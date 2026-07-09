Who Is Jimmy Smits? Jimmy L. Smits is an American actor recognized for embodying principled and deeply human characters across acclaimed television dramas and major film franchises. His commanding presence consistently lends a nuanced authenticity to every role, cementing his reputation for versatile and impactful performances. He first captivated audiences as attorney Victor Sifuentes on the groundbreaking legal drama L.A. Law, securing an Emmy Award for his compelling performance. This breakout role swiftly established Smits as a formidable and respected presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Jimmy L. Smits Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Wanda De Jesus Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rican and Dutch American Education Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn College, Cornell University Father Cornelis Leendert Smits Mother Emilina Pola Siblings Yvonne Smits, Diana Smits Kids Taina Smits, Joaquin Smits

Early Life and Education Family life in Brooklyn, New York, shaped Jimmy L. Smits’ early years. His father, Cornelis Leendert Smits, hailed from Suriname, while his mother, Emilina Pola, was Puerto Rican. This diverse heritage created a multicultural home environment. Smits attended Thomas Jefferson High School before earning a bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College and an MFA from Cornell University. He also spent time in Puerto Rico during his youth, an experience he found initially challenging due to the language barrier. This period fostered an early, keen interest in theater.

Notable Relationships A long-term relationship with actress Wanda De Jesus has marked Jimmy L. Smits’ personal life since 1986. Earlier, he was married to Barbara Smits from 1981 to 1987. Smits shares two children, Taina Smits and Joaquin Smits, with his former wife, Barbara. He maintains a private life focused on family and his enduring partnership.

Career Highlights Jimmy L. Smits’ career is defined by iconic television roles, including attorney Victor Sifuentes on L.A. Law and Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue. He also garnered widespread acclaim as Senator Bail Organa in the Star Wars franchise, appearing in multiple films and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Beyond acting, Smits co-founded the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts in 1997, advocating for Latino representation in media. This initiative supports diverse talent in entertainment, telecommunications, and tech, underscoring his commitment to cultural impact. To date, Smits has collected a Primetime Emmy Award for L.A. Law and a Golden Globe Award for NYPD Blue. He has also earned a Saturn Award for Dexter, cementing his status as a decorated and versatile performer.