens’ in the six-part ad.

In a whimsical dance through the house, the trio concludes in the dining room, where a table showcases an M&S Christmas feast.

The retailer’s Christmas clothing and home commercial also enlists other familiar faces, such as actors Zawe Ashton and Hannah Waddingham, Queer Eye presenter Tan France, and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

While John Lewis explores the evolution of traditions, M&S’s ad suggests a more direct approach—encouraging people to discard Christmas traditions they no longer hold dear.

In a different festive realm, Michael Bublé has been brought back for Christmas, headlining Asda’s advertisement this year.

The singer assumes the position of Asda’s chief quality officer, wielding influence over the significant decisions regarding the nation’s Christmas culinary choices.

Social media witnessed predominantly favorable reactions, with some expressing astonishment at the musician’s ability to act alongside his singing prowess.

However, a segment of viewers felt that the ad didn’t quite measure up to the success of last year’s Elf-themed campaign.

“John Lewis has opted instead for a vision of a modern family Christmas,” a retail expert explained

In a bid to make an impact, Sainsbury’s enlisted the 1980s icon Rick Astley, featuring him alongside actual supermarket employees as they delve into the culinary choices for Santa’s Christmas dinner.

This marks a significant year for Rick, including his debut performance at the Glastonbury Festival in June, where he led a massive sing-along to some of his timeless hits.

The singer gained internet fame through the Rickrolling meme, a prank in which users are lured into clicking on an unrelated link only to be redirected to his renowned song, Never Gonna Give You Up.

“Winning over shoppers’ hearts and minds is quite challenging in the cost of living crisis so you’ve got to really find a way to make a people smile,” Catherine said.

She continued: “Bublé and Rick Astley achieve that.

“People are wanting to get excited for Christmas, and that’s what these ads do.”

You can watch John Lewis’ new Christmas ad below:

Not all of this year’s Christmas adverts have a star line-up.

Opting to steer clear of celebrities, Argos has chosen the animated pair Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur for its holiday campaign.

Meanwhile, Lidl adhered to the reliable formula of featuring a beloved furry friend—a perennial favorite for Christmas advertisements.

The commercial follows a raccoon going above and beyond to make one young boy’s day exceptionally memorable.

According to the Advertising Association and World Advertising Research Centre, advertisers are set to spend a record £9.5bn during this Christmas season.

The association states that this represents a 4.8% increase from last year’s record spend of £9bn.

Moreover, research revealed that nearly half (48%) of all adults credit Christmas ads with helping to spark gift ideas, while 70% of young adults (25-34) find Christmas ads to be the ultimate festive mood booster.

With the release of John Lewis’ new Christmas ad, people declared the holiday season finally “started”