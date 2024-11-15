“What Is Wrong With You?”: Fans Slam Jenny Mollen After She Got On A Plane With Lice

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were outraged after actress Jenny Mollen, wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs, posted a video on Instagram on October 29, admitting to flying on a five-hour flight while infested with lice.

“I can’t handle this. It’s crazy,” she said while recording from her plane seat, explaining that she had never had lice before and didn’t “know what to do.”

The 45-year-old actress confessed that she had been experiencing itching for two weeks, enough for the lice to have laid some eggs and for them to have hatched.

Viewers were left disgusted and angry, criticizing the actress for what they considered to be irresponsible conduct.

“Are you serious? You boarded a plane with lice?“ one commenter wrote, baffled. “That’s revolting. You’re going to spread that to everyone on the plane. You should be ashamed of yourself,“ another argued.

The actress Jenny Mollen was labeled as “disgusting “ by fans after she revealed she had boarded a plane while infested with lice

In the video, Mollen appeared with a clear plastic bag wrapped around her head, which she said was her way of managing the situation mid-flight.

In a follow-up story uploaded to her profile earlier today (November 15), the actress lashed out at her critics, who had accused her of boarding the plane knowing she was infested with lice. She explained that she only found out after she “had an exam later that night.”

“Who would willingly sit with lice on their head for a five-hour flight if they knew they had lice before boarding!?“ the actress wrote.

The actress also shared a clip after the flight, documenting her lice treatment at home, reiterating that she didn’t know she was infested until it was too late.

Mollen revealed that her husband, Jason, also caught lice to a lesser extent and that their children, 10-year-old Sid and 7-year-old Lazlo, were also treated.

While Mollen explained that she didn’t know she was infested before boarding, her critics pointed out that she should’ve known better

Mollen’s explanation did little to calm the disgust of her viewers, who labeled her as “entitled and gross.” They stated that regardless of her situation being an accident, she should’ve known better because her itching had lasted that long.

“Two weeks have passed. Those little bugs are now big guys!” a follower pointed out.

“A classless person in first class,“ one user wrote. “Can you imagine paying for first class just to get lice?“ another said.

“Now all the other first-class passengers get to have lice too!“ said a viewer.

Others were also confused as to why the actress would reveal the embarrassing situation in the first place, pointing out that it would only put her in a bad light.

“Why would you tell the world about this?“ a reader asked. “[She’s] an attention-seeking narcissist who didn’t ‘feel seen.‘” another replied.

“What is wrong with you?” asked one viewer, while others joined in to question the actress’ actions

