I'm Jasmina, a maker of fantasy and nature-inspired jewelry. I use wire and different kinds of gemstones. Here are some of my creations made with coated copper wire.  

#1

An Armlet

It takes me about three to four hours to make this armlet. The beads are labradorites.

#2

A Star Pendant With, Again, A Labradorite Bead

#3

One Of My Favorite Designs, A Crochet Bracelet

#4

A Bracelet

Sometimes I crochet with wire. Crocheting with wire is the same as crocheting with yarn, you just have to put more muscle into it.

#5

A Wire Crochet Moonstone Necklace

#6

A Bracelet

#7

A Mjölnir Pendant

#8

Another Armlet, This Time With A Labradorite Gemstone

#9

A Leaf Armlet. Stats: +70 Charisma When Dealing With The Elves

#10

Another Leaf Armlet, With Labradorite Beads

#11

And Some Pendants Made With Different Gemstones

