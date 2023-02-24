I Make Jewelry With Copper Wire (11 Pics)
I'm Jasmina, a maker of fantasy and nature-inspired jewelry. I use wire and different kinds of gemstones. Here are some of my creations made with coated copper wire.
An Armlet
It takes me about three to four hours to make this armlet. The beads are labradorites.
A Star Pendant With, Again, A Labradorite Bead
One Of My Favorite Designs, A Crochet Bracelet
A Bracelet
Sometimes I crochet with wire. Crocheting with wire is the same as crocheting with yarn, you just have to put more muscle into it.