“It’s Embarrassing”: Jimmy Fallon Apologizes To The Late Night Show Staff Amid Bombshell Exposé

In response to allegations of a toxic work environment brought to light by Rolling Stone on Thursday and voiced by both current and former staff members, Jimmy Fallon, the iconic late-night show persona, has reportedly extended an apology to his Tonight Show team.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends,” Fallon told the Tonight Show staff during a brief Zoom meeting on Thursday evening, according to both Variety and Rolling Stone.

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people,” Fallon was reported saying. “I feel so bad, I can’t even tell you.”

In the wake of Rolling Stone’s bombshell exposé, where 16 current and former team members came forward with allegations against the 48-year-old host – with not a single one agreeing to speak on the record or say any positive things about working for Fallon – of being “erratic,” drunk at work and creating a “toxic work environment” – far outside the boundaries of what is typically deemed acceptable in the demanding realm of late-night TV.

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” one former employee explained.

“You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

Under Jimmy Fallon’s stewardship since 2014, the Tonight Show has seen an unusual rate of change, with nine showrunners, including Jamie Granet-Bederman, having cycled through the role. This rapid turnover sets it apart from comparable late-night counterparts such as Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The report provides specific instances involving Granet-Bederman, who served as a showrunner from 2020 until March 2022. These incidents encompassed inappropriate remarks, such as asking a Black employee, “What is going on with your hair?”

The employee also recounted witnessing Granet-Bederman making comments regarding people’s food consumption, saying things like, “We’re just eating a lot today and not caring about what we look like?”

Additionally, two employees reported instances of mistreatment by Nedaa Sweiss, who joined the team at the same time as Granet-Bederman, including bullying, intimidation, and verbal outbursts.

During their tenure under showrunner Granet-Bederman, one employee experienced significant weight loss of nearly 20 pounds, felt constantly on edge, and found themselves shedding tears before bedtime every night.

“It just always felt like, ‘You should be grateful that you have a job, and you should be grateful that you have this position at this show, at this network. Everyone wants to be in this spot. You have worked hard to get here — it shouldn’t be a thing where you’re being ungrateful,'” one of the employees said.

Another former employee stated that Granet-Bederman attended an exit interview conducted by HR after they departed from The Tonight Show. The employee expressed feeling as if this presence was “an intimidation tactic.”

This occurrence appeared to align with a recurring pattern where the employee would raise concerns about Granet-Bederman to HR, only to discover that HR would relay the information back to Granet-Bederman.

“It felt as if they were acting in the interest of one person instead of the interests of the greater whole,” the ex-employee explained.

The working environment had such a profound impact that at least three individuals reported grappling with thoughts of suicide.

“Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time,” one former employee shared.

“I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’”

Jimmy Fallon’s representatives have declined to comment to Rolling Stone about his alleged behavior. However, an NBC spokesperson – the TV network where Tonight Show has been airing since 1954 – had this to say: “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.”

“As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

The Tonight Show is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood which have banded Colbert, Meyers, Kimmel, Fallon and John Oliver – some of the most prominent late-night hosts in the US – together to launch a collaborative podcast, ‘Strike Force Five.’ This initiative aims to generate funds to support their dedicated staff members during the ongoing strike period.

However, a source from the show has emphasized that the work environment has undergone notable changes since the arrival of the new showrunner, Chris Miller, in May 2022.

“He’s brought a renewed enthusiasm and positive energy to the show,” the source told Page Six. “Chris prides himself on being available to the staff and a transparent leader.”

